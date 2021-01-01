« previous next »
Arsenal under Arteta remind me a lot of Everton under Moyes - but accomplished with a near-billion dollar budget. Comparing them to Atletico Madrid is not accurate because they (inadvertently) win competitions every now and then. Yesterday's equalizer reminded me of Ramos's 2014 Champions League Final equalizer.

Odegaard's injury is a major setback to them. They will be able to collect points without him, but I feel it will come at the expense of a more fluid playing style and an over-reliance on set pieces. The latter tactic is not sustainable across a season. Because if it were, Stoke City & Everton would have won a Premier League in the last 20 years.

In the end, Arteta's footballing legacy will come from coining the term 'collaboretition'.
Arsenal conceded less than 30 goals last season and have strengthened the defence further with Calafiori and Timber back. Raya looks to have kicked on a notch after signing permanently as well. They keep improving, they haven't just stuck with the likes of Ramsdale and continually invest.

What was Moyes best season for goals conceded? Even when he finished 4th he had a negative goal difference
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:17:42 pm
What was Moyes best season for goals conceded? Even when he finished 4th he had a negative goal difference

We never saw what Moyes could have achieved with his tactics if he was allowed to spend close to a billion dollars. I would imagine it would look close to Arteta's Arsenal.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:17:42 pm
Arsenal conceded less than 30 goals last season and have strengthened the defence further with Calafiori and Timber back. Raya looks to have kicked on a notch after signing permanently as well. They keep improving, they haven't just stuck with the likes of Ramsdale and continually invest.

What was Moyes best season for goals conceded? Even when he finished 4th he had a negative goal difference

Defensively they're great, no question. It helps that they can play the same two CBs together in seemingly every single game til the end of time, but they're very solid. Raya has been annoyingly good too.

But they really don't score a lot of goals that aren't set pieces. They rely on free kicks and corners to break open most games. Fair play, they've gamed the rules well with how they've done it, but it surely can't continue - surely sooner rather than later the other teams and refs are going to wise up to it.
Quote from: faisfais on Today at 03:12:57 pm
Arsenal under Arteta remind me a lot of Everton under Moyes

Arsenal scored 91 goals and conceded only 29 in the league last season. Goal difference of +62.

Everton under Moyes scored 60 league goals in a season once.

Both teams were functional, in their own way, and built on defensive solidity. Arsenal play in a style that makes sure the dominate in each penalty area and make sure they are very hard to counter attack against. They keep their shape, in and out of possession, better than any team in PL. They arent a defensive team though. They play defensively in certain games. Namely hard away games. You dont score 91 goals in the league being defensive.

Everton under Moyes, when at their best (2007-09), were a defensive side. One built on defence 1st. Not just hard aways. Every game.

Arsenal have better players than Everton did but they also play more expansive football when it allows.

Theres more than 1 way to play. Id rather play attacking football. Equally though I wont sneer at teams who want to play defensive football on occasions. Being good defensively is a pre-requisite to having any chance of winning the big trophies. Its ultimately what undone us last season.
I remember when Klopp highlighted United started getting penalties ridiculously every match, Klopp called it out in a Presser and it suddenly stopped.

Need a Manager to call out Arsenal's dubious tactics on set pieces.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:40:25 pm
I remember when Klopp highlighted United started getting penalties ridiculously every match, Klopp called it out in a Presser and it suddenly stopped.

Need a Manager to call out Arsenal's dubious tactics on set pieces.

I read earlier on here about the 2nd goal with an Arsenal player deliberately blocking Ederson.
I generally think keepers are given far too much protection and at least half the fouls awarded against them shouldn't be given.
However on this instance it definitely should've been given as a foul. The Arsenal players sole intention was to block Ederson. Had no intention of going for the ball.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:40:25 pm
I remember when Klopp highlighted United started getting penalties ridiculously every match, Klopp called it out in a Presser and it suddenly stopped.

Need a Manager to call out Arsenal's dubious tactics on set pieces.
That was crazy. It was almost every single game they were getting dodgy penalties.
Its almost as if the refs decide as group who they want to favour and do whatever they can until it is called out.
Anyone cynical and suspicious might think theyve been bought and paid for.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 03:30:33 pm
Defensively they're great, no question. It helps that they can play the same two CBs together in seemingly every single game til the end of time, but they're very solid. Raya has been annoyingly good too.

But they really don't score a lot of goals that aren't set pieces. They rely on free kicks and corners to break open most games. Fair play, they've gamed the rules well with how they've done it, but it surely can't continue - surely sooner rather than later the other teams and refs are going to wise up to it.

You see what the Arsenal fans fail to see (and I don't blame them) is why the referees give time-wasting decisions against them and not say a Manchester City or Liverpool during the game. This is because tactical time-wasting IS a big part of Arteta's tactics. It isn't a major part of Liverpool or Manchester City. Officials around the league and Europe are now cognizant of that and will keep giving decisions based on that.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:35:46 pm
Theres more than 1 way to play. Id rather play attacking football. Equally though I wont sneer at teams who want to play defensive football on occasions. Being good defensively is a pre-requisite to having any chance of winning the big trophies. Its ultimately what undone us last season.

