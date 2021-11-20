« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 474598 times)

Offline SamLad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10760 on: Today at 03:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:00:50 pm
This is just Sam antics


;)
Bugger :)
Online Fromola

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10761 on: Today at 03:28:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:02:20 pm
now Arteta's claiming his players weren't actually timewasting - they are injured!

how will we know that?  he's gonna play some different players  tomorrow night in the - gasp! - League Cup against - double gasp! - Bolton!!!

what a piece of shit ....

Speaking ahead of Arsenals League Cup tie with Bolton Wanderers on Wednesday night, Arteta also hinted that some of his players had picked up injuries as a result of Citys physical play in the game.

Lets see who is available tomorrow and then we can talk about dark arts. Unfortunately there will be a few players not available... If a player is feigning something then that means he will carry on and he will play. Tomorrow you will find out [who is injured].

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/mikel-arteta-arsenal-manchester-city-dark-arts-b2617946.html

As if he's not playing the reserves anyway at home to Bolton.
Offline farawayred

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10762 on: Today at 03:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:28:36 pm
As if he's not playing the reserves anyway at home to Bolton.
And throw the game to focus on the title. So Arsenal that...
Offline jediwarrior

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10763 on: Today at 04:04:39 pm »
But somehow they will all be okay for Saturday's game.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10764 on: Today at 04:53:52 pm »
Quote from: jediwarrior on Today at 04:04:39 pm
But somehow they will all be okay for Saturday's game.
They should change their name to Lazarus FC.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10765 on: Today at 05:20:37 pm »
They can stand where they like & it's up to the defending team to move them, that's not what they do though is it & I'd like Arne to call them out on it just before our match.

Not that the two big men would allow it.
Offline SamLad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10766 on: Today at 05:38:45 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:20:37 pm
They can stand where they like & it's up to the defending team to move them, that's not what they do though is it & I'd like Arne to call them out on it just before our match.

Not that the two big men would allow it.
they can stand where they like yes but they can't use their body to block the goalie from getting the ball when they themselves aren't trying to get it.

saying "defenders" just need to move them -- all that does is make the crowd the goalie has to deal with 2x as difficult.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10767 on: Today at 05:48:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:38:45 pm
they can stand where they like yes but they can't use their body to block the goalie from getting the ball when they themselves aren't trying to get it.

saying "defenders" just need to move them -- all that does is make the crowd the goalie has to deal with 2x as difficult.

Going for the ball or not, the keeper has no right to the space another player is standing in, it's the movement after the ball is played that's dodgy.
Online Hazell

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10768 on: Today at 05:50:19 pm »
Quote from: jediwarrior on Today at 04:04:39 pm
But somehow they will all be okay for Saturday's game.

They have Leicester at home so would be surprised if they don't play one or two in that one either. Everyone knows it's still all bullshit from Arteta though.
Offline SamLad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10769 on: Today at 05:51:19 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:48:50 pm
Going for the ball or not, the keeper has no right to the space another player is standing in, it's the movement after the ball is played that's dodgy.
I think we're using different words to say the same thing.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10770 on: Today at 05:56:51 pm »
We are.
Offline SamLad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10771 on: Today at 06:03:36 pm »
Offline masher

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10772 on: Today at 06:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:28:36 pm
As if he's not playing the reserves anyway at home to Bolton.

Is it okay to say I dislike Arteta far more than Pep. You cant help but have some respect for Peps achievements - despite all the financial doping its not easy to achieve what he has whereas Artetas just an underachieving cheat. Dickhead.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10773 on: Today at 07:06:08 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 06:34:44 pm
Is it okay to say I dislike Arteta far more than Pep. You cant help but have some respect for Peps achievements - despite all the financial & actual doping its not easy to achieve what he has whereas Artetas just an underachieving cheat. Dickhead.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10774 on: Today at 07:06:50 pm »
Online faisfais

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10775 on: Today at 07:28:08 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 06:34:44 pm
Is it okay to say I dislike Arteta far more than Pep. You cant help but have some respect for Peps achievements - despite all the financial doping its not easy to achieve what he has whereas Artetas just an underachieving cheat. Dickhead.

People keep saying that Arteta is a very progressive coach, but circumstances this season have forced him to adopt more negative tactics. I completely disagree with this assertion because every single time he has entered Anfield, he has been a loathsome character. Here are some instances of what I am talking about

20/11/2021: He picked a fight on the touchline with Klopp. This resulted in the crowd FINALLY getting riled up enough to motivate us to DESTROY them 4-0. First signs of pre-mature first half celebration for clearances and saves were clearly evident then.

13/01/2022: Celebrating at the conclusion of the League Cup semis when they held out 0-0 with 10 men in the first leg (Ben White mocking Minamino image game). Remember, this was a re-organized fixture based on Covid postponements - which started at Arsenal's behest earlier in the season by not having enough players. First signs of Arsenal not doing anything illegal but clearly exploiting loopholes in the rules.

09/04/2023:People remember the Xhaka-TAA incident, but the feigning injury BS started as early as then (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-13886247/Footage-resurfaces-Arsenal-using-dark-arts-heavyweight-clash-Liverpool-year-time-wasting-storm-rumbles-ill-tempered-draw-Man-City.html). BTW, this was when they had a FULL compliment of World Class players and on a genuine title tilt.

Am I ratted? YES. I am rattled. I am not rattled because Arteta represents any long-term threat of success at the expense of Liverpool. I am genuinely rattled, because a talentless Everton shit stain has been exulted to this position of being some kind of genius because he has picked up a discarded Tony Pulis dossier from the bin and convinced a few donkeys to spend nearly a billion dollar budget to implement it.
Online faisfais

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10776 on: Today at 07:41:25 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 06:34:44 pm
Is it okay to say I dislike Arteta far more than Pep. You cant help but have some respect for Peps achievements - despite all the financial doping its not easy to achieve what he has whereas Artetas just an underachieving cheat. Dickhead.

I will always have a soft sport for Pep, because of the way his Barcelona teams humbled Manchester United (in their prime) on two separate finals. I imagine there will be a generation of United fans who will love Ancelotti for the same reason. :)
Online JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10777 on: Today at 07:55:11 pm »
Quote from: faisfais on Today at 07:41:25 pm
I will always have a soft sport for Pep, because of the way his Barcelona teams humbled Manchester United (in their prime) on two separate finals. I imagine there will be a generation of United fans who will love Ancelotti for the same reason. :)
:puke

What is this shit?
