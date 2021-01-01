For people talking about our pragmatic and defensive football. You need to realise we have played in our first 5 games Villa A, Spurs A, City A. These are games were we absolutely should deploy a defensive game and look to win narrowly. The other match was Brighton at home were we were cruising at 1-0 before Rice got a red. Other than that, Wolves at home were we did create chances. Its been a really rough opening, throw in the suspension of Rice, injuries to Merino and Odegaard



Clearly we wont be playing like this in our next two league games, home to Leicester and Southampton. If the refs can resist the sport of sending us off, and we can play 11 v 11 every week. Were backing ourselves to get a result at every ground.











