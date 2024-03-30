« previous next »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10680 on: Yesterday at 11:45:50 pm »
buckle up for another 8 months of nonstop media drooling over this lot.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10681 on: Today at 12:04:09 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:14:51 pm
Right, I know the feigning injury and team talks have been going on for ages, but this is the first time I've read about a sub being sent over to instruct an onfield player to feign injury, and a referee recognising it has happened and booking the message-carrying player.

That booking makes it officially recognised so surely Arteta needs to face some sanction, too?

I was about to post that there's no evidence for what the message was (or whether there even was a message). So, punishing them would be hard. But then I googled an incident with Mourinho when he was at Real and in CL-game told both Xabi and Ramos to get their second bookings so they could clear their yellow card count and sit out the ban in the final (meaningless) group match. They all got fines (Jerzy Dudek and some other player as well) and Mourinho got a one-game suspended ban despite denying the allegations. So yeah, maybe the league should be starting an investigation on Arsenal even if a punishment is unlikely, just to show them "We're looking at you".

What also needs to be taken into account when time-wasting is the stuff Timber did before he went off. There was a break in play, because Gabriel got hit in the mouth or whatever. You can see Timber already struggling. However, he gets up again and waits until the break for Gabriel's injury is over. Raya has the ball and Timber just sits down telling Raya to kick the ball out. The keeper doesn't really get it at first, I think, but in the end tries to kick the ball over the line somewhere in Man City's half. The ball doesn't go out though and City decide they're not stopping the game with Arsenal's physio already running onto the pitch. Oliver then blows his whistle despite it not being a head injury or any other injury that seemed to need immediate attention. More time was wasted.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10682 on: Today at 12:12:36 am »
Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 10:59:40 pm
Why do referees still allow their little corner routine where they effectively circle and block the keeper? It's a clear obstruction.



There is no 'foul'. There is no movement to block Edersons pathway. Yes, the players are strategically placed to box Ederson in when the ball comes into the box. However they stand rooted to the spots like plants. They are allowed to stand anywhere on the pitch. What 'letter of the law' rule are they breaking? What rule in the books says when attacking a corner, you must allow a pathway for the keeper to come for the ball.

When we were a smaller team under Wenger and had our players legs getting snapped, we were told its part of English football. Now Arsenal are benefitting from being a physically strong team and we are now 'to physical'.



Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10683 on: Today at 12:19:51 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:12:36 am
There is no 'foul'. There is no movement to block Edersons pathway.

You do realise that that's a photo, right? ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10684 on: Today at 12:25:42 am »
Like that BBC article,  all the data show that they are the biggest cheats in the league. If they feel they are being targeted more it's because there's been a clampdown on the type of cheating they've been specialising in under Arteta.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10685 on: Today at 12:28:32 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:45:50 pm
buckle up for another 8 months of nonstop media drooling over this lot.
Gary Neville takes it to another level. And you know it's just because they aren't us or City.

It's funny how their display yesterday has been whitewashed in the media. Can you imagine if England went out to a team who played like that in the Euros
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10686 on: Today at 12:37:12 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:12:36 am
There is no 'foul'. There is no movement to block Edersons pathway. Yes, the players are strategically placed to box Ederson in when the ball comes into the box. However they stand rooted to the spots like plants. They are allowed to stand anywhere on the pitch. What 'letter of the law' rule are they breaking? What rule in the books says when attacking a corner, you must allow a pathway for the keeper to come for the ball.

When we were a smaller team under Wenger and had our players legs getting snapped, we were told its part of English football. Now Arsenal are benefitting from being a physically strong team and we are now 'to physical'.

Here's another picture for you, not that this big head or brain of yours will be able to comprehend it. Martinelli stays close and as soon as the ball is kicked, MOVES into Ederson's path and blocks him. That's a foul. Sorry I can't dumb it down more than that.


We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10687 on: Today at 12:39:35 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:19:51 am
You do realise that that's a photo, right? ;D

Youre telling me thats not a natural standing still stance for the player behind the keeper?
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10688 on: Today at 01:42:10 am »
Quote from: child-in-time on Today at 12:37:12 am
Here's another picture for you, not that this big head or brain of yours will be able to comprehend it. Martinelli stays close and as soon as the ball is kicked, MOVES into Ederson's path and blocks him. That's a foul. Sorry I can't dumb it down more than that.



Blocks his path. Edersons 'path' is literal vacant space that anyone can fill. You are allowed to block his path, so long as you dont back into Ederson.

Change the rules then, no players can enter the 6 yard box off a corner. But there is no rule about taking up posiitons around the goal keeper. The City players need to be strong to make space for Ederson. We defend our keeper. Although its easier for us and we are a team of giants.

Its not my fault Bernardo the garden gnome cant provide any cover for his keeper.



Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10689 on: Today at 01:59:43 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 01:42:10 am
Blocks his path. Edersons 'path' is literal vacant space that anyone can fill. You are allowed to block his path, so long as you dont back into Ederson.

Change the rules then, no players can enter the 6 yard box off a corner. But there is no rule about taking up posiitons around the goal keeper. The City players need to be strong to make space for Ederson. We defend our keeper. Although its easier for us and we are a team of giants.

Its not my fault Bernardo the garden gnome cant provide any cover for his keeper.





Yea see but that's exactly what Martinelly does. You can clearly see the difference between both pictures, taken moments away from each other, and how he deliberately does that.
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10690 on: Today at 03:09:45 am »
Quote from: child-in-time on Today at 01:59:43 am
Yea see but that's exactly what Martinelly does. You can clearly see the difference between both pictures, taken moments away from each other, and how he deliberately does that.

Yeah I know, Martinelli likely knows where Saka is going to put the ball, so he positions himself to keep Ederson boxed in. There is literally nothing wrong with it. No foul is committed.
