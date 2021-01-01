« previous next »
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,619
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #10560 on: Today at 05:32:07 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:53:51 pm
A lot of the problem has to be laid at the feet of the officials. They are being played for mugs, yet continue to let Arsenal get away with it. They're being mugged off by them every week, yet don't nip it in the bud and deal with it. Like naughty children, if they keep getting away with it, they'll continue to do it.

Arteta spends the whole match outside his technical area and its never been stopped.

Horrible antics from them yesterday too.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #10561 on: Today at 06:00:24 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 04:00:30 am
Just need a Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori backline with Rice infront of them

Simples

You were just lucky De Bruyne wasnt playing. If you let him have the ball permanently outside your box it would have been a different story than the sideways nonsense that was on show from City yesterday. Any team can park the full team in the box, it was more on City that they didnt take advantage of it. 
« Last Edit: Today at 06:02:07 am by JovaJova »
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,978
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #10562 on: Today at 06:31:41 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:00:42 pm

Like being called a gentle lover by a prostitute. Fuck off City. Do I like or care how Arsenal are trying to win the league? No. Are they in the same bracket as City? Like fuck. If this was City cry arsing over some other shithouse team we would be laughing. In other words we are letting our rivalry with Arsenal influence our feelings towards City. Exactly what the sportswashers want. Not an inch to those fuckers, no quarter given.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #10563 on: Today at 06:48:41 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 10:21:43 pm
You do realise our first 5 games we have had to play Tottenham, Villa and City all away. Thats 3 of the top 5 from last year. Only dropped points was when the refs decide to send us down to 10 men for laws that are scarcely applied to Arsenal

11 v 11 - were not losing to anyone

Fixed your post for you.
You are right, the laws of the game have not been applied to Arsenal in recent years. Hopefully the refs will do so now.
Logged

BigBrainArteta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #10564 on: Today at 06:51:49 am
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 06:00:24 am
You were just lucky De Bruyne wasnt playing. If you let him have the ball permanently outside your box it would have been a different story than the sideways nonsense that was on show from City yesterday. Any team can park the full team in the box, it was more on City that they didnt take advantage of it.

Well he wasnt, and at 33 he is struggling with persistent injury problems. Rodri looks like he has done his ACL this year too.

All to play for
Logged

Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #10565 on: Today at 07:10:55 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 08:40:37 pm
We say the game has left the likes of Hodgson, Fat Sam, and even Mourinho behind, but in a way, Arteta is there, too, which is odd considering who he worked under before the Arsenal job. (Not saying City aren't shithouses, but they do it in different ways that aren't necessarily part of their every game tactics.) It's like thinking you can lump the ball up to the big man and win titles that way. It's slow, uninspiring and as we saw today, often comes back to bite them in the ass.

Once Everton touches you...
Logged

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,676
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #10566 on: Today at 07:32:50 am
Quote from: Danny_ on Today at 01:13:17 am
You lot would have been livid if something like that had happened to us.  And of course they are going to put 10 men behind the ball and try to defend against City when they are a goal up and have a man sent off. 

Wed have kept our most threatening forward on the pitch and tried to maintain a threat on the counter wouldnt we?

Logged

Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,548
  • Bam!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #10567 on: Today at 07:53:20 am
2 players that started, with one finishing the game, making less than 10 passes with a 0% pass accuracy.

Thats the true stat from this game. Timber and Havertz really providing.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,448
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #10568 on: Today at 08:32:36 am
They really have played all their dark arts cards early this season. These are the kind of tactics you save for the later stages of cup competitions

You would like to think opposition teams and referees will be onto them. Even the SKY pundits can't hide from them now.

The 'just run into a player as fast as you can from the kick off' is a new one.

Arsenal were always a favourite with the neutrals and used to play a really nice style of football. Now they are just a diet Atletico Madrid...
Logged

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,924
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #10569 on: Today at 08:36:31 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 06:31:41 am
Like being called a gentle lover by a prostitute. Fuck off City. Do I like or care how Arsenal are trying to win the league? No. Are they in the same bracket as City? Like fuck. If this was City cry arsing over some other shithouse team we would be laughing. In other words we are letting our rivalry with Arsenal influence our feelings towards City. Exactly what the sportswashers want. Not an inch to those fuckers, no quarter given.

Good post. Hearing all the City players moaning though as been funny.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,395
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #10570 on: Today at 08:42:11 am
Quote from: Danny_ on Today at 01:13:17 am
You lot would have been livid if something like that had happened to us.  And of course they are going to put 10 men behind the ball and try to defend against City when they are a goal up and have a man sent off.

If one of our players got a second yellow card for leathering the ball 50 yards away after a free kick was given against him I'd probably think the player is an idiot not the referee! The fact that Arsenal do this all the time to time waste and they're finally getting their comeuppance actually quite sweet
Logged

decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #10571 on: Today at 08:45:33 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 10:21:43 pm
You do realise our first 5 games we have had to play Tottenham, Villa and City all away. Thats 3 of the top 5 from last year. Only dropped points was when the refs decide to send us down to 10 men for laws that are scarcely applied.

11 v 11 - were not losing to anyone

The laws are finally getting correctly applied to Arsenal because your dark arts shite is finally catching up to you. The refs are now ready for the little tricks to break up the game and are finally doing something about it. Rice deserved his second yellow. Trossard practically could've had two yellows for the incident where he went yesterday, cos the foul from him before he booted it away was also a snide shitbag 'challenge' too. Pure idiocy from him when he was already on a yellow.

Now if the refs would just do the same with the constant blocking fouls on set pieces, then Arsenal lose half their threat.
Logged
