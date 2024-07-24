« previous next »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: PaulF on July 24, 2024, 08:12:07 am
I'm glad it's not only me that thought it was odd what BBA was jumping on.
How much 'extra' does playing a game (be it 90 or 120 mins) at a tournament take out of a player? ie the squad players that didn't really play but in teams that made it to the Euro or Copa semis presumably would have been working just as hard on the training pitch and in the gym.

I'd imagine the intensity of the game both physically and mentally would take a lot more out of a player than a player who wasn't playing in that game? Although Saka is fine in that respect because he barely showed up during the tournament anyway, especially when the going got tough from the quarters onwards.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
The fuck has Arteta done to his face, and those eyebrows :lmao

https://x.com/Arsenal_