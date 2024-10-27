« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:17:14 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:13:37 am
And he handballed it.
Other than two fouls and a handball though... definitely a goal  :butt
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:21:25 am
Where was Odegaard and his camera yesterday?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:24:31 am
I always thought our best sides under Klopp were calm and composed.

Gabriel was geeing the crowd up just before half time. Found it bizarre.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:26:38 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:24:31 am
I always thought our best sides under Klopp were calm and composed.

Gabriel was geeing the crowd up just before half time. Found it bizarre.

This is what I mean when I say that they're too emotional to people. If you read The Chimp Paradox by Steve Peters he talks about how you have to control the emotional side of your brain to get the best results in pretty much anything. Arsenal just don't do that, they run on emotion and they eventually fizzle out because you just can't sustain that yet they just keep doing it season after season
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:39:07 am
Quite interesting hearing Carragher suggest Arteta is more Mourinho than Guardiola. I think managers can often be influenced by other coaches, sometimes coaches theyve worked under or systems theyve played in. It seems to go unspoken of but if you look at Arteta, whos the manager he played under who favoured a pragmatic approach, would regularly play centre backs at full back and look to nick games by set pieces? Its probably David Moyes.  :D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:42:19 am
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 08:59:29 am
Very annoyed at Gabriel falling backwards onto Darwin end of first half and getting decision from linesman, why!?!? After restart he went down again for absolutely nothing with Darwin again and ref gave it. It is shocking how bad the standards of officiating are in this league, I actually cannot comprehend it at times.

The amount of time VAR took to check as well when Virgin was obviously playing that onside was mental, these guys are shite at their job and I am sick of the status quo where they never ever ever get called out with repercussions, Managers and Teams cannot criticize absolutely incorrect decisions or they get fined, what is this system.

He injured himself diving as well.
Havertz is one of the snidest players Ive seen. A coward as well.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:45:15 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:33:19 am
Embarrassing team!!!

Divingn and feigning injury so much they actually sustained a real one from it :lmao

This idea they never drop points simply because they weren't good enough is also hilarious. Saka needs to sort himself out, amazing player and seems a genuinely nice lad but he's on par with Jesus for the most sulky, crying faces pulled in 90 minutes, get up and get on with the fucking game. Havertz is gonna get a nasty nasty challenge at some point, he's always trying a sneaky dig at his marker, one day someones gonna take the ball and him with full force. Gabriel is huge but i've never seen a defender dive and scream so much, forever on the floor, so much so that he did his own knee in by hitting the deck for the 100th time

Arteta is a joke, his whole team is set up to shithouse their way through every game and do anything and everything to swing the officials in their favour. How does a team of grown men find themselves falling screaming in pain only to be completely fine at the award of a freekick

should of overwatered the pitch like we were accused of doing at Anfield, would of cushioned the blow
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:48:48 am
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:42:19 am
He injured himself diving as well.
Havertz is one of the snidest players Ive seen. A coward as well.

Loved Virgil getting those couple of pre-emptive digs in early.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:49:51 am
Quote from: Rattleduser on Yesterday at 11:45:15 am
should of overwatered the pitch like we were accused of doing at Anfield, would of cushioned the blow

:lmao I completely forgot about that

The whining never stops
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:54:51 am
Every time they've faced any adversity this season they've dropped points (Brighton, Abu Dhabi, Bournemouth, us).

There's a video analysis of us Vs Newcastle last season after VVD got sent off, and it was just a masterclass of tightening the ship but also remaining a threat. If I remember right we also had Mac sent off at 2-1 against Bournemouth but then got the third afterwards. They dont seem capable of doing the same, and its got to the point where they're going full bus parking in games. It doesn't reflect particularly well on Arteta as a coach that going a man down at the moment guarantees they'll drop points.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 01:04:58 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 11:48:48 am
Loved Virgil getting those couple of pre-emptive digs in early.
Yeah.  Let him know what would happen if he maintained his normal shithousery.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 01:05:24 pm
Their lack of composure is very enjoyable to watch.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 01:33:28 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:39:07 am
Quite interesting hearing Carragher suggest Arteta is more Mourinho than Guardiola. I think managers can often be influenced by other coaches, sometimes coaches theyve worked under or systems theyve played in. It seems to go unspoken of but if you look at Arteta, whos the manager he played under who favoured a pragmatic approach, would regularly play centre backs at full back and look to nick games by set pieces? Its probably David Moyes.  :D
It's always been Moyes. He's even got Havertz as his Fellaini
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 01:55:09 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 02:05:14 am
From the game thread:
Mods, "Artetico" deserves to make it in this thread title, doesn't it?

I second this!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 01:56:23 pm
It's probably been said earlier I think the thread should be renamed to Arsenal: They're Always on the Floor
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 01:57:50 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:42:19 am
He injured himself diving as well.
Havertz is one of the snidest players Ive seen. A coward as well.

