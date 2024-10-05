« previous next »
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10920 on: October 5, 2024, 06:58:30 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on October  4, 2024, 11:59:00 pm
And being pickpocketed...
And hitting the deck...
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10921 on: October 5, 2024, 07:04:37 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on October  5, 2024, 05:17:47 pm
Apparently they became the 2nd team to reach 400 home wins in the Premier League, after United who are on 428. Any idea what we're on?
Quote from: stoa on October  5, 2024, 05:40:53 pm
393 according to this: https://www.premierleague.com/tables?co=1&se=-1&ha=H
Only records that matter("Top Flight"):

Offline Anthony

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10922 on: October 5, 2024, 09:44:49 pm »
Offline BigBrainArteta

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10923 on: Yesterday at 04:02:47 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October  5, 2024, 06:43:28 pm
There's only so many times you can come back from losing positions each season as we found out last season.

Have we used up our quota of scoring goals of set pieces too?

Apparently there is a maximum limit.

Offline PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10924 on: Yesterday at 06:47:27 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 04:02:47 am
Have we used up our quota of scoring goals of set pieces too?

Apparently there is a maximum limit.


I doubt it. But teams will be better prepared for your playbook.  I think officials are also making it harder for you to win set pieces.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10925 on: Yesterday at 07:27:18 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 04:02:47 am
Have we used up our quota of scoring goals of set pieces too?

Apparently there is a maximum limit.

Hows the goals conceded limit that you put in place looking?
Online JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10926 on: Yesterday at 07:40:44 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:27:18 am
Hows the goals conceded limit that you put in place looking?
Wasnt it less than 10?
So they will only concede a maximum of 3 more goals this season.
I hope were lucky enough to score one of them.
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10927 on: Yesterday at 09:40:50 am »
Imagine calling yourself a big club and never having won the European Cup  :lmao :lmao

Arsenal should stick to what they do best, cheating and moaning and leave the serious stuff to us.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10928 on: Yesterday at 10:02:20 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 09:40:50 am
Imagine calling yourself a big club and never having won the European Cup  :lmao :lmao

Arsenal should stick to what they do best, cheating and moaning and leave the serious stuff to us.

They're bigger than 4 clubs in England that have won that trophy.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10929 on: Yesterday at 11:56:10 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 04:02:47 am
Have we used up our quota of scoring goals of set pieces too?

Apparently there is a maximum limit.

Score as many goals as you want from set pieces but we came from behind so many times last season that we ended up running out of steam. It takes a massive mentality to keep on coming back from a goal do and puts so much pressure on your forward line to score goals when they know they have to score at least two each game. Its unsustainable, it'll hurt you in the long run and it'll be really fucking funny as well.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10930 on: Yesterday at 02:36:26 pm »
Convenient injury just as the international break arrives for Havertz
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10931 on: Yesterday at 04:30:39 pm »
Arsenal fans are absolutely unique. Never seen a team thats achieved so little tangible success giving it so much. So arrogant with no justification.
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10932 on: Yesterday at 04:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:30:39 pm
Arsenal fans are absolutely unique. Never seen a team thats achieved so little tangible success giving it so much. So arrogant with no justification.

They were banging on about their great defence on social media last season. Been pretty quiet though on that score thus far.
Offline CoventryRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10933 on: Today at 04:21:04 pm »
Shareholder loans now have to go through same regulations as City's dodgy sponsorships. Expect it to all come crumbling down if Arsenal don't win something this year
Online Peabee

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10934 on: Today at 04:32:41 pm »
What's happened to TNB et al?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10935 on: Today at 04:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:32:41 pm
What's happened to TNB et al?
Had thought that today an all. Scottish Gooner as well iirc?
Online Ghost Town

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10936 on: Today at 04:44:09 pm »
Various incontinent angry types kept telling them to fuck off and so it looks like they have. And it's this forum's loss as they were both very good posters.
Online Peabee

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10937 on: Today at 04:47:04 pm »
Yeah, they will be missed.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10938 on: Today at 04:51:47 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:44:09 pm
Various incontinent angry types kept telling them to fuck off and so it looks like they have. And it's this forum's loss as they were both very good posters.

not true that as well you know, a few saw through TNB a long time ago, but admired how he had so many naive souls here twisted round his finger mind you.

Gooner is a decent bloke for sure though (most of the time   ;D ).  And BB Arteta is fun to have around as hes such an easy target.

Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:47:04 pm
Yeah, they will be missed.

