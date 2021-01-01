It's horrible to watch. They're a better team than Pulis's Stoke and Allardyce's Bolton, obviously, but just like those two teams a great deal of their play is geared around winning set pieces in strategic areas. And like Pulis's Stoke, at least, they obviously spend a lot of time during the week thinking of ways of wasting time when they are ahead. Anti-football really and a reversion to George Graham.



Man City are not a football club in the proper sense of the word and therefore we are bound to detest them. But give me their style of play and their approach to the game on the pitch any day over Arsenal's.



