I know they scored loads of goals last season but I maintain that they made a mistake not getting more firepower. There is just nobody in their attack that would scare me if I were a opposition defender and that includes Saka, who whilst being an amazing player, doesnt even get close to the levels of Haaland and Salah for striking fear into teams.



I think Martinellis regression has really hurt them and surprised me. When they signed Havertz it felt to me like they were going to try and recreate our Mane/Bobby/Salah front 3, obviously not at the same level but the profile of player was pretty similar. Martinelli really hasnt kicked on, Trossards a solid depth option but has seemingly overtaken him in the pecking order, whilst Gabriel Jesus has continued to be wasteful/crap. TBF to Arteta hes seemingly accepted that front 3 arent going to be a devastating attack like ours were and turned to set pieces as their big scary threat that strikes fear into opponents and its actually worked quite well. You cant win every game on set pieces though, and suddenly all of those solid players hes signed in midfield and full back look really limited once you take Odegaards brain/creativity out.I can remember how much criticism our great side under Jurgen used to receive for not having star playmakers in midfield and relying on the press/transitions as our playmaker. But what it did do was allow us to rotate the midfield regularly and not see a huge drop off when players came in. Arsenal rely almost exclusively on Odegaard and Saka to facilitate their attack, take them out and youre left looking at the likes of Rice and Partey thinking whos creating the chances.