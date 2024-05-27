Their injuries are short term but they've got a tough September so will have to battle through. It's okay if you've got Ipswich and Wolves at home, Leicester away and an easy CL group..



The thing for Arsenal is pretty much everything has gone their way for two years. If you take last season, not only did they rarely have an injury but their opponents always seemed to be missing their best player, or have key injuries, even just for that game. Even Brighton last week were a bit depleted (had to start Milner in midfield who then went off injured early himself and no Ferguson).



It's more the fact as well that they really expect everything to go their way. We stayed in a title race most of last season with countless injuries and big decisions going against us constantly in big games (includng against Arsenal). If a decision actually goes against them, they go nuclear. They did it last season at Newcastle and again last week.



It'll be interesting to see how seriously they take the CL (bearing in mind the extra games) and last couple of seasons they've pretty much gone straight out the cups.