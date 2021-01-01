Playing solid defensive football allowed Klopp to win the league in 2019-20. I have no issues with that. Manchester City at their peak was the BEST defensive team in the league.



What I take issue with: time wasting, Ben White's antics, Arteta's incursions beyond the technical area and essentially being the defacto ball-boy/man, coining terms like 'collaboretition', celebrating a clearance in the 12th minute, claiming a double save was invented by Raya.



Moyes' tactics works.. he was able to win a European title with it. I am convinced if you gave Arteta's budget to Moyes' he would have delivered similar results. What Arteta is doing is nothing too dissimilar to Mourinho (who also were the highest scoring, GD team in the league). I am just amused, how Arsenal fans who derided Mourinho as anti-Football has fully embraced his Spanish clone.



We were never defensive under Klopp... We had a solid defense but one that never sat back. With Van Dijk in, we could just do it to the level Jurgen needed. In no matches did we ever just sit back in a low block and wait for a counter.All that said, I have nothing against teams playing that way. I just find Arsenal weirdly overhyped. They are a great team, sure but they dont carry themselves as winners in big games. There's a lack of belief that they are at the level to win things. They should be going after City because they have the players to do so. There's also the bit where they take nastiness and gamesmanship as crucial to winning these games which isn't a sign of a modern day champion side. Maybe 20 years ago, a Mourinho side would win the league like that but there's too much quality around now for that. Time will tell but I just dont think Arteta is a manager to win the big trophies, he's more pochettino than pep.