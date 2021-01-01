« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 258 259 260 261 262 [263] 264   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 464814 times)

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10480 on: Today at 06:53:00 pm »
Quite impressive how Arteta has contrived to make them the most thoroughly unlikeable team in the league, given the concentration of such teams in the league.

Seeing them win anything meaningful would be painful.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,120
  • ...All the best
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10481 on: Today at 06:58:48 pm »
I love that they are evolving more into Simeone's Atletico rather than Pep's Barca.

Long term there's only so much you can achieve with parked buses and set-pieces rather than actually allowing your talented players to develop to their fullest potential by allowing them to play football.

I'm much less worried about Arteta and Arsenal going forward than I used to be.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,920
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10482 on: Today at 07:02:23 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 06:53:00 pm
Quite impressive how Arteta has contrived to make them the most thoroughly unlikeable team in the league, given the concentration of such teams in the league.

Seeing them win anything meaningful would be painful.

How are they worse than City, a team who have cheated us out of titles. Please explain that one.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,209
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10483 on: Today at 07:03:08 pm »
Everton with money
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,120
  • ...All the best
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10484 on: Today at 07:03:14 pm »

@OptaJoe
0 - Neither Jurriën Timber (6 passes) nor Kai Havertz (5 passes) completed any of their passes for Arsenal against Man City today, the first outfield players on record (from 2003-04) to play 89+ minutes of a Premier League match and not successfully pass to a teammate. Plan.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,989
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10485 on: Today at 07:05:04 pm »
Filthy tactics.
Logged

Online rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10486 on: Today at 07:05:06 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 06:58:48 pm
I love that they are evolving more into Simeone's Atletico rather than Pep's Barca.

Long term there's only so much you can achieve with parked buses and set-pieces rather than actually allowing your talented players to develop to their fullest potential by allowing them to play football.

I'm much less worried about Arteta and Arsenal going forward than I used to be.
But they arent that talented. Im not sure theyre even as talented as the Fabregas-Van Persie team, let alone the great Arsenal side of 20 years ago.
Logged

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,491
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10487 on: Today at 07:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:05:04 pm
Filthy tactics.

I don't really get the sentiment. If they had tried to play football they'd have lost 5-1.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,989
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10488 on: Today at 07:07:26 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 07:06:06 pm
I don't really get the sentiment. If they had tried to play football they'd have lost 5-1.

Mate, read that Opta stat again.  ;D
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,120
  • ...All the best
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10489 on: Today at 07:08:31 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 07:05:06 pm
But they arent that talented.
Maybe that's why Arteta decided to build their identity on the defensive side of the ball.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,454
  • RedOrDead
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10490 on: Today at 07:08:38 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:49:35 pm
Funny all the hate they've had for Bolton and Stoke over the years just to end up a richer version.

The funny thing is Legohead has the audacity to criticise anyone when they play that way against them as well
Logged

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,491
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10491 on: Today at 07:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:07:26 pm
Mate, read that Opta stat again.  ;D

Not arsed.

City needed stoppage time to equalise. They nearly won.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,665
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10492 on: Today at 07:12:03 pm »
Here lies Mikael Arteta:
Quote from: ... on Today at 07:10:32 pm
They nearly won.
Logged

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10493 on: Today at 07:12:16 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:02:23 pm
How are they worse than City, a team who have cheated us out of titles. Please explain that one.

Can't speak for anyone else but I think City are a more despicable club as a whole. With that said with all the shithousery, fouls (in my eyes) they get away with to score set pieces, time wasting and general moaning about everything, I dislike arsenal more on the pitch. There's obvious exceptions like Bernardo Silva but for the most part I just hate the Gunners antics more.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,080
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10494 on: Today at 07:12:19 pm »
It'll never stop being funny when a team shithouses and timewastes their way through a game and then concede in time added on for their time-wasting
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,491
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10495 on: Today at 07:12:52 pm »
Arsenal aren't my team. Again, not arsed how they play. Glad they took 2 points off City.
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10496 on: Today at 07:15:20 pm »
Dreadful team to watch, and highly reliant on dark-art tactics.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,920
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10497 on: Today at 07:15:51 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 07:12:16 pm
Can't speak for anyone else but I think City are a more despicable club as a whole. With that said with all the shithousery, fouls (in my eyes) they get away with to score set pieces, time wasting and general moaning about everything, I dislike arsenal more on the pitch. There's obvious exceptions like Bernardo Silva but for the most part I just hate the Gunners antics more.

