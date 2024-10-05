not true that as well you know, a few saw through TNB a long time ago, but admired how he had so many naive souls here twisted round his finger mind you.

Quote

Gooner is a decent bloke for sure though (most of the time ).

RIP?



Quote

And BB Arteta is fun to have around as hes such an easy target.



heh heh. He made some daft comments, sure, - but who doesn't? And some shite ones - usually at 3am. Even I slammed him for one lot and he apologised. His sense of humour was perhaps not for everyone but I appreciated it, naive soul that I amUnlike some, I had no issues with him over-bigging (to coin a word) his football team in their moments of ascendency. It's what being a fan is all about. Would you rather he kow-towed and grovelled and snivelled like the Liverpool fans on Redcafe do? I know you wouldn't, you've said so before and I agree.Yeah Scottish Gooner is great - the model of conciliation. Astounding from a Rangers fan, I always thoughtI hope both returnHe is the Primetiv and Cantona of Arsenal fans. They must manufacture them somewhere