RIP?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10939 on: Today at 04:51:55 pm »
I didn't agree with TNB on most things but he wasn't overly bad as a post except on a few things, mostly in this thread - would wind people up and act super defensive over any level of pushback. Other threads he was OK but I mostly disagreed with him on his opinions. ScottishGooner was sound, they'll be missed
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10940 on: Today at 04:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:44:09 pm
Various incontinent angry types kept telling them to fuck off and so it looks like they have. And it's this forum's loss as they were both very good posters.
Didn't see anyone telling them to fuck off as such, sure there were disagreements between LFC posters and Arse posters but that's normal on a footy forum.
Offline Craig S

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10941 on: Today at 04:53:37 pm »
After the palace match had a few pints then got back to Euston for 5pm. I could not believe the number of arsenal shirts already there catching trains, it was absolutely staggering.

No way could you get back to Euston in that time, even if you left on 85 minutes. I had to check on the app and they had 9 minutes injury time (plus 2 in the first half).
Online Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10942 on: Today at 04:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 04:53:37 pm
After the palace match had a few pints then got back to Euston for 5pm. I could not believe the number of arsenal shirts already there catching trains, it was absolutely staggering.

No way could you get back to Euston in that time, even if you left on 85 minutes. I had to check on the app and they had 9 minutes injury time (plus 2 in the first half).

Fans leaving early is an issue for many teams of cousre, but yes, Arsenal fans seem to have an edge on most! Not a surprise really, even in games where there is still time to win or get a draw late, the place empties, they are just a gutless fanbase, no steel for a proper fight (in the football sense).  The same fanbase whos quick to boo, even during seasons when things ARE going well, and the same fanbase that turned on Wenger.  Just one of the absolute worst in the league.
Online tubby

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10943 on: Today at 04:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:52:09 pm
Didn't see anyone telling them to fuck off as such, sure there were disagreements between LFC posters and Arse posters but that's normal on a footy forum.

There were loads of people telling them to go post on Arsenal Mania or whatever instead.

There's a handful of Liverpool posters I'd rather have lost from the forums, the Arsenal lads were a good bunch in comparison.
Online Peabee

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10944 on: Today at 05:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:51:47 pm
not true that as well you know, a few saw through TNB a long time ago, but admired how he had so many naive souls here twisted round his finger mind you.

Gooner is a decent bloke for sure though (most of the time   ;D ).  And BB Arteta is fun to have around as hes such an easy target.

RIP?

I will be holding a vigil later.

Online stewy17

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10945 on: Today at 05:01:02 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:57:38 pm
There were loads of people telling them to go post on Arsenal Mania or whatever instead.

There's a handful of Liverpool posters I'd rather have lost from the forums, the Arsenal lads were a good bunch in comparison.

TNB saw his arse when Arsenal failed to win the league, that's all.
Online jillc

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10946 on: Today at 05:01:07 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:33:45 pm
Had thought that today an all. Scottish Gooner as well iirc?

They have not been around for while. I always found SG a good person to post with, he was always respectful.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10947 on: Today at 05:01:12 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:00:25 pm
I will be holding a vigil later.

 ;D

Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:01:07 pm
They have not been around for while. I always found SG a good person to post with, he was always respectful.

yep, exactly, SGooner always comes across as a decent sort, and a good poster both about Arsenal and Scotland.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10948 on: Today at 05:28:08 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:51:47 pm
not true that as well you know, a few saw through TNB a long time ago, but admired how he had so many naive souls here twisted round his finger mind you.
heh heh. He made some daft comments, sure, - but who doesn't? And some shite ones - usually at 3am. Even I slammed him for one lot and he apologised. His sense of humour was perhaps not for everyone but I appreciated it, naive soul that I am  :-*

Unlike some, I had no issues with him over-bigging (to coin a word) his football team in their moments of ascendency. It's what being a fan is all about. Would you rather he kow-towed and grovelled and snivelled like the Liverpool fans on Redcafe do? I know you wouldn't, you've said so before and I agree.

Quote
Gooner is a decent bloke for sure though (most of the time   ;D ). 
RIP?
Yeah Scottish Gooner is great - the model of conciliation. Astounding from a Rangers fan, I always thought ;)

I hope both return

Quote
And BB Arteta is fun to have around as hes such an easy target.
He is the Primetiv and Cantona of Arsenal fans. They must manufacture them somewhere  ;D
Online afc tukrish

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10949 on: Today at 06:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:00:25 pm
I will be holding a vigil later.



In the library?
Online newterp

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10950 on: Today at 06:37:05 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:00:25 pm
I will be holding a vigil later.



Do you think Van Dijk will let you touch him??
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10951 on: Today at 06:39:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:37:05 pm
Do you think Van Dijk will let you touch him??

Its everyones dream.