Yep, horrible team. Hate Man City but these on the pitch are the absolute worst.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 01:59:06 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 11:48:48 am
Loved Virgil getting those couple of pre-emptive digs in early.

Thought Virg was a bit careless to lose his cool like that - could have been costly for us.

Really annoyed though that all the focus in commentary was on Virg's reaction and not the fact that it was because Havertz was trying to wrestle him to the ground from behind.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 02:26:15 pm
The only trophy any of their players would be winning this evening would be the FallOn D'floor
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 02:33:37 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:24:31 am
I always thought our best sides under Klopp were calm and composed.

Gabriel was geeing the crowd up just before half time. Found it bizarre.

I think Arsenal will be meaningfully out of the title race by Christmas. You can go toe to toe with this city behemoth for a couple of seasons sure [indeed we did so whilst winning the 2 biggest trophies in football], but eventually it catches up with you and you start to pick up injuries. That's happening to them now, and not only that they've got nothing to show for their 2 battles with city. I think this might be their 20/21 season.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 02:51:26 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on October 27, 2024, 07:08:32 pm
I absolutely despise Havertz.

He's by far the biggest cheat in world football by far. All he ever does is throwing himself around on the ground, no shame whatsoever, completely non interested in actually playing football.

The thought of him makes me absolutely sick to stomach.

https://xcancel.com/Shu7e/status/1850696465599156299
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 03:02:04 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:26:15 pm
The only trophy any of their players would be winning this evening would be the FallOn D'floor


Ha ha

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 03:18:31 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:26:15 pm
The only trophy any of their players would be winning this evening would be the FallOn D'floor

🤣
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 03:22:20 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:26:15 pm
The only trophy any of their players would be winning this evening would be the FallOn D'floor

 8) :wave :wave
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 03:24:10 pm
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 08:28:39 pm
God, watching the game back these are some diving shitsacks
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 08:43:49 pm
Virgil sets the record straight ....

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/28/vrigil-van-dijk-questions-arsenal-injuries-narrative-as-he-shrugs-off-kai-havertz-flashpoint-football

Van Dijk questions Arsenal injuries narrative as he shrugs off Havertz flashpoint
The Liverpool captain says his side also had players missing and rejected the idea of Arsenal digging in for a plucky draw

"It goes both ways, Virgil van Dijk said, as he reflected on his off-the-ball clash with Arsenals Kai Havertz in the opening exchanges of Liverpools 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. It was a point that Van Dijk was keen to apply more broadly, taking in the subject of which team had suffered the most in terms of player unavailability.

We can keep speaking about them missing players and players going out [during the game] but its part of football, the Liverpool captain said. I think we also missed certain players.

With that, Van Dijk stopped abruptly and when he did so, features impassive, hulking frame looming large, it is fair to say he got his message across. He had already told TV reporters that Arsenal only had two players injured [beforehand]  they played a very, very strong team.

If the number was actually three, Van Dijk could be forgiven for overlooking Takehiro Tomiyasu and focusing more on Martin Ødegaard and Riccardo Calafiori. Arsenal were also without the suspended William Saliba while Gabriel Magalhães and Jurriën Timber would be forced off.

This was Van Dijk pushing back against the notion of Mikel Artetas down-to-the-bare-bones Arsenal digging in for a plucky draw; Liverpool had been without the injured Alisson, Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Conor Bradley. And it was not difficult to pick up on the exasperation.

It was the same with Van Dijks view of the Havertz flashpoint. He had pushed his opponent and aimed two kicks at him with his heel, Havertz tumbling over after feeling the second. It was risky from Van Dijk, no great stretch to imagine the referee, Andrew Taylor, being advised by the VAR to make the jog to the pitchside monitor. As it was, Taylor saw it all and gave only a free-kick.

To say that Van Dijk gave the moment short shrift was the understatement of the day. Yeah well, you know, its a physical game, Van Dijk said. These things happen. I think if you watch the battles that we have during the games anyway, it goes both ways. Thats part and parcel of the game. Thats it.

It looked like a case of Van Dijk getting his retaliation in first but if he did not seek to portray himself as an angel, the overarching sentiment was that neither could Arsenal. Everything is not always loaded against them. They cannot have it both ways.

It is five weeks since Arsenals stormy 2-2 draw at Manchester City when they were accused of employing the dark arts to hold on to a 2-1 scoreline after they lost Leandro Trossard to a red card  players going to ground with cramp, delaying tactics, anything to break the games rhythm. And the issue of how they go about their business is centre stage again, the post-match interview of the Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, seeing to that; the tone of Van Dijks comments going into the mix.

Slot saw the Arsenal goalkeeper, David Raya, booked for time-wasting on 66 minutes as the home team led 2-1. And he could not hide his frustration when Timber went down with cramp in the 72nd minute, telling his defender, Ibrahima Konaté, it was a fucking joke. Slot was shown the yellow card; he said it was because the fourth official had thought he had directed the comment towards him.

Slot lamented how there were so many times that Arsenal players were on the floor. I dont blame them for that but it always happened after they had ball possession, he said. That took the energy out of the game in my opinion.

