I think this is a bollocks argument given City have denied them two league titles already. We can't lament City ruining what could have been a decade of dominance under Klopp in one thread and then act like it hasn't impacted Arsenal in another.
Two back to back 2nd place finishes after 6 seasons outside the top four is a great accomplishment. Yes they've spent a lot but it's been within their means and a few other clubs in this league have proven that spending alone isn't enough.
That said, I'm glad their shithouse cheating is rightfully being called out.
They spent a fortune - legitimately, I said as much.
They play on the edge of the rules, and beyond, and employ negative tactics, the shorthand is dark arts.
They have only won an FA Cup in 5 years.
I dont think any of that is bollocks. Its all true.
I dont like the way they go about their business, and wouldnt want any of it at Liverpool.