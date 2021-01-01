« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11200 on: Yesterday at 03:33:27 pm
I see sky has posted a youtube video titled "How will injury hit Arsenal line up against Liverpool?".
Don't remember seeing anything like this for us last season or am I just annoyed at nothing?  ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11201 on: Yesterday at 03:48:22 pm
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 03:33:27 pm
I see sky has posted a youtube video titled "How will injury hit Arsenal line up against Liverpool?".
Don't remember seeing anything like this for us last season or am I just annoyed at nothing?  ;D
I'm sure there were similar articles.  There are articles for literally every angle you can think of when it comes to us, Man U, Arsenal etc.  Anything for a few clicks!

It's amusing though as Arsenal only have six injuries (Timber, Tierney, Calafiori, Tomiyasu, Odegaard and Saka) and a couple of those are seemingly touch-and-go for Sunday.  Saliba's absence is self-inflicted.  We have five injuries (Alisson, Bradley, Elliott, Chiesa and Jota) but the narrative is that Arsenal are muddling through against full strength Liverpool.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11202 on: Yesterday at 04:26:41 pm
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 03:33:27 pm
I see sky has posted a youtube video titled "How will injury hit Arsenal line up against Liverpool?".
Don't remember seeing anything like this for us last season or am I just annoyed at nothing?  ;D

Never mind last season, we're just as "injury hit" as they are going into this game this season.
Reply #11203 on: Yesterday at 04:29:28 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:48:22 pm
I'm sure there were similar articles.  There are articles for literally every angle you can think of when it comes to us, Man U, Arsenal etc.  Anything for a few clicks!

It's amusing though as Arsenal only have six injuries (Timber, Tierney, Calafiori, Tomiyasu, Odegaard and Saka) and a couple of those are seemingly touch-and-go for Sunday.  Saliba's absence is self-inflicted.  We have five injuries (Alisson, Bradley, Elliott, Chiesa and Jota) but the narrative is that Arsenal are muddling through against full strength Liverpool.

Apart from Allison and maybe Jota, their injuries are comparitively worse (IMO).  Which would suggest our squad depth is better and stronger than theirs....so you know....fuck 'em
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11204 on: Yesterday at 05:00:46 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:55:29 am
When we go to The Emirates he always makes a really fast start with his team and try to get in front and them control it from there. It's about seeing that out.
Yes. But he always had the luxury of playing his first choices. Every time. It won't be the case this time.

We'll have to play without the best keeper in the world, but that will be glossed over.

I still think we'll win.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11205 on: Yesterday at 05:31:19 pm
If we don't beat Arsenal on Sunday we'll not hear the end of it from these gobshites.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11206 on: Yesterday at 05:36:22 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 05:31:19 pm
If we don't beat Arsenal on Sunday we'll not hear the end of it from these gobshites.
We don't have to beat them. A draw is perfectly acceptable for our second hardest fixture of the season.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11207 on: Yesterday at 11:03:03 pm
They'll be more worried about playing us currently than the reverse.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11208 on: Today at 12:51:17 am
There will be an all time level of cowardly snide from these on Sunday. They will be surrounding the ref on every foul from the off looking to get some of our players on early yellows.
