Is it okay to say I dislike Arteta far more than Pep. You cant help but have some respect for Peps achievements - despite all the financial doping its not easy to achieve what he has whereas Artetas just an underachieving cheat. Dickhead.
People keep saying that Arteta is a very progressive coach, but circumstances this season have forced him to adopt more negative tactics. I completely disagree with this assertion because every single time he has entered Anfield, he has been a loathsome character. Here are some instances of what I am talking about
20/11/2021: He picked a fight on the touchline with Klopp. This resulted in the crowd FINALLY getting riled up enough to motivate us to DESTROY them 4-0. First signs of pre-mature first half celebration for clearances and saves were clearly evident then.
13/01/2022: Celebrating at the conclusion of the League Cup semis when they held out 0-0 with 10 men in the first leg (Ben White mocking Minamino image game). Remember, this was a re-organized fixture based on Covid postponements - which started at Arsenal's behest earlier in the season by not having enough players. First signs of Arsenal not doing anything illegal but clearly exploiting loopholes in the rules.
09/04/2023:People remember the Xhaka-TAA incident, but the feigning injury BS started as early as then (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-13886247/Footage-resurfaces-Arsenal-using-dark-arts-heavyweight-clash-Liverpool-year-time-wasting-storm-rumbles-ill-tempered-draw-Man-City.html
). BTW, this was when they had a FULL compliment of World Class players and on a genuine title tilt.
Am I ratted? YES. I am rattled. I am not rattled because Arteta represents any long-term threat of success at the expense of Liverpool. I am genuinely rattled, because a talentless Everton shit stain has been exulted to this position of being some kind of genius because he has picked up a discarded Tony Pulis dossier from the bin and convinced a few donkeys to spend nearly a billion dollar budget to implement it.