I'm glad it's not only me that thought it was odd what BBA was jumping on.How much 'extra' does playing a game (be it 90 or 120 mins) at a tournament take out of a player? ie the squad players that didn't really play but in teams that made it to the Euro or Copa semis presumably would have been working just as hard on the training pitch and in the gym.
The fuck has Arteta done to his face, and those eyebrows https://x.com/Arsenal_Chizzy/status/1815271329878208823
Crosby Nick never fails.
AI surely. That's not a human being.
He looks like Bear Grylls that time he tried to nick some honeycomb from a beehive.
NOT THIS THREAD AGAIN...
god almighty - Botox overdose, for sure.
BigVainArteta
They won't be so lucky next season, won't finish top 3.
Luck has nothing to do with it. Our football is by design and not random
I saw they beat United overnight. Im sure that result raised a few eyebrows.
Designed to not win anything?
