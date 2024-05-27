« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 451872 times)

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10280 on: Yesterday at 11:26:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:22:33 pm
Hell be back for spurs.  Bet on it

Window's closed hasn't it?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10281 on: Yesterday at 11:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:41:16 pm
Start Merino, play Partey and drop Havertz back?

Quite a rhythmical lyric...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10282 on: Today at 12:08:39 am »


Deteriorate in your own time
Deteriorate in your own time
Tell em your dead, and wither away

Are you living all alone with your havertz dream?
a fake merinero that you've never seen?
are you waiting for the reaper to arrive?
writhing on the ground like your barely alive?
Wellllll...

Die young, and play Partey
woh ho
Die young , and play Partey

Blondie
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10283 on: Today at 01:00:33 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on May 27, 2024, 06:41:49 pm
Bottlers mate.


Pressure does funny things to people, some break, some just turn into c*nts under pressure.


Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10284 on: Today at 01:06:09 am »
Looks like we'll finally see how Arsenal deal with a few injuries.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10285 on: Today at 01:32:35 am »
Seeing the video, its looks like more than a twist, the question remains if he damaged any ligaments. Usually you arent in that much pain with just a sprain ba dum tssh

Arsenal have some tough fixtures coming up, playing catch up this early would hurt.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10286 on: Today at 07:18:31 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:22:33 pm
Hell be back for spurs.  Bet on it

I would be amazed looking at the replay. Looks a real bad one but even if not it's still likely to be a couple of weeks out.

Aren't you the poster the rules our players out for like 6 months every time they go down? ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10287 on: Today at 07:21:56 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:22:33 pm
Hell be back for spurs.  Bet on it

I wouldn't bet against it.

Remember that Saka looks like he's half dead at least five times per game and yet plays every game. These overdo absolutely everything, so Ødegaard crying like a fanny over an ankle sprain doesn't mean anything for how long he'll be injured. This is the same fella who gees up the crowd on every single corner and celebrates every win against shite with family on the pitch like it's the World Cup final.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10288 on: Today at 07:24:29 am »
Spurs, Atalanta, City in the next week. Would be a bad time to lose a few key players.

Go on Mr Carsley, test Sakas resolve too.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10289 on: Today at 07:24:46 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:06:09 am
Looks like we'll finally see how Arsenal deal with a few injuries.

One significant player might be injured for a short period. How can they possibly cope?

They'll still absolutely cry it in if he misses a few games, the same way one injury to Saliba completely derailed them in 2023.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:38:38 am by decosabute »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10290 on: Today at 08:28:29 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:18:31 am
I would be amazed looking at the replay. Looks a real bad one but even if not it's still likely to be a couple of weeks out.

Aren't you the poster the rules our players out for like 6 months every time they go down? ;D

Robbo did something like that last season or the season before if I remember correctly and he played the next game
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10291 on: Today at 09:58:51 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:28:29 am
Robbo did something like that last season or the season before if I remember correctly and he played the next game

I don't think you can get Irn Bru in N. London though.
« Reply #10292 on: Today at 10:11:15 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 10:57:48 pm
He'd probably still hesitate to start them but no idea why they sold ESR and loaned out Vieira as well.  Even if everyone is fit who is their current backup to Odegaard?
They spent a lot last few years and wages probably going to be shooting up, they need to balance the books without trying to find ways round PSR
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10293 on: Today at 10:16:10 am »
Their injuries are short term but they've got a tough September so will have to battle through. It's okay if you've got Ipswich and Wolves at home, Leicester away and an easy CL group..

The thing for Arsenal is pretty much everything has gone their way for two years. If you take last season, not only did they rarely have an injury but their opponents always seemed to be missing their best player,  or have key injuries, even just for that game. Even Brighton last week were a bit depleted (had to start Milner in midfield who then went off injured early himself and no Ferguson).

It's more the fact as well that they really expect everything to go their way. We stayed in a title race most of last season with countless injuries and big decisions going against us constantly in big games (includng against Arsenal). If a decision actually goes against them, they go nuclear. They did it last season at Newcastle and again last week.

It'll be interesting to see how seriously they take the CL (bearing in mind the extra games) and last couple of seasons they've pretty much gone straight out the cups.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10294 on: Today at 10:20:31 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:16:10 am
It'll be interesting to see how seriously they take the CL (bearing in mind the extra games) and last couple of seasons they've pretty much gone straight out the cups.

Putting all your eggs into the basket of the Premier League when Man City exist is about as fucking stupid as you could get. No way they don't go all in on the UCL.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10295 on: Today at 10:31:09 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:16:10 am
The thing for Arsenal is pretty much everything has gone their way for two years. If you take last season, not only did they rarely have an injury but their opponents always seemed to be missing their best player,  or have key injuries, even just for that game. Even Brighton last week were a bit depleted (had to start Milner in midfield who then went off injured early himself and no Ferguson).