But City cheated us out of titles. Klopp should have ended up with three or four. Yes I get it's annoying when teams play that way I wouldn't want to see us doing it, but it's always been a part of football, remember some of Mourinho's past teams? People just seem to have more toxic dislike than anything City have done and they have completed cheated the game of football.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,665
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10498 on: Today at 07:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:12:19 pm
It'll never stop being funny when a team shithouses and timewastes their way through a game and then concede in time added on for their time-wasting
Quote from: ... on Today at 07:12:52 pm
Arsenal aren't my team. Again, not arsed how they play. Glad they took 2 points off City.

Both true I think. Come the end of the season we might be rueing the extra point for City but both dropping points at this stage feels fine. And as said, a team getting their just desserts having worked so hard is always funny.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,056
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10499 on: Today at 07:16:24 pm »
Utterly pathetic tactics in every single game. Diving and cheating. Refs need to take note.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,300
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10500 on: Today at 07:19:21 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:16:24 pm
Utterly pathetic tactics in every single game. Diving and cheating. Refs need to take note.
There is no team I despise more than these cheats.

The 115 Cheats I just have zero respect for; can't hate those who don't exist in my mind.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,920
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10501 on: Today at 07:20:20 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:19:21 pm
There is no team I despise more than these cheats.

The 115 Cheats I just have zero respect for; can't hate those who don't exist in my mind.

They fucking cheated us out of titles, how can you pretend they don't exist?  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,485
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10502 on: Today at 07:20:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:02:23 pm
How are they worse than City, a team who have cheated us out of titles. Please explain that one.

They are obviously worse in one way. They play far less attractive football.


Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,300
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10503 on: Today at 07:22:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:20:20 pm
They fucking cheated us out of titles, how can you pretend they don't exist?  :o
Temporarily
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,920
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10504 on: Today at 07:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:20:22 pm
They are obviously worse in one way. They play far less attractive football.

Yorkie, I couldn't care less. I want their awful club demolished for what they done to the game and their owners thrown out. I really couldn't care less what they played like.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,638
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10505 on: Today at 07:25:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:05:04 pm
Filthy tactics.

Very committed though to be fair to them. They're fully on board with it. Will get a lot of points this season.

I wonder if they'll pick up any criticism for such a dedicated approach to time-wasting and feigning injuriy throughout the whole game, inparticular the second half.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,428
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10506 on: Today at 07:26:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:02:23 pm
How are they worse than City, a team who have cheated us out of titles. Please explain that one.

Our problems with City are off the pitch. on the pitch Arsenal are by far the biggest cheats in the league.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,920
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10507 on: Today at 07:27:43 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 07:26:15 pm
Our problems with City are off the pitch. on the pitch Arsenal are by far the biggest cheats in the league.

They have benefited on the pitch from their cheating off the pitch, you cannot separate the two.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,300
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10508 on: Today at 07:29:01 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:22:28 pm
Yorkie, I couldn't care less. I want their awful club demolished for what they done to the game and their owners thrown out. I really couldn't care less what they played like.
We are saying the same thing, Jill, just in a different way. I'm with you on that.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,651
  • Ground Control
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10509 on: Today at 07:29:26 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 07:26:15 pm
Our problems with City are off the pitch. on the pitch Arsenal are by far the biggest cheats in the league.

Someone in the game day thread said something along the lines of, City are a horrible club, Arsenal are a horrible team. I think that sums it up quite well, to be fair. Everything I despise about City has happened off the pitch (for the most part). Everything I despise about Arsenal happens on the pitch.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10510 on: Today at 07:30:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:15:51 pm
But City cheated us out of titles. Klopp should have ended up with three or four. Yes I get it's annoying when teams play that way I wouldn't want to see us doing it, but it's always been a part of football, remember some of Mourinho's past teams? People just seem to have more toxic dislike than anything City have done and they have completed cheated the game of football.

