I think this is a bollocks argument given City have denied them two league titles already. We can't lament City ruining what could have been a decade of dominance under Klopp in one thread and then act like it hasn't impacted Arsenal in another.



Two back to back 2nd place finishes after 6 seasons outside the top four is a great accomplishment. Yes they've spent a lot but it's been within their means and a few other clubs in this league have proven that spending alone isn't enough.



That said, I'm glad their shithouse cheating is rightfully being called out.



Semantics I know, but...Last season they did genuinely challenge all the way for the title and got a points total that would win it some years. There you can say this doped-up City denied them a title they otherwise would've had.The previous season, not so much - it's not a title challenge when you've already spectacularly imploded 8 games from the finish and end up on 84 points. That will never win you the title in the current era, City or no City. That's basically the same as what we did last season.