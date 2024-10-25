I know an Arsenal fan who insists, and this is a proper weird take, that he would not swap going unbeaten for a season for a European cup. Because they "won a trophy that no one else has ever won" (a gold Premier League Trophy which is separate from a Premier League trophy apparently)

I thought that was an opinion only morons would have, then I heard Steve McMahon say the same thing and I realised I was right



The Arsenal fan has basically convinced hinself of that, because it makes it easier to deal with not having won the European cup! Loads of them do it. Its the trophy they want to win above anything - as does the club. Its a massive hole on Arsenal's honours list.That unebeaten season for non Arsenal fans I think its just a bit blah isnt it? Its barely a footnote. An achievement? Sure it is! But despite a hastily knocked together mini gold trophy, you dont actually win anything meaningful for not losing a game. You win the league, thats the actual achievement.