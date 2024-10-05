not true that as well you know, a few saw through TNB a long time ago, but admired how he had so many naive souls here twisted round his finger mind you.
heh heh. He made some daft comments, sure, - but who doesn't? And some shite ones - usually at 3am. Even I slammed him for one lot and he apologised. His sense of humour was perhaps not for everyone but I appreciated it, naive soul that I am
Unlike some, I had no issues with him over-bigging (to coin a word) his football team in their moments of ascendency. It's what being a fan is all about. Would you rather he kow-towed and grovelled and snivelled like the Liverpool fans on Redcafe do? I know you wouldn't, you've said so before and I agree.
Gooner is a decent bloke for sure though (most of the time ).
RIP?
Yeah Scottish Gooner is great - the model of conciliation. Astounding from a Rangers fan, I always thought
I hope both return
And BB Arteta is fun to have around as hes such an easy target.
He is the Primetiv and Cantona of Arsenal fans. They must manufacture them somewhere