It's more the fact as well that they really expect everything to go their way. We stayed in a title race most of last season with countless injuries and big decisions going against us constantly in big games (includng against Arsenal). If a decision actually goes against them, they go nuclear. They did it last season at Newcastle and again last week.

I'm not sure how accurate this is - people used to say the same about us, even last season. And we'd get hit with 'everyone misses big chances against Liverpool'. Unless you can put stats around the injuries thing, I think we'd all be guilty of confirmation bias here.

I think the stats around overperforming their xG for them last year are more interesting. And set piece goals. Can they keep that up again? It seemed to be across all competitions too.

https://understat.com/league/EPL/2023
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10296 on: Today at 10:33:51 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:31:09 am
I'm not sure how accurate this is - people used to say the same about us, even last season. And we'd get hit with 'everyone misses big chances against Liverpool'. Unless you can put stats around the injuries thing, I think we'd all be guilty of confirmation bias here.


Very accurate, wouldn't be much need to be bias about it, they achieved fuck all, would be more bias to say it about City.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10297 on: Today at 10:47:34 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:31:09 am
I'm not sure how accurate this is - people used to say the same about us, even last season. And we'd get hit with 'everyone misses big chances against Liverpool'. Unless you can put stats around the injuries thing, I think we'd all be guilty of confirmation bias here.

I think the stats around overperforming their xG for them last year are more interesting. And set piece goals. Can they keep that up again? It seemed to be across all competitions too.

https://understat.com/league/EPL/2023
If teams (and match officials) are still falling for the same set-piece shenanigans this season I'd be really surprised.  Arteta and his coaches may have come up with a new wheeze instead, I guess.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10298 on: Today at 10:50:34 am »


Probably be 2-3 weeks at worst.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10299 on: Today at 11:06:36 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:50:34 am


Probably be 2-3 weeks at worst.

Probably back for City.

A lot of fuss about a few small injuries and a one game suspension.

Spurs are still beatable (unless they end up with 9 men and get literally cheated out of a goal).
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10300 on: Today at 11:09:44 am »
They didnt mention how long it was gonna take.
But if it was more than a week, then wouldnt they say "Martin is out for the next 2 weeks"?
So there is a possibility he may be fit for the derby.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10301 on: Today at 11:20:36 am »
Will he be available for the photoshoot though?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10302 on: Today at 12:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:31:09 am
I'm not sure how accurate this is - people used to say the same about us, even last season. And we'd get hit with 'everyone misses big chances against Liverpool'. Unless you can put stats around the injuries thing, I think we'd all be guilty of confirmation bias here.
Gabriel, Saka, Saliba, Rice, Odegaard, and White all started 34+ matches in the PL last season. The season before Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, White, and Xhaka did the same. Saliba has been their only big injury the last two seasons, and they went into free fall after that.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10303 on: Today at 01:39:27 pm »
Shame about those small ankles
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10304 on: Today at 01:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 12:34:56 pm
Gabriel, Saka, Saliba, Rice, Odegaard, and White all started 34+ matches in the PL last season. The season before Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, White, and Xhaka did the same. Saliba has been their only big injury the last two seasons, and they went into free fall after that.

My point was opposition players missing games v Arsenal.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10305 on: Today at 01:55:00 pm »
I think one way or the other we will learn a lot more about Arsenal over the next month.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10306 on: Today at 01:58:05 pm »
Arteta never rotates so the players that do replace first teamers are usually stone cold, he therefore doesnt trust them and the first XI get flogged to death.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10307 on: Today at 02:38:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:24:29 am
Spurs, Atalanta, City in the next week. Would be a bad time to lose a few key players.

Go on Mr Carsley, test Sakas resolve too.
That guy is a walking miracle. Nothing keeps him down.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10308 on: Today at 02:46:39 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:38:55 pm
That guy is a walking miracle. Nothing keeps him down.
He died at least 10 times last season and yet he still carried on.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10309 on: Today at 03:22:54 pm »
BBC rolling out the updates.  It's like Beckham and his blooming metatarsal again.  Apparently "he was not wearing a shoe on his left foot, which appeared to be slightly bandaged, and the 25-year-old also appeared to avoid putting any strain on his left foot.".  Slightly bandaged  :roger

How will they ever cope with only Partey, Merino, Jorginho and Havertz to scrape together a central midfield from for a game or two?!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10310 on: Today at 03:26:46 pm »
Goes show how little injuries they've had last 2 years that making massive deal over 1-2 week MAYBE injury.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10311 on: Today at 03:43:33 pm »
I'm not entirely comfortable with that picture.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10312 on: Today at 03:48:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:43:33 pm
I'm not entirely comfortable with that picture.

No worries.

It's gone.
