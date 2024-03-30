Right, I know the feigning injury and team talks have been going on for ages, but this is the first time I've read about a sub being sent over to instruct an onfield player to feign injury, and a referee recognising it has happened and booking the message-carrying player.



That booking makes it officially recognised so surely Arteta needs to face some sanction, too?



I was about to post that there's no evidence for what the message was (or whether there even was a message). So, punishing them would be hard. But then I googled an incident with Mourinho when he was at Real and in CL-game told both Xabi and Ramos to get their second bookings so they could clear their yellow card count and sit out the ban in the final (meaningless) group match. They all got fines (Jerzy Dudek and some other player as well) and Mourinho got a one-game suspended ban despite denying the allegations. So yeah, maybe the league should be starting an investigation on Arsenal even if a punishment is unlikely, just to show them "We're looking at you".What also needs to be taken into account when time-wasting is the stuff Timber did before he went off. There was a break in play, because Gabriel got hit in the mouth or whatever. You can see Timber already struggling. However, he gets up again and waits until the break for Gabriel's injury is over. Raya has the ball and Timber just sits down telling Raya to kick the ball out. The keeper doesn't really get it at first, I think, but in the end tries to kick the ball over the line somewhere in Man City's half. The ball doesn't go out though and City decide they're not stopping the game with Arsenal's physio already running onto the pitch. Oliver then blows his whistle despite it not being a head injury or any other injury that seemed to need immediate attention. More time was wasted.