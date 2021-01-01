« previous next »
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10160 on: Yesterday at 02:33:28 pm »
Beat them 2-0 at home last season so that's 2 points down already. BBA will be on soon to tell us how its all part of the plan soon.
Offline jacobs chains

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10161 on: Yesterday at 02:44:31 pm »
Ah well, world domination on hold for a couple of weeks.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10162 on: Yesterday at 02:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 02:33:28 pm
Beat them 2-0 at home last season so that's 2 points down already. BBA will be on soon to tell us how its all part of the plan soon.
No, its not. They lost at Villa last season.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10163 on: Yesterday at 02:49:42 pm »
Did I hear it right. Their goalie got booked for time-wasting with two points still up for grabs?
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10164 on: Yesterday at 02:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:49:42 pm
Did I hear it right. Their goalie got booked for time-wasting with two points still up for grabs?

Yep. at home to what's usually a mid table side. Crazy.

Anyway, i'm off to watch some highlights of Newcastle away last season, what bottle that was.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10165 on: Yesterday at 03:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 02:49:33 pm
No, its not. They lost at Villa last season.

What's that got to do with the price of fish? I'm comparing head to head records.
Offline Fromola

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10166 on: Yesterday at 03:11:37 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 02:26:24 pm
Desperately time wasting to hold on to a point at home was interesting. Doesn't feel like they'll ever try to win in tough circumstances, i'm sure there will be loads of posts saying it's impossible to win with 10 men, can't go for it etc even though we did on this weekend last season (away from home too) and it ended pretty well.

The more chaotic a game is the less it suits them. They generally win to nil in the league but it does throw them if they concede or get a setback like a red card, or lo and behold they don't get their own way on every decision.
Offline rushyman

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10167 on: Yesterday at 03:14:00 pm »
Gross what these have become

Like a particularly unsporting La Liga team, begging for cards, diving, play acting, a mansger non stop berating ref for absolutely nothing screaming for the most ridiculous calls, dishonest in interviews and my god the fans then ..

It's ludicrous. Extremely unlikeable   
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10168 on: Yesterday at 03:16:49 pm »
Playing like its the last few weeks of the season. I think hell over pressurise his team this season .
Offline Fromola

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10169 on: Yesterday at 03:22:34 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 03:14:00 pm
Gross what these have become

Like a particularly unsporting La Liga team, begging for cards, diving, play acting, a mansger non stop berating ref for absolutely nothing screaming for the most ridiculous calls, dishonest in interviews and my god the fans then ..

It's ludicrous. Extremely unlikeable

Horrible team. Up there with Mourinho's worst. Having a manager who will do anything to win a game of football goes a long way in this sport though.

Wenger's team may have had a bit of snide to them (the best teams always will) but they were great to watch. These are more anti-football than the George Graham team.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10170 on: Yesterday at 03:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 03:06:02 pm
What's that got to do with the price of fish? I'm comparing head to head records.

So was he.

The Arse lost to Villa last season. They beat them this season.

???
Offline Hazell

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10171 on: Yesterday at 04:00:20 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 03:14:00 pm
Gross what these have become

Like a particularly unsporting La Liga team, begging for cards, diving, play acting, a mansger non stop berating ref for absolutely nothing screaming for the most ridiculous calls, dishonest in interviews and my god the fans then ..

It's ludicrous. Extremely unlikeable   

Funnily enough their fans on here last season were saying every team behaves like then.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10172 on: Yesterday at 04:03:14 pm »
to be honest the next 2 games will define their season I think. Spurs away without Declan Rice. Then after that they play Man City away and if things go badly they can be 8 points behind Man City already.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10173 on: Yesterday at 04:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 04:03:14 pm
to be honest the next 2 games will define their season I think. Spurs away without Declan Rice. Then after that they play Man City away and if things go badly they can be 8 points behind Man City already.

Yeah. In one way it was an advantage having such hard games up first but its another if they fall behind early on.
Offline Chris~

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10174 on: Yesterday at 04:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 04:03:14 pm
to be honest the next 2 games will define their season I think. Spurs away without Declan Rice. Then after that they play Man City away and if things go badly they can be 8 points behind Man City already.
Also have a tough midweek game and a day less rest than City going in to that
Offline coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10175 on: Yesterday at 04:18:37 pm »
The good news is, BBA's prediction of Arsenal only letting in 20 goals this season is right on track. The bad news is, it's the exact same result (draw) as last season. Oh well.
Offline Lusty

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10176 on: Yesterday at 04:27:28 pm »
Just goes to show that you need to have your guard up at all times in this league. Arteta should have designed some kind of pre-season activity to drive that point home.
Offline coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10177 on: Yesterday at 04:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 04:27:28 pm
Just goes to show that you need to have your guard up at all times in this league. Arteta should have designed some kind of pre-season activity to drive that point home.

