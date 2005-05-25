« previous next »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cpw5102yzg7o

Weird article. Havartz is the missing link apparently. They have a table in that article highlighting his high xG. WTF? I thought it would be goals and assists, rather than goals he could have scored?

Against United he was woeful, and there'd have been article after article about him, if he'd been Nunez.

Their first-choice centre forward, got a "respectable" 13 goals on the league last season. Maybe they'd have been closer to winning the league if they had a striker who could score more goals..?
Quote from: Gili Gulu on October  2, 2024, 11:20:04 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cjwd7592v5jo

Saka says: "This is year Arsenal win Premier League title - Saka"

"I don't want to put too much pressure on us but I do think that this is the year [Arsenal win the title]," Saka told CBS Sports.

Can't say I can ever remember someone in the same position saying something similar.
Absolutely bonkers thing to come out with.

We were leading by double figures before Xmas the year we did it, and not a peep.

That's the sort of talk that loses you titles. Gives me jolting flashbacks to the 2013/14 season, although at least then we had the excuse of being in April, and not bloody October.
I've found the last 10 days really illuminating when it comes to Arsenal and their treatment with the press etc.

They played like Stoke at City's place and managed to wrestle a draw from the jaws of victory, battered a mediocre league one team at home, needed a lot of luck to beat Leicester at home and then beat a pretty poor PSG team at home.

This leaves them where they should be in the League Cup and the CL at this point, and on the same points as City and one behind Liverpool in the PL. Despite this they've gone favourites for the title with the bookies (and apparently the press and punditry), they are talked about as proper contenders for the CL and Saka is shouting it's their year. I genuinely must've missed something as I haven't seen a mind blowing performance from them yet this season, perhaps this shift is all because City have lost Rodri?

All really odd, they've seemed about par to me, if not slightly below. I've never seen such a clamour for a team or manager which has so far won nothing to be spoken about as leading lights. I have personally seen nothing which puts them beyond a 90 points total so I don't think they'll beat City & I've seen no reason to put their performances above ours. I do think they'll probably finish above us this season, but it is by no means a given.

They all need to calm down a bit, they can't and won't sustain this hype until May.
Quote from: Gili Gulu on October  2, 2024, 11:20:04 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cjwd7592v5jo

Saka says: "This is year Arsenal win Premier League title - Saka"

"I don't want to put too much pressure on us but I do think that this is the year [Arsenal win the title]," Saka told CBS Sports.

Can't say I can ever remember someone in the same position saying something similar.
Absolutely bonkers thing to come out with.

We were leading by double figures before Xmas the year we did it, and not a peep.



Utterly batshit. Would love to be in the room when Bernardo Silva reads that  ;D
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October  2, 2024, 01:06:02 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cpw5102yzg7o

Weird article. Havartz is the missing link apparently.

Been a long time, they haven't had a missing link since Keown played for them I think?
Quote from: Gili Gulu on October  2, 2024, 11:20:04 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cjwd7592v5jo

Saka says: "This is year Arsenal win Premier League title - Saka"

"I don't want to put too much pressure on us but I do think that this is the year [Arsenal win the title]," Saka told CBS Sports.

Can't say I can ever remember someone in the same position saying something similar.
Absolutely bonkers thing to come out with.

We were leading by double figures before Xmas the year we did it, and not a peep.
I had the same reaction - pretty damn dumb, that.

also, apparently the UK sports media have now decided that Havertz is the greatest player in the CL this year. 
Apparently beating an average PSG side at home means they shouldn't fear anyone in Europe.

The Gunners manager was full of praise for the way his side went about their business, adding that the performance is a sign of what they are capable of producing in this season's Champions League.

"It raises the confidence and the belief that we can compete with any team at that level in European competition," said a jubilant Arteta.

"We showed a lot of maturity in the way that we played, and we put our stamp on the way we want to behave in Europe against the top teams.

"The players feel that we are going in the right direction. They believe in what we are doing, which is a great sign.

"It is a night to be really happy because we played one of the best teams in the world, and to be able to perform and win in the way that we did is a really good sign for this team."

"The players wanted to prove a point against this top team, that we can be ourselves and we can be very dominant.

"It is another step. It creates a special night against a big club and that belief lifts the energy and the spirits of everybody.

"First, you have to believe you can face those incredible teams, and you have a really good chance to beat them, and then that you are good enough to do that, so this result will be very helpful for us."

