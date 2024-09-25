I think this is a bollocks argument given City have denied them two league titles already. We can't lament City ruining what could have been a decade of dominance under Klopp in one thread and then act like it hasn't impacted Arsenal in another.



Two back to back 2nd place finishes after 6 seasons outside the top four is a great accomplishment. Yes they've spent a lot but it's been within their means and a few other clubs in this league have proven that spending alone isn't enough.



That said, I'm glad their shithouse cheating is rightfully being called out.



I think what annoys some Liverpool fans is that somehow Arteta's accomplishments of 'competing with City and being cheated our of titles' are being compared with what we did in that 4 year spell under Klopp.Yes, we were both cheated out of 2 titles by City, but we did it with 97 and 92 points (with an actual title winning 99 point season thrown in), while also winning a CL, 2 domestic trophies, the Super Cup and WCC. Hell, even our success last season (a domestic cup and 82 points) is better than the first of their 'cheated' years.They've put up a 84 point and 89 point season with zero success in other competitions (and not even any finals) and yet Arteta is a genius and his team get praised to high heaven, even by our own fans on RAWK! This is a very good Arsenal team, but they haven't yet done anything that would make them a great team yet.