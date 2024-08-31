« previous next »
Arsenal have gotten away with so much over recent seasons their fans are now upset with correct (but unhelpful) decisions. Amazing.

It's next level entitlement.
Arsenal have gotten away with so much over recent seasons their fans are now upset with correct (but unhelpful) decisions. Amazing.

It's next level entitlement.

It's next level entitlement.

It'd be nice if the PGMOL muppets would actually stop rewarding their horrible snide antics under Arteta. The systemic diving, faking of injury, getting at the ref, their antics at corners and set pieces and diving for pens have been indulged by these referees for years. They then get a shock when they don't get their own way in Europe (a bit like Ferguson used to).

Although Kavanagh living down the road from the Etihad probably helps. Funny seeing Arsenal fans complaining about getting Manchester refs though.

Arsenal are basically a consequence of weak refereeing. They exploit it. Then they cry foul when their dark arts work against them.
It'd be nice if the PGMOL muppets would actually stop rewarding their horrible snide antics under Arteta. The systemic diving, faking of injury, getting at the ref, their antics at corners and set pieces and diving for pens have been indulged by these referees for years. They then get a shock when they don't get their own way in Europe (a bit like Ferguson used to).

Although Kavanagh living down the road from the Etihad probably helps. Funny seeing Arsenal fans complaining about getting Manchester refs though.

Arsenal are basically a consequence of weak refereeing. They exploit it. Then they cry foul when their dark arts work against them.

Saw this on the letters page on F365 from one of them.  Clearly trying to include us in that round-up

When is there going to be a serious conversation about why such a high proportion of prem refs all reside in the north west of England and have done for years and years?
Arteta said it himself last season that the referees are human and we have to accept the mistakes and move on (when asked about the Spurs-Liverpool fiasco), and with a sly grin too.
So I think he has to take his own advice now.
Just back from the gym and a friend who is arsenal fan asked me did I see the arsenal game  and the sending off. Robbed apparently the EPL doesn't want to Arsenal to win league. Really I thought everyone was bored of city winning it every year. I said liverpool had more var decisions go against them last season. A report was published about. Oh and to add insult he said man utd will beat liverpool today. Liverpool are a old team salah and virgil are our only consistent players and they are ancient. I told him the boys on rawk think we are great still, no injuries because we have Slot now. Defense better because we have Slot now. We have chiesa now and big mama possibility 2026. That told him boys 😉
Arteta said it himself last season that the referees are human and we have to accept the mistakes and move on (when asked about the Spurs-Liverpool fiasco), and with a sly grin too.
So I think he has to take his own advice now.
So I think he has to take his own advice now.

Except the ref wasn't mistaken in sending off Rice.
Except the ref wasn't mistaken in sending off Rice.

Decided not to throw a paddy about it...
Brighton picked their pockets today. Arsenal just werent ready for them. Got caught unawares.

Incredible decision to send Rice off. Thats a bad as red card Dalot got v Liverpool last year at Anfield. Can the refs not read the game, there is an unwritten rule where if a player is on a yellow, they will be given some leeway if they commit a soft second bookable offence. What made it even worse is there were incidents within the match were Brighton players stopped a quick restart. So much of PGMOL is random, which rules to apply and when, and to what degree of strictness do they apply? Your telling me 'letter of the law' doesnt get ignored on derby day when the first tackle flies in 20 seconds into the match? Don't gaslight me and tell me that was the correct decision. I sure as shit didnt do that when Doku Karate kicked MacAllister last year.

Beyond frustrating because Brighton do not score with Rice on the field. Going down to 10 men is tough, but if that were Partey sent off & Rice stays on the field, we would hold out.

This changes nothing. Ive aways said before, modern football fans are reactionaries and two-week memory merchants. New contract for the Tet over the International break incoming!!! Ignore the false messiahs and panic-stricken melts
But it was the correct decision. Thats what makes it actually hilarious. He kicked the ball away as the Brighton player was going to take a quick free kick. I mean, its soft but not incorrect.
Incredible decision to send Rice off. Thats a bad as red card Dalot got v Liverpool last year at Anfield. Can the refs not read the game, there is an unwritten rule where if a player is on a yellow, they will be given some leeway if they commit a soft second bookable offence. What made it even worse is there were incidents within the match were Brighton players stopped a quick restart. So much of PGMOL is random, which rules to apply and when, and to what degree of strictness do they apply? Your telling me 'letter of the law' doesnt get ignored on derby day when the first tackle flies in 20 seconds into the match? Don't gaslight me and tell me that was the correct decision. I sure as shit didnt do that when Doku Karate kicked MacAllister last year.

Beyond frustrating because Brighton do not score with Rice on the field. Going down to 10 men is tough, but if that were Partey sent off & Rice stays on the field, we would hold out.

This changes nothing. Ive aways said before, modern football fans are reactionaries and two-week memory merchants. New contract for the Tet over the International break incoming!!! Ignore the false messiahs and panic-stricken melts