Playing solid defensive football allowed Klopp to win the league in 2019-20. I have no issues with that. Manchester City at their peak was the BEST defensive team in the league.

What I take issue with:  time wasting, Ben White's antics, Arteta's incursions beyond the technical area and essentially being the defacto ball-boy/man, coining terms like 'collaboretition', celebrating a clearance in the 12th minute, claiming a double save was invented by Raya.

Moyes' tactics works.. he was able to win a European title with it. I am convinced if you gave Arteta's budget to Moyes' he would have delivered similar results. What Arteta is doing is nothing too dissimilar to Mourinho (who also were the highest scoring, GD team in the league). I am just amused, how Arsenal fans who derided Mourinho as anti-Football has fully embraced his Spanish clone.
Quote from: faisfais on Today at 04:09:52 pm
Playing solid defensive football allowed Klopp to win the league in 2019-20. I have no issues with that. Manchester City at their peak was the BEST defensive team in the league.

What I take issue with:  time wasting, Ben White's antics, Arteta's incursions beyond the technical area and essentially being the defacto ball-boy/man, coining terms like 'collaboretition', celebrating a clearance in the 12th minute, claiming a double save was invented by Raya.

Moyes' tactics works.. he was able to win a European title with it. I am convinced if you gave Arteta's budget to Moyes' he would have delivered similar results. What Arteta is doing is nothing too dissimilar to Mourinho (who also were the highest scoring, GD team in the league). I am just amused, how Arsenal fans who derided Mourinho as anti-Football has fully embraced his Spanish clone.

We were never defensive under Klopp... We had a solid defense but one that never sat back. With Van Dijk in, we could just do it to the level Jurgen needed. In no matches did we ever just sit back in a low block and wait for a counter.

All that said, I have nothing against teams playing that way. I just find Arsenal weirdly overhyped. They are a great team, sure but they dont carry themselves as winners in big games. There's a lack of belief that they are at the level to win things. They should be going after City because they have the players to do so. There's also the bit where they take nastiness and gamesmanship as crucial to winning these games which isn't a sign of a modern day champion side. Maybe 20 years ago, a Mourinho side would win the league like that but there's too much quality around now for that. Time will tell but I just dont think Arteta is a manager to win the big trophies, he's more pochettino than pep.
I can't stand Haaland but him having a go at Arteta and their players was funny.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 03:30:33 pm
Defensively they're great, no question. It helps that they can play the same two CBs together in seemingly every single game til the end of time, but they're very solid. Raya has been annoyingly good too.

But they really don't score a lot of goals that aren't set pieces. They rely on free kicks and corners to break open most games. Fair play, they've gamed the rules well with how they've done it, but it surely can't continue - surely sooner rather than later the other teams and refs are going to wise up to it.
oxymoronic, that.
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:34:22 pm
I can't stand Haaland but him having a go at Arteta and their players was funny.

"Be humble, be humble" :lmao
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:43:13 pm
I read earlier on here about the 2nd goal with an Arsenal player deliberately blocking Ederson.
I generally think keepers are given far too much protection and at least half the fouls awarded against them shouldn't be given.
However on this instance it definitely should've been given as a foul. The Arsenal players sole intention was to block Ederson. Had no intention of going for the ball.
obstruction elsewhere on the pitch doesn't count if it's on a goalie.
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 10:21:43 pm
You do realise our first 5 games we have had to play Tottenham, Villa and City all away. Thats 3 of the top 5 from last year. Only dropped points was when the refs decide to send us down to 10 men for laws that are scarcely applied.

11 v 11 - were not losing to anyone

:lmao the whining when you finally get punished for your constant shithousery is something to behold. And even then, you still got away with a heck of a lot yesterday.
How many times did Arsenal celebrate during the match yesterday? The goals, sure. Everyone has done that since Preston kicked off the season in 1888. But there must have been four or five other team celebrations yesterday.  The goalie was mobbed at least twice - the entire team joining in. A couple of defensive tackles also triggered a party and there was even a little round of high-fiving after Arsenal won a corner in the first half. Only Raya was absent from that. Are they genuinely ecstatic in these moments or is all the jubilation just another form of wasting time? 
the bbc weighs in with some stats on timewasting

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cn4zy8er71xo
Exploring the 'dark arts' in Man City v Arsenal

Which teams take most time?
PL 24-25   
      Delays   Total Time (sec)   Avg Time of Delays (sec)
ARS   198   6,638   34
AST   230   7,700   34
WOL   234   7,229   31
BRE   206   6,327   31
EVE   236   7,046   30
CHE   226   6,674   30
FOR   239   6,985   29
SOU   217   6,338   29
BRI   244   7,080   29
LEI   232   6,714   29
IPS   198   5,535   28
BOU   228   6,313   28
NEW   268   7,282   27
FUL   271   7,330   27
MNC   219   5,783   26
MNU   223   5,768   26
CRY   223   5,573   25
WHU   218   5,383   25
TOT   256   6,228   24
LIV   236   5,598   24
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:58:37 pm
the bbc weighs in with some stats on timewasting

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cn4zy8er71xo
Exploring the 'dark arts' in Man City v Arsenal

Only took them 3 years to catch up.
