Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10840 on: September 25, 2024, 06:47:06 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on September 25, 2024, 03:28:04 am
Big question mark over Arsenal these day. Great side under Wenger. He modernized them, built some great sides, won major trophies, then had some lean years when they built a stadium, but he still finished top four and they played attractive football.

Arteta has been backed and backed. They cleared the decks of the likes of Aubamayang and Pepe and bought Arteta lots of players. How much? Cant be bothered looking it up, but it is a huge amount - though within the rules, not suggesting any impropriety, just largesse. As is their right.

Q:   What have they got to show for it, after all the dough spent and 5 years of Arteta ball?
A:   An FA Cup and a bad reputation.

Its not a good return. Arteta needs to win the Prem or CL quickish, and then he will be regarded as a Mourinho type - football fans in general wont like them, but his own love him because he delivered trophies.

As it stands he is dark arts Mourinho, minus the trophies. If thats what Arsenal want to be, have at it. But I dont respect it.

I cant stand Bernardo Silva, but he did speak truth after the game. The difference between our rivalry with Man City and Arsenals rivalry is that we won the Prem and the CL. Arsenal last won the Prem 20 yrs ago, and they have never won the CL. We have always been happy to go toe to toe with Man City. It gave us some big wins and some big losses, and everything in between. It is not in the current Arsenal sides DNA to have either a big win or a big loss against Man City. Arsenal are too cagey for that. Some might say boring boring Arsenal. Oh, and they are too snide to ever open themselves up for the possibility of a big win or heavy loss to Man City.

Sorry to any Gooners on here, but I just cant warm to them. They were never my team, but credit where credit was due during Wengers time. But now? Theres nothing there that I would want a Liverpool side to be.

I think this is a bollocks argument given City have denied them two league titles already. We can't lament City ruining what could have been a decade of dominance under Klopp in one thread and then act like it hasn't impacted Arsenal in another.

Two back to back 2nd place finishes after 6 seasons outside the top four is a great accomplishment. Yes they've spent a lot but it's been within their means and a few other clubs in this league have proven that spending alone isn't enough.

That said, I'm glad their shithouse cheating is rightfully being called out.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10841 on: September 25, 2024, 08:01:20 pm »
Who was the serious injury Arsenal got against Abu Dhabi then?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10842 on: September 25, 2024, 10:14:30 pm »
Quote from: JRed on September 25, 2024, 08:01:20 pm
Who was the serious injury Arsenal got against Abu Dhabi then?
One of the pickpockets?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10843 on: September 25, 2024, 10:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on September 25, 2024, 06:47:06 pm
I think this is a bollocks argument given City have denied them two league titles already. We can't lament City ruining what could have been a decade of dominance under Klopp in one thread and then act like it hasn't impacted Arsenal in another.

Two back to back 2nd place finishes after 6 seasons outside the top four is a great accomplishment. Yes they've spent a lot but it's been within their means and a few other clubs in this league have proven that spending alone isn't enough.

That said, I'm glad their shithouse cheating is rightfully being called out.

Semantics I know, but...

Last season they did genuinely challenge all the way for the title and got a points total that would win it some years. There you can say this doped-up City denied them a title they otherwise would've had.

The previous season, not so much - it's not a title challenge when you've already spectacularly imploded 8 games from the finish and end up on 84 points. That will never win you the title in the current era, City or no City. That's basically the same as what we did last season.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10844 on: September 26, 2024, 02:16:18 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on September 25, 2024, 06:47:06 pm
I think this is a bollocks argument given City have denied them two league titles already. We can't lament City ruining what could have been a decade of dominance under Klopp in one thread and then act like it hasn't impacted Arsenal in another.

Two back to back 2nd place finishes after 6 seasons outside the top four is a great accomplishment. Yes they've spent a lot but it's been within their means and a few other clubs in this league have proven that spending alone isn't enough.

That said, I'm glad their shithouse cheating is rightfully being called out.

They spent a fortune - legitimately, I said as much.
They play on the edge of the rules, and beyond, and employ negative tactics, the shorthand is dark arts. 
They have only won an FA Cup in 5 years.

I dont think any of that is bollocks. Its all true.

I dont like the way they go about their business, and wouldnt want any of it at Liverpool.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10845 on: September 26, 2024, 01:05:22 pm »
hopefully both MC and Arse players will continue to hate and kick the shite out of each other every time they meet from now on.
« Reply #10846 on: September 26, 2024, 02:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on September 25, 2024, 06:47:06 pm
I think this is a bollocks argument given City have denied them two league titles already. We can't lament City ruining what could have been a decade of dominance under Klopp in one thread and then act like it hasn't impacted Arsenal in another.

Two back to back 2nd place finishes after 6 seasons outside the top four is a great accomplishment. Yes they've spent a lot but it's been within their means and a few other clubs in this league have proven that spending alone isn't enough.

That said, I'm glad their shithouse cheating is rightfully being called out.

I think what annoys some Liverpool fans is that somehow Arteta's accomplishments of 'competing with City and being cheated our of titles' are being compared with what we did in that 4 year spell under Klopp.

Yes, we were both cheated out of 2 titles by City, but we did it with 97 and 92 points (with an actual title winning 99 point season thrown in), while also winning a CL, 2 domestic trophies, the Super Cup and WCC. Hell, even our success last season (a domestic cup and 82 points) is better than the first of their 'cheated' years.

They've put up a 84 point and 89 point season with zero success in other competitions (and not even any finals) and yet Arteta is a genius and his team get praised to high heaven, even by our own fans on RAWK! This is a very good Arsenal team, but they haven't yet done anything that would make them a great team yet.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 25, 2024, 05:37:13 pm
Spoken like someone whos never had the misfortune of meeting Amir.

In my defence, you weren't supposed to come home that early.
Quote from: amir87 on September 26, 2024, 04:44:06 pm
In my defence, you weren't supposed to come home that early.

 ;D
Quote from: amir87 on September 26, 2024, 04:44:06 pm
In my defence, you weren't supposed to come home that early.

 ;D
Quote from: amir87 on September 26, 2024, 04:44:06 pm
In my defence, you weren't supposed to come home that early.

Oh, that was you?! Good luck with the plumbing business. Dont forget your tools next time you big dope! And remember, there are no leaky taps under the bed. Dont know why you were told that.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 26, 2024, 06:50:58 pm
Oh, that was you?! Good luck with the plumbing business. Dont forget your tools next time you big dope! And remember, there are no leaky taps under the bed. Dont know why you were told that.

Nice cover, Crosby Cuck.
Arteta is a yapper isnt he? Most vanilla character going as a footballer, then decided he wanted to be weird and funny as a manager.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:32:35 am
Arteta is a yapper isnt he? Most vanilla character going as a footballer, then decided he wanted to be weird and funny as a manager.

Once The Ev touches you...
