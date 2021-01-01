« previous next »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11080 on: Today at 11:18:10 am »
I can see the wheels coming off this season in the league. I think they are mentally fatigued, back to back seasons of being nearly men will do that.

This was the season where the expectation was there from the start, the season everybody expects them to be a main contender and theyre buckling under the pressure. The cups may come as a welcome distraction and be where they could have more joy.

The long hard draining seasons are catching up with them, games thick and fast - suspect to see some injuries too where theyve been relatively injury free.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11081 on: Today at 11:21:01 am »
It's 'fun' watching them disintegrate under the pressure. But that's pressure applied by the cheats . 
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11082 on: Today at 11:29:31 am »
Never knew who merino was till today.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11083 on: Today at 11:38:52 am »
I think they also lack absolute best in class players across the pitch.

As a unit their defence is very solid, but their full backs are pretty unadventurous, which gives their centre backs a good amount of protection, whilst very good i still dont see either Gabriel or Saliba as the very best in the business, all be it collectively are very solid.

Midfield is packed with serviceable, dependable and consistent performers with one stand out in Odegaard who is a talented player. Upfront you probably can only make an argument for Saka (minus his theatrics) being a player capable of performing consistently to a very high level, the rest are patchy players.

In short, they lack the very best quality throughout their team to be them best in the league and Europe.

When we won our titles we had the likes of Allison, VVD, Robertson, Trent, Fabinho, Mane, Salah who all would have walked into any team across Europe at the time.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11084 on: Today at 11:41:17 am »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 11:29:31 am
Never knew who merino was till today.
Wool
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11085 on: Today at 11:50:05 am »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 11:29:31 am
Never knew who merino was till today.

Alan Shearer loves him.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11086 on: Today at 12:07:36 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:18:10 am
I can see the wheels coming off this season in the league. I think they are mentally fatigued, back to back seasons of being nearly men will do that.

This was the season where the expectation was there from the start, the season everybody expects them to be a main contender and theyre buckling under the pressure. The cups may come as a welcome distraction and be where they could have more joy.

The long hard draining seasons are catching up with them, games thick and fast - suspect to see some injuries too where theyve been relatively injury free.

People are either declaring the champions or saying they will implode

They wont lose many games so should be up there most the season.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers leagu
« Reply #11087 on: Today at 12:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:07:36 pm
People are either declaring the champions or saying they will implode

They wont lose many games so should be up there most the season.

They are currently imploding, red cards every other week, their shit house shenanigans being called out by referees, injuries and low key performances. They are not clicking as they were last season and their performances have dropped. Theyre a group that require belief if they want to win the league and with every set back, its just creating more doubt.

Theyre a very good side and will absolutely win more games than they lose, but the signs this season so far are ominous. If they drop points next week to ourselves, it will only push them further back. After our game the they have Newcastle and Chelsea away.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11088 on: Today at 12:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:07:36 pm
People are either declaring the champions or saying they will implode

They wont lose many games so should be up there most the season.
they were poor vs Spurs,Villa & Man City but somehow got 7 points.

They now have a tough run where i see them dropping plenty of points
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11089 on: Today at 12:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:15:49 am
Every Arsenal game this season seems to have some sort of drama and emotion attached to it.

Im not sure how sustainable that is. Taking a step back, in that ramped up emotion part, it feels a bit similar to parts of our last season.

Interesting point, I read on Twitter from someone that they were doing a very good impression of us last season - and our fire ran out towards the end.
