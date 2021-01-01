Quite impressive how Arteta has contrived to make them the most thoroughly unlikeable team in the league, given the concentration of such teams in the league. Seeing them win anything meaningful would be painful.
I love that they are evolving more into Simeone's Atletico rather than Pep's Barca.Long term there's only so much you can achieve with parked buses and set-pieces rather than actually allowing your talented players to develop to their fullest potential by allowing them to play football.I'm much less worried about Arteta and Arsenal going forward than I used to be.
Filthy tactics.
I don't really get the sentiment. If they had tried to play football they'd have lost 5-1.
But they arent that talented.
Funny all the hate they've had for Bolton and Stoke over the years just to end up a richer version.
Mate, read that Opta stat again.
They nearly won.
Crosby Nick never fails.
How are they worse than City, a team who have cheated us out of titles. Please explain that one.
Can't speak for anyone else but I think City are a more despicable club as a whole. With that said with all the shithousery, fouls (in my eyes) they get away with to score set pieces, time wasting and general moaning about everything, I dislike arsenal more on the pitch. There's obvious exceptions like Bernardo Silva but for the most part I just hate the Gunners antics more.
It'll never stop being funny when a team shithouses and timewastes their way through a game and then concede in time added on for their time-wasting
Arsenal aren't my team. Again, not arsed how they play. Glad they took 2 points off City.
Utterly pathetic tactics in every single game. Diving and cheating. Refs need to take note.
There is no team I despise more than these cheats. The 115 Cheats I just have zero respect for; can't hate those who don't exist in my mind.
They fucking cheated us out of titles, how can you pretend they don't exist?
They are obviously worse in one way. They play far less attractive football.
Our problems with City are off the pitch. on the pitch Arsenal are by far the biggest cheats in the league.
Yorkie, I couldn't care less. I want their awful club demolished for what they done to the game and their owners thrown out. I really couldn't care less what they played like.
Our problems with City are off the pitch. on the pitch Arsenal are by far the biggest cheats in the league.
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
But City cheated us out of titles. Klopp should have ended up with three or four. Yes I get it's annoying when teams play that way I wouldn't want to see us doing it, but it's always been a part of football, remember some of Mourinho's past teams? People just seem to have more toxic dislike than anything City have done and they have completed cheated the game of football.
Someone in the game day thread said something along the lines of, City are a horrible club, Arsenal are a horrible team. I think that sums it up quite well, to be fair. Everything I despise about City has happened off the pitch (for the most part). Everything I despise about Arsenal happens on the pitch.
We are saying the same thing, Jill, just in a different way. I'm with you on that.
Same here, but I was just answering your own question about whether Arsenal are worse than Man City in any single way. And the answer is "yes, they are." I believe Arsenal play a much inferior version of football, relying as they do on time-wasting, feigning injury and negative tactics when they get their noses in front.
@OptaJoe0 - Neither Jurriën Timber (6 passes) nor Kai Havertz (5 passes) completed any of their passes for Arsenal against Man City today, the first outfield players on record (from 2003-04) to play 89+ minutes of a Premier League match and not successfully pass to a teammate. Plan.
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
Yes, I guess. I mean I don't like it either, but it's kind of always happened in football. I always think about Mourinho and his style of anti-football, nothing he wouldn't do to time-waste. The tactic is as old as football itself, sadly.
