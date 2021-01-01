« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 513621 times)

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:56:58 pm
Not much more room for error for Arsenal imo. Drop points away at Newcastle next week and they're in trouble in terms of the race.

Chelsea will beat them too, I think.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Bunch of cheating, whining, fannies.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
https://xcancel.com/xGPhilosophy/status/1850605983493435418

Quote
Arsenal created just 0.05(xG) while they were leading between the 43rd and 81st minute.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
I absolutely despise Havertz.

He's by far the biggest cheat in world football by far. All he ever does is throwing himself around on the ground, no shame whatsoever, completely non interested in actually playing football.

The thought of him makes me absolutely sick to stomach.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
It's horrible to watch. They're a better team than Pulis's Stoke and Allardyce's Bolton, obviously, but just like those two teams a great deal of their play is geared around winning set pieces in strategic areas. And like Pulis's Stoke, at least, they obviously spend a lot of time during the week thinking of ways of wasting time when they are ahead. Anti-football really and a reversion to George Graham.

Man City are not a football club in the proper sense of the word and therefore we are bound to detest them. But give me their style of play and their approach to the game on the pitch any day over Arsenal's.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
The tremendous thing is the fact that their time wasting bus parking shithousery keeps seeing them drop points from winning positions. We were crap today but they let us back into it so meekly.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:08:32 pm
I absolutely despise Havertz.

He's by far the biggest cheat in world football by far. All he ever does is throwing himself around on the ground, no shame whatsoever, completely non interested in actually playing football.

The thought of him makes me absolutely sick to stomach.

Was very lucky not to get a yellow for simulation today. Numerous times he went down and Anthony just waved on play. At least 1 was a clear dive and he should've been booked.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
It was like men & boys that first half, even in the second we wasn't firing on all cylinders. Close but no cigar.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Gabriel injuring himself by throwing himself to the ground was karma the bunch of diving shithouses. Dont usually wish bad injuries on anyone but imagine hed done his acl or something from that, thatd be justice
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote
Arne Slot:

 "They always fell down when they had ball possession. I said to Ibou: 'This is a fu**ing joke', but the fourth official thought I was talking to him. I got a yellow for that!!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Already conceded double figures lolololololol
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Saka is an incredible player. Such a shame he plays for Arsenal.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:46:01 pm
Already conceded double figures lolololololol

Unfortunately that means they're only going to concede one more goal for the rest of the season...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
I'd want to kill myself more than I usually do if I had to watch that shit every week.

Weird team, weird manager, shit on a stick football on a high budget.
