I know they scored loads of goals last season but I maintain that they made a mistake not getting more firepower. There is just nobody in their attack that would scare me if I were a opposition defender and that includes Saka, who whilst being an amazing player, doesnt even get close to the levels of Haaland and Salah for striking fear into teams.



I think Martinelliís Ďregressioní has really hurt them and surprised me. When they signed Havertz it felt to me like they were going to try and recreate our Mane/Bobby/Salah front 3, obviously not at the same level but the profile of player was pretty similar. Martinelli really hasnít kicked on, Trossardís a solid depth option but has seemingly overtaken him in the pecking order, whilst Gabriel Jesus has continued to be wasteful/crap. TBF to Arteta heís seemingly accepted that front 3 arenít going to be a devastating attack like ours were and turned to set pieces as their big scary threat that strikes fear into opponents and itís actually worked quite well. You canít win every game on set pieces though, and suddenly all of those Ďsolidí players heís signed in midfield and full back look really limited once you take Odegaardís brain/creativity out.I can remember how much criticism our great side under Jurgen used to receive for not having star playmakers in midfield and relying on the press/transitions as our playmaker. But what it did do was allow us to rotate the midfield regularly and not see a huge drop off when players came in. Arsenal rely almost exclusively on Odegaard and Saka to facilitate their attack, take them out and youíre left looking at the likes of Rice and Partey thinking whoís creating the chances.