City will win it. Again. Arsenal won't be as close as this season just gone.



Nah, I think this season is as close as both oof us can come to winning it for another season or two.We both forced City into a marathon last season. They'll be jaded, lethargic, fatigued and experience niggling injuries(tears, strains, muscle pain, discomfort, joint pain, etc) as a result- during the first half of the season, leading to some draws and the odd loss.Arsenal should be favorites, but as we proved last season, we're also capable, and hopefully the fact that we play a more possession-orentied game with a bit less sprinting and pressing, we'll extend last season's tally.The league is always better if there's a three-horse race- the clear favorite gets dragged down to the same level as the other two, since there's no rest, no respite.