I covered that in more despicable club part. As an organisation they are obviously worse for what they've done to the game as a whole as well as us. I'm literally just saying for on the pitch antics. Everyone does it but Arsenal take it to the nth degree and their fans have sudden memory lapses about all the times they bitch about that happening to them under Wenger. I remember all the "hooooof" every team used to have to listen to for all those years of the ball was off the ground for longer than half a second, remember all the shit they gave Rafa for his style of play etc, coming from within the club as well as the stands. All the shit they gave Mourinho (which was deserved at the time) for them to turn into a team more cynical (IMO) than even his worse Chelsea team, although not quite his Madrid levels.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,485
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10511 on: Today at 07:31:34 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:22:28 pm
Yorkie, I couldn't care less. I want their awful club demolished for what they done to the game and their owners thrown out. I really couldn't care less what they played like.

Same here, but I was just answering your own question about whether Arsenal are worse than Man City in any single way. And the answer is "yes, they are." I believe Arsenal play a much inferior version of football, relying as they do on time-wasting, feigning injury and negative tactics when they get their noses in front.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,920
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10512 on: Today at 07:32:23 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 07:29:26 pm
Someone in the game day thread said something along the lines of, City are a horrible club, Arsenal are a horrible team. I think that sums it up quite well, to be fair. Everything I despise about City has happened off the pitch (for the most part). Everything I despise about Arsenal happens on the pitch.

But the bit about City is not true is it? They have benefited on the pitch from their cheating off it. Without all their cheating they don't win everything in football, how can people separate the two things? It's just weird thinking by people.

Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:29:01 pm
We are saying the same thing, Jill, just in a different way. I'm with you on that.

Fair enough.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,485
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10513 on: Today at 07:32:35 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 07:29:26 pm
Someone in the game day thread said something along the lines of, City are a horrible club, Arsenal are a horrible team. I think that sums it up quite well, to be fair. Everything I despise about City has happened off the pitch (for the most part). Everything I despise about Arsenal happens on the pitch.

Yes, that's a good way of putting it.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,920
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10514 on: Today at 07:34:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:31:34 pm
Same here, but I was just answering your own question about whether Arsenal are worse than Man City in any single way. And the answer is "yes, they are." I believe Arsenal play a much inferior version of football, relying as they do on time-wasting, feigning injury and negative tactics when they get their noses in front.

Yes, I guess. I mean I don't like it either, but it's kind of always happened in football. I always think about Mourinho and his style of anti-football, nothing he wouldn't do to time-waste. The tactic is as old as football itself, sadly.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,412
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10515 on: Today at 07:51:29 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:03:14 pm
@OptaJoe
0 - Neither Jurriën Timber (6 passes) nor Kai Havertz (5 passes) completed any of their passes for Arsenal against Man City today, the first outfield players on record (from 2003-04) to play 89+ minutes of a Premier League match and not successfully pass to a teammate. Plan.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao


But didnt one or two Arsenal fans on here last season say theyd have won the league if Timber hadnt got injured?
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,839
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10516 on: Today at 07:53:51 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:16:24 pm
Utterly pathetic tactics in every single game. Diving and cheating. Refs need to take note.
A lot of the problem has to be laid at the feet of the officials. They are being played for mugs, yet continue to let Arsenal get away with it. They're being mugged off by them every week, yet don't nip it in the bud and deal with it. Like naughty children, if they keep getting away with it, they'll continue to do it.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,468
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10517 on: Today at 08:10:43 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:03:14 pm
@OptaJoe
0 - Neither Jurriën Timber (6 passes) nor Kai Havertz (5 passes) completed any of their passes for Arsenal against Man City today, the first outfield players on record (from 2003-04) to play 89+ minutes of a Premier League match and not successfully pass to a teammate. Plan.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Arteta-ball
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10518 on: Today at 08:15:02 pm »
They done well to defend the whole 2nd half. Knew the goal was coming though.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,485
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10519 on: Today at 08:28:05 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:34:32 pm
Yes, I guess. I mean I don't like it either, but it's kind of always happened in football. I always think about Mourinho and his style of anti-football, nothing he wouldn't do to time-waste. The tactic is as old as football itself, sadly.

It's a tactic that rarely brings Titles fortunately. Mourinho succeeded and before that George Graham at Arsenal. Then you can go back to Leeds under Revie who had a different kind of cynicism to Arteta's Arsenal and probably underachieved.

But the norm is that attacking teams with progressive tactics win Titles. So I think Arsenal's turgid approach is unusual for aspiring champions.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 258 259 260 261 262 [263] 264   Go Up
« previous next »
 