Prediction

Our games against them will decide the title this year.
I watched their game last night and they really are a shithouse team. Two nil up against a poor PSG team and they are time wasting in the first half. A Klopp or Guardiola team would have won that game 4-5 nil but Arteta have them playing like a fancy Stoke team.
Saka should be confident and fair play he has confidence in his team and with every reason to be.

As for the CL you have to say they are among the top 4 or 5 favourites to win it. Real, City, us, Bayern should be ahead but really apart from maybe Inter they should be among that group of 4 or 5.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October  2, 2024, 01:32:12 pm
Prediction

Our games against them will decide the title this year.

And the refereeing of them probably
Quote from: PatriotScouser on October  2, 2024, 01:44:48 pm
Saka should be confident and fair play he has confidence in his team and with every reason to be.

As for the CL you have to say they are among the top 4 or 5 favourites to win it. Real, City, us, Bayern should be ahead but really apart from maybe Inter they should be among that group of 4 or 5.

If Arsenal are ever going to win it (although I do hate that phrase) it would be this year, City will have an eye on this verdict plus Rodri out, we are first year under Slot even though we have had an impressive start.

Come next year though can't see beyond us walking the league.
Quote from: Gili Gulu on October  2, 2024, 11:20:04 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cjwd7592v5jo

Saka says: "This is year Arsenal win Premier League title - Saka"


Weird that he ends his sentences by saying his name.
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October  2, 2024, 01:06:02 pm

Weird article. Havartz is the missing link apparently.
It's long been a tradition for Arsenal to have the missing link on their books. Just look at Martin Keown...

EDIT: Hazel, you bastard!
I do think Havertz has been better for them than expected.  I thought Chelsea absolutely rinsed them with that transfer but he's a vital part of their team now (shithousery included, of course).
Havertz is perfect for them. Shit house player, tall, good at set pieces.
This is their MO.
Quote from: Gili Gulu on October  2, 2024, 11:20:04 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cjwd7592v5jo

Saka says: "This is year Arsenal win Premier League title - Saka"

"I don't want to put too much pressure on us but I do think that this is the year [Arsenal win the title]," Saka told CBS Sports.

Can't say I can ever remember someone in the same position saying something similar.
Absolutely bonkers thing to come out with.

We were leading by double figures before Xmas the year we did it, and not a peep.



We are always one game at a time under Klopp. And even today Mac Allister has said its too early to speak of titles.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October  2, 2024, 01:32:12 pm
Prediction

Our games against them will decide the title this year.

Two draws, benefiting City.
Quote from: Hazell on October  2, 2024, 01:23:40 pm
Been a long time, they haven't had a missing link since Keown played for them I think?

Quote from: Ghost Town on October  2, 2024, 02:34:39 pm
It's long been a tradition for Arsenal to have the missing link on their books. Just look at Martin Keown...

EDIT: Hazel, you bastard!

Haha, had thought about Keown when I wrote "the missing link" - glad others thought the same!

 :lmao :lmao
Quote from: Gili Gulu on October  2, 2024, 11:20:04 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cjwd7592v5jo

Saka says: "This is year Arsenal win Premier League title - Saka"

"I don't want to put too much pressure on us but I do think that this is the year [Arsenal win the title]," Saka told CBS Sports.

Can't say I can ever remember someone in the same position saying something similar.
Absolutely bonkers thing to come out with.

We were leading by double figures before Xmas the year we did it, and not a peep.



Torres in an interview after winning a trophy for Spain and asked about the upcoming premier league season for Liverpool...

'We will win the premier league'

It does happen sometimes. Never a good idea IMO but it happens
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:37:06 am
Torres in an interview after winning a trophy for Spain and asked about the upcoming premier league season for Liverpool...

'We will win the premier league'

It does happen sometimes. Never a good idea IMO but it happens

Does it happen and people actually go on to win the league?
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on October  2, 2024, 02:24:06 pm
If Arsenal are ever going to win it (although I do hate that phrase) it would be this year, City will have an eye on this verdict plus Rodri out, we are first year under Slot even though we have had an impressive start.

Come next year though can't see beyond us walking the league.

They should win it this year easily, next year for us depends on what we do in the summer.

Arsenal lucky Klopp was burnt out.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 09:10:08 am
Does it happen and people actually go on to win the league?

Probably but not that i've seen
If league titles were given out for talking, they would win every year.
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:25:55 pm
If league titles were given out for talking, they would win every year.

