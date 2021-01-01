A lot of the problem has to be laid at the feet of the officials. They are being played for mugs, yet continue to let Arsenal get away with it. They're being mugged off by them every week, yet don't nip it in the bud and deal with it. Like naughty children, if they keep getting away with it, they'll continue to do it.
Just need a Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori backline with Rice infront of themSimples
You do realise our first 5 games we have had to play Tottenham, Villa and City all away. Thats 3 of the top 5 from last year. Only dropped points was when the refs decide to send us down to 10 men for laws that are scarcely applied to Arsenal11 v 11 - were not losing to anyone
You were just lucky De Bruyne wasnt playing. If you let him have the ball permanently outside your box it would have been a different story than the sideways nonsense that was on show from City yesterday. Any team can park the full team in the box, it was more on City that they didnt take advantage of it.
We say the game has left the likes of Hodgson, Fat Sam, and even Mourinho behind, but in a way, Arteta is there, too, which is odd considering who he worked under before the Arsenal job. (Not saying City aren't shithouses, but they do it in different ways that aren't necessarily part of their every game tactics.) It's like thinking you can lump the ball up to the big man and win titles that way. It's slow, uninspiring and as we saw today, often comes back to bite them in the ass.
You lot would have been livid if something like that had happened to us. And of course they are going to put 10 men behind the ball and try to defend against City when they are a goal up and have a man sent off.
Crosby Nick never fails.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Like being called a gentle lover by a prostitute. Fuck off City. Do I like or care how Arsenal are trying to win the league? No. Are they in the same bracket as City? Like fuck. If this was City cry arsing over some other shithouse team we would be laughing. In other words we are letting our rivalry with Arsenal influence our feelings towards City. Exactly what the sportswashers want. Not an inch to those fuckers, no quarter given.
