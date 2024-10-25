« previous next »
Gotcha.

It has to be said, they've won the league a few more times than the Cheats... The inception of the Champions League in place of the Champion Clubs Cup destroyed the strong correlation between league champions and European champions. CL participation became "the norm", and Arsenal were nearly always there.

Their successful business model is what worried me about FSG citing them when they took over... (I don't want to pull Al's tail if I said more...)

Must really grind the fans' gears that they havent yet won the European Cup / CL.   A massive omission, something that all the true European greats have on their honours list.

Not counting Abu Dhabi in those greats' of course, nothing they achieve is great or meaningful.

But Arsenal? All those years in the CL, all those great Wenger years, and they didnt win it, and just one final to speak of.  They where barely making it out of the quarters most of the time.
Must really grind the fans' gears that they havent yet won the European Cup / CL.   A massive omission, something that all the true European greats have on their honours list.

Not counting Abu Dhabi in those greats' of course, nothing they achieve is great or meaningful.

But Arsenal? All those years in the CL, all those great Wenger years, and they didnt win it, and just one final to speak of.  They where barely making it out of the quarters most of the time.
Yeah, it must be a wrench for their fans... They could have won it against Barca, but...
Media feeling sorry for them now it seems now that Arsenal have injuries, when we had no fit CBs a few years ago it was deemed to be tough shit and a part of football.

Batter the fuckers
Arteta saying he has lost sleep over the injury crisis ahead of the game. God, hes insufferable. We have a far worse crisis every season and its not even mentioned by the pundits. Saka and Timber are probably going to play anyway.
He's just lining up all his excuses for when they get battered which just shows how much of a lose he is.
Media feeling sorry for them now it seems now that Arsenal have injuries, when we had no fit CBs a few years ago it was deemed to be tough shit and a part of football.

Batter the fuckers
the media can't lose with this.

we win - of course, how could they possibly be expected to compete?
a draw - courageous magnificent Gunners! Arteta is a genius!
they win - hand them the title NOW!
Arteta saying he has lost sleep over the injury crisis ahead of the game. God, hes insufferable. We have a far worse crisis every season and its not even mentioned by the pundits. Saka and Timber are probably going to play anyway.

They will be missing Odegaard, no doubt about that. They are far less creative without him on the team.

As for the missing defenders, the absence of Saliba, Calafiori, Tomiyasu and Tierney is pretty much picking their defence for tomorrow's game:

Kiwior - Gabriel - Timber - White

It should be interesting ...
They will be missing Odegaard, no doubt about that. They are far less creative without him on the team.

As for the missing defenders, the absence of Saliba, Calafiori, Tomiyasu and Tierney is pretty much picking their defence for tomorrow's game:

Kiwior - Gabriel - Timber - White

It should be interesting ...
I think we'll see Calafiori play. may not start.  Same with Saka.
I think we'll see Calafiori play. may not start.  Same with Saka.

Doubt it. Saka and Timber was at the team hotel. Calafiori was not.
Doubt it. Saka and Timber was at the team hotel. Calafiori was not.
they sneaked him in the back entrance.
they sneaked him in the back entrance.
In the back entrance you say?


In the back entrance you say?



would have bet a million that someone would post that  :)
Must really grind the fans' gears that they havent yet won the European Cup / CL.   A massive omission, something that all the true European greats have on their honours list.

I know an Arsenal fan who insists, and this is a proper weird take, that he would not swap going unbeaten for a season for a European cup. Because they "won a trophy that no one else has ever won" (a gold Premier League Trophy which is separate from a Premier League trophy apparently)
I thought that was an opinion only morons would have, then I heard Steve McMahon say the same thing and I realised I was right
I know an Arsenal fan who insists, and this is a proper weird take, that he would not swap going unbeaten for a season for a European cup. Because they "won a trophy that no one else has ever won" (a gold Premier League Trophy which is separate from a Premier League trophy apparently)
I thought that was an opinion only morons would have, then I heard Steve McMahon say the same thing and I realised I was right

The Arsenal fan has basically convinced hinself of that, because it makes it easier to deal with not having won the European cup! Loads of them do it.  Its the trophy they want to win above anything - as does the club. Its a massive hole on Arsenal's honours list.

That unebeaten season for non Arsenal fans I think its just a bit blah isnt it? Its barely a footnote. An achievement? Sure it is!  But despite a hastily knocked together mini gold trophy, you dont actually win anything meaningful for not losing a game.  You win the league, thats the actual achievement.
The Arsenal fan has basically convinced hinself of that, because it makes it easier to deal with not having won the European cup! Loads of them do it.  Its the trophy they want to win above anything - as does the club. Its a massive hole on Arsenal's honours list.

That unebeaten season for non Arsenal fans I think its just a bit blah isnt it? Its barely a footnote. An achievement? Sure it is!  But despite a hastily knocked together mini gold trophy, you dont actually win anything meaningful for not losing a game.  You win the league, thats the actual achievement.

It is yeah, and a lot of their players still milk it  :)   but we won (and lost) leagues, with a lot more points. Great achievement but yeah, very good Arsenal, where's your European cup ?
Lego head is under it a bit now, todays match and away to Newcastle next week.
It is yeah, and a lot of their players still milk it  :)   but we won (and lost) leagues, with a lot more points. Great achievement but yeah, very good Arsenal, where's your European cup ?
Lego head is under it a bit now, todays match and away to Newcastle next week.

haha, exactly  ;D 

And despite the copium it brings, you can bet that those players and fans would have taken a league winning season with 1 or 2 losses, a few less draws, but have a CL trophy too.  Now THAT is something players can milk for the rest of their careers and beyond.
The Arsenal fan has basically convinced hinself of that, because it makes it easier to deal with not having won the European cup! Loads of them do it.  Its the trophy they want to win above anything - as does the club. Its a massive hole on Arsenal's honours list.

I thought that was Arteta? ;)

I agree, I've said before the Unbeaten thing is an interesting curiosity, something for the history books and pub quizzes. But it doesn't even exist in the same conversation as winning actual existing, contested trophies.
What a surprise both Saka and Timber fit enough to start :D
