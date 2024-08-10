« previous next »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10120 on: August 10, 2024, 09:14:21 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on August 10, 2024, 09:10:24 pm
City will win it. Again. Arsenal won't be as close as this season just gone.
I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10121 on: August 10, 2024, 09:16:19 pm »
Before a ball is kicked this season, Arsenal are 15/8 to win the PL.

For those that don't understand betting odds, this means, if you put £80 on Arsenal to win the PL...





























You will lose £80.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10122 on: August 10, 2024, 10:31:18 pm »
15/8 are bloody good odds really. Sure to be a point you can hedge most of that off.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10123 on: August 10, 2024, 10:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 10, 2024, 09:14:21 pm
I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.

Well, we certainly have a better chance than those bottlers ...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10124 on: August 11, 2024, 07:05:51 am »
So what are the resident Arsenal fans' expectations for the new season?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10125 on: August 11, 2024, 08:10:24 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on August 11, 2024, 07:05:51 am
So what are the resident Arsenal fans' expectations for the new season?

Youve gotta pick a pocket or two
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10126 on: August 11, 2024, 01:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 10, 2024, 09:14:21 pm
I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.

And why not!

So long as there isnt a mad injury crisis again, this Liverpool team can win it. The new midfield is now a year into their LFC (and PL in some cases) careers and will have a big impact. Add Zubimendi or whoever, maybe 1 or 2 more depending on outgoings. Keep Jota fit (yeah I know!), and this team will be up there.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10127 on: August 11, 2024, 02:50:50 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on August 11, 2024, 07:05:51 am
So what are the resident Arsenal fans' expectations for the new season?

The same time-wasting, cry arsing tactics that Lego Head has tried for the last 2 seasons with the same nil trophies, I would expect.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10128 on: August 11, 2024, 05:24:14 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on August 11, 2024, 07:05:51 am
So what are the resident Arsenal fans' expectations for the new season?


The one with the big head reckons they'll win every game and concede single figures in goals.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10129 on: August 11, 2024, 07:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on August 11, 2024, 05:24:14 pm
The one with the big head reckons they'll win every game and concede single figures in goals.

It'll be the quadruple with a 100% record
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10130 on: August 11, 2024, 07:36:28 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on August 10, 2024, 09:10:24 pm
City will win it. Again. Arsenal won't be as close as this season just gone.
Nah, I think this season is as close as both oof us can come to winning it for another season or two.
We both forced City into a marathon last season. They'll be jaded, lethargic, fatigued and experience niggling injuries(tears, strains, muscle pain, discomfort, joint pain, etc) as a result- during the first half of the season, leading to some draws and the odd loss.

Arsenal should be favorites, but as we proved last season, we're also capable, and hopefully the fact that we play a more possession-orentied game with a bit less sprinting and pressing, we'll extend last season's tally.
The league is always better if there's a three-horse race- the clear favorite gets dragged down to the same level as the other two, since there's no rest, no respite.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10131 on: August 14, 2024, 01:42:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on August 10, 2024, 10:31:18 pm
15/8 are bloody good odds really. Sure to be a point you can hedge most of that off.
They have a tough start:

Wolves - H
Villa - A (before CL commitments stretch them)
Brighton - H
Spurs - A
Cheats - A

If they get 10+ from that, their odds will surely be shorter. However, if they get 7 or fewer points, I would expect their odds to increase.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10132 on: August 19, 2024, 10:16:56 am »
https://x.com/i/status/1825447817076252721

Ped clone pulling out a light bulb in the middle of a team talk :D

Old video but he's so cringe.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10133 on: August 19, 2024, 10:23:02 am »
Quote from: Draex on August 19, 2024, 10:16:56 am
https://x.com/i/status/1825447817076252721

Ped clone pulling out a light bulb in the middle of a team talk :D

Old video but he's so cringe.
Massive cringe.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10134 on: August 19, 2024, 11:57:25 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 19, 2024, 10:23:02 am
Massive cringe.

