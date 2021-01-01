Arsenal under Arteta remind me a lot of Everton under Moyes
Arsenal scored 91 goals and conceded only 29 in the league last season. Goal difference of +62.
Everton under Moyes scored 60 league goals in a season once.
Both teams were functional, in their own way, and built on defensive solidity. Arsenal play in a style that makes sure the dominate in each penalty area and make sure they are very hard to counter attack against. They keep their shape, in and out of possession, better than any team in PL. They arent a defensive team though. They play defensively in certain games. Namely hard away games. You dont score 91 goals in the league being defensive.
Everton under Moyes, when at their best (2007-09), were a defensive side. One built on defence 1st. Not just hard aways. Every game.
Arsenal have better players than Everton did but they also play more expansive football when it allows.
Theres more than 1 way to play. Id rather play attacking football. Equally though I wont sneer at teams who want to play defensive football on occasions. Being good defensively is a pre-requisite to having any chance of winning the big trophies. Its ultimately what undone us last season.