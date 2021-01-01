How does someone become a professional pickpocket? How is pickpocketing a profession? Ah - The Art(eta)ful dodger would know.



Ah there amateur pickpockets? I guess there must be semi-pro ones. One's that do it for a side hustle?I can see how set pieces are gonna work from now on. All oppo players will set up at set pieces to touch the side of the Arsenal players' shorts, where a pocket would normally be, Arsenal player looks down to see if they are being robbed , and bang one-nil against the Arsenal.--edit-- that or the media were fed lies about why Arteta hired pickpockets. Maybe he's aiming to get his players to rob the ref of cards when he goes to book Arsenal players.