It is worth stating that Timber was not faking. He had not played since suffering a muscle injury against Paris Saint-Germain on 1 October, he was rushed back to face Liverpool and it was clear he was starting to cramp. In his previous action  a long sprint back towards his goal  he was in visible discomfort.

As an aside, is there not an irony to the criticism of Arsenal for their streetwise game management when, for years, they were slated for being soft and naive? People cannot have it both ways, right?

What Van Dijk wanted to talk up was how it was a point gained for Liverpool rather than two dropped. The reasons were numerous and they surely outweighed the idea that once Mohamed Salah had scored the second equaliser on 81 minutes, Arsenals patched-up defence was there for the taking.

Liverpool did not play brilliantly and yet they were able to gain control of the second half, having trailed 2-1 at the interval. Slot has brought stability in his classic 4-3-3 with the No 6, the box-to-box No 8 and the No 10  and it was in evidence at the Emirates. His players believed in their patient, possession-based approach. It is less heavy metal these days but is that a bad thing?

It always feels like a better point when you have fought back twice. When it comes at the home of a direct rival where you have lost the previous two league fixtures, the case is closed.

People spoke about that if you lose, you will lose the league  they have absolutely no clue in my opinion, Van Dijk said. The season is so, so long. The team that sets a very good foundation before December and then goes through December in the best way possible, without any injuries and good results, has a good chance to be top of the league.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 08:47:50 pm
Is Andrew Taylor Anthony's slightly less inept brother?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 09:43:47 pm
Vvd is so good in interviews. I reckon he'll go on to manage us some day.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 09:51:17 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:39:07 am
Quite interesting hearing Carragher suggest Arteta is more Mourinho than Guardiola. I think managers can often be influenced by other coaches, sometimes coaches theyve worked under or systems theyve played in. It seems to go unspoken of but if you look at Arteta, whos the manager he played under who favoured a pragmatic approach, would regularly play centre backs at full back and look to nick games by set pieces? Its probably David Moyes.  :D

He's took a lot from Moyes as he played most of his career under him. Moyes always used to have them falling over for set plays which Arteta would take.

He's took some influence from Guardiola but mostly his shithousery rather than his purism. He's a knock-off Simeone. A cheat but without the charisma of him or Jose.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 10:42:57 pm
I believe the hype around Arsenal's set piece taking is misplaced and incorrectly attributed to their set piece coach.

Reality is, they have some truly elite set piece takers that land the ball exactly where you would want it.

They can do all the synchronized swimming movements they want before each set piece; it still would come to nought if their takers can't land it in the right spot.  Saka, Rice and Havertz are all very good at doing this - above any collective group of set piece takers in the league IMO.

With that in mind, it seemed somewhat perplexing that they ended the game with just 1 corner kick.
 
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:02:23 pm
I didn't think it was a corner.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:13:03 pm
These have become intensely dislikeable now

Diving, cheating, manager is unbearable, every time something not their liking it's corruption and they were robbed and making insane shouts about decisions

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:13:05 pm
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 10:42:57 pm
I believe the hype around Arsenal's set piece taking is misplaced and incorrectly attributed to their set piece coach.

Reality is, they have some truly elite set piece takers that land the ball exactly where you would want it.

They can do all the synchronized swimming movements they want before each set piece; it still would come to nought if their takers can't land it in the right spot.  Saka, Rice and Havertz are all very good at doing this - above any collective group of set piece takers in the league IMO.

With that in mind, it seemed somewhat perplexing that they ended the game with just 1 corner kick.
 

Their set pieces are massively overrated. A quick look here will give you s lot of interesting stats.
https://www.whoscored.com/Teams/13/Show/England-Arsenal
Firstly, Arsenal have scored from 4 set pieces, comparable with Everton, Villa, Chelsea, Brighton and Leicester.
Arsenal have also conceded from 4 set pieces, the same as Fulham, 3 less than the Saints and Wolves. Liverpool, for comparison, have conceded once froma  set piece.

Arsenal's xg and xgdiff is inferior to Liverpool and City, and unsurprisingly so too is their goal difference.

In other words, Arsenal have a worse defensive record than the other best teams, a lower chance creation rate, the same goals scored as Liverpool, less than City and more conceded than both. They are depending on set piece conversion more, but not by much.

Their records around both scoring and conceding from set pieces is amongst the worst in the division.

Yesterday, 2-1 up at home and 4 points behind Liverpool, they sat back and tried to soak up the pressure. As soon as they broke out to try and win, they conceded. So, should they have shut up shop and held on for the win? Maybe, but that's harder than it sounds. "Only 15 minutes left, they should have bunkered", but by then they were beginning to tire and a single mistake undoes all the hard work.

The best teams push on and finish off the opposition. I am not convinced sitting on a one goal lead is a recipe for success, or depending on freekicks to score goals. It feels very early 2000s.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:44:17 am
Peps Protege turning into Mourinho without winning is fucking hilarious.