Looks like one of those motivational speakers here who companies pay to come in and inspire the workforce,end up boring and annoying everyone.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10135 on: August 19, 2024, 12:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on August 19, 2024, 11:57:25 am
Looks like one of those motivational speakers here who companies pay to come in and inspire the workforce,end up boring and annoying everyone.
Agreed.
David Brent levels of cringe.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10136 on: August 19, 2024, 04:44:32 pm »
Stephen Warnock says Saka will get a reputation for diving ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10137 on: August 19, 2024, 04:48:53 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on August 19, 2024, 04:44:32 pm
Stephen Warnock says Saka will get a reputation for diving ;D
No shit, Sherlock.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10138 on: August 19, 2024, 04:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 19, 2024, 12:03:20 pm
Agreed.
David Brent levels of cringe.

Exactly what I was thinking.  You can so see David Brent pulling that stunt.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10139 on: August 19, 2024, 04:52:25 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on August 19, 2024, 04:49:28 pm
Exactly what I was thinking.  You can so see David Brent pulling that stunt.

Brent has some redeeming qualities, you feel sorry for him by the end, none of that with Legohead.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10140 on: August 19, 2024, 05:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 19, 2024, 04:48:53 pm
No shit, Sherlock.
Hard life being a pundit.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10141 on: August 20, 2024, 03:56:46 am »
Quote from: Draex on August 19, 2024, 10:16:56 am
https://x.com/i/status/1825447817076252721

Ped clone pulling out a light bulb in the middle of a team talk :D

Old video but he's so cringe.
Arteta doesn't need a cable, he can just screw it in his arse and the bulb will light up.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10142 on: Yesterday at 02:11:17 pm »
Merino fractures his shoulder in training.

Should be out for 6-8 weeks apparently.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10143 on: Yesterday at 03:16:24 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 02:11:17 pm
Merino fractures his shoulder in training.

Should be out for 6-8 weeks apparently.

Two years in a row theyve lost a summer transfer at the start of the season. Gives them something to cling to if they fall short again I suppose.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10144 on: Yesterday at 03:52:13 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 02:11:17 pm
Merino fractures his shoulder in training.

Should be out for 6-8 weeks apparently.

Imagine the non-stop questioning in the press regarding "Methods" if this was Liverpool, or a Klopp signing.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10145 on: Yesterday at 04:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:16:24 pm
Two years in a row theyve lost a summer transfer at the start of the season. Gives them something to cling to if they fall short again I suppose.

They used to fuck each other up directly after lifting a trophy. But the trophy-lifting days are long gone and now they do their self-injuring in private.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10146 on: Yesterday at 04:08:52 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 02:11:17 pm
Merino fractures his shoulder in training.

Should be out for 6-8 weeks apparently.

Serves him right for leaving the beautiful mountains of the Basque Country for Hampstead Heath.

Zubimendi must be breathing a sigh of relief that the injury voodoo was placed on the last man out of the club.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10147 on: Yesterday at 04:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:05:42 pm
They used to fuck each other up directly after lifting a trophy. But the trophy-lifting days are long gone and now they do their self-injuring in private.

Steve Morrow! :D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10148 on: Today at 09:32:02 am »
It's been a while since I've praised Arsenal.

Sterling is going to prove an astute signing and an upgrade on Martinelli. Think Arteta will get him back to something like his old form.

Even i will jump on this Arsenal team and Arteta if they didn't win the title this season. No excuses for them this time.  It's all set up for them.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #10149 on: Today at 09:34:18 am »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 09:32:02 am
It's been a while since I've praised Arsenal.

Sterling is going to prove an astute signing and an upgrade on Martinelli. Think Arteta will get him back to something like his old form.

Even i will jump on this Arsenal team and Arteta if they didn't win the title this season. No excuses for them this time.  It's all set up for them.

I think Sterling will be decent for them yeah, but I still feel they are short of winning the title. I think City will be better from the off this time around.

I do think they have jumped above us as the second best side though, certainly from my opinion last season.