Someone on Twitter said Arteta needs to hire a team of comedians to hound Declan Rice for a few days to show him how to tune out annoyances.
Offline farawayred

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10178 on: Yesterday at 05:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 04:27:28 pm
Just goes to show that you need to have your guard up at all times in this league. Arteta should have designed some kind of pre-season activity to drive that point home.
He's certainly drove the diving and cheating point on and drilled it well into that lot. Those "professional fouls" (such a misnomer, there's nothing professional about it!) must be cut out of the game.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10179 on: Yesterday at 06:16:40 pm »
Is TNB still on his skiing break?  :P
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10180 on: Yesterday at 06:19:32 pm »
The red card was planned, not random...
Offline nayia2002

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10181 on: Yesterday at 06:23:05 pm »
They becoming more despised for me personally than both manc team and the blueshite  :no :no :shocked
Offline farawayred

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10182 on: Yesterday at 07:05:48 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 06:19:32 pm
The red card was planned, not random...
True. But doesn't planning for something suggest that there is a tactical element one can guarantee being applied by the opponent?
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10183 on: Yesterday at 07:13:15 pm »
Rice got made to look like a nobhead, didn't he? He knew exactly what he was doing, tried to be sly and attempt to get the Brighton player sent off, only for it to backfire totally. The look of shock on his face! The Brighton lad also knew exactly what he was doing I think, but at the end of the day it's a stonewall second yellow. Do that when you've already been booked and you're inviting trouble.

Odegaard whipping the fans up again after winning a corner. It's the third game of the season ffs! What is it with them?

Not really about Arsenal this moan but "Fletch" on commentary is becoming more and more grating. I liked him at first on their Champions League coverage but lately he seems to think everyone wants to hear his opinion all the time? Isn't that the point of the co-commentator? Your job is to tell us what's happening.
Offline decosabute

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10184 on: Yesterday at 07:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:11:37 pm
The more chaotic a game is the less it suits them. They generally win to nil in the league but it does throw them if they concede or get a setback like a red card, or lo and behold they don't get their own way on every decision.

Arsenal are a good side, but often a cowardly, shithousey one.

They met City at the end of March, at a time when City looked particularly vulnerable and had gotten away with murder after getting battered at Anfield. We took the game to City and played them off the park. Only luck and an abysmal refereeing decision stopped us winning

I know playing City away is one of the toughest fixtures in football on paper, but Arsenal had a chance to put one hand on the trophy and were in far better form and had less injuries. They could've won. Instead of going for it, they totally played for 0-0 and made absolutely zero attempt to attack.

That result cost them the league as much as the Villa defeat, but no one talked about it, most of the media instead commending them for getting a good point.

A very solid team, but not at all a brave one. Arteta is such a bellend too.
Offline JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10185 on: Yesterday at 10:54:33 pm »
Brighton picked their pockets today. Arsenal just werent ready for them. Got caught unawares.
Offline DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10186 on: Yesterday at 11:20:04 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 07:13:15 pm
Rice got made to look like a nobhead, didn't he? He knew exactly what he was doing, tried to be sly and attempt to get the Brighton player sent off, only for it to backfire totally. The look of shock on his face! The Brighton lad also knew exactly what he was doing I think, but at the end of the day it's a stonewall second yellow. Do that when you've already been booked and you're inviting trouble.

Yup, it's the natural consequence of being encouraged by your manager to constantly do any snide little thing to try and gain an advantage and break up the opposition's momentum. All teams do it to an extent, but Arsenal take it to an extreme and it finally backfired on them today. The only annoying thing is that over the course of the season they'll still ultimately get rewarded more than they get punished for it.

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10187 on: Yesterday at 11:30:27 pm »
Rice knew what he was doing and its absolutely hilarious he got his comeuppance. One replay did show that Veltman would have booted the ball had Rice not rolled it away but its extra funny that he got a good booting for his troubles as well.
Offline farawayred

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10188 on: Yesterday at 11:32:30 pm »
Chris Kavanagh's facial expression was super funny, such an apologetic expression like "sorry, dude, nothing I could do..."
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10189 on: Yesterday at 11:48:31 pm »
Gabriel weak again in the challenge which led to their goal. He's often weak I think.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10190 on: Today at 12:01:30 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:48:31 pm
Gabriel weak again in the challenge which led to their goal. He's often weak I think.

Certainly no angel...
Online newterp

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10191 on: Today at 12:50:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:30:27 pm
Rice knew what he was doing and its absolutely hilarious he got his comeuppance. One replay did show that Veltman would have booted the ball had Rice not rolled it away but its extra funny that he got a good booting for his troubles as well.

On the replays - all the Brighton players knew it too. Welbeck was like "it's a second yellow" before the ref gave it - caught by the mics. Hilarious.
Online cdav

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10192 on: Today at 12:53:13 am »
Loads of crying over Rice getting booked correctly, after having a big whinge that Pedro wasn't booked first half.

Been a while since these had something go against them, and with how highly strung they are already its a shame there is an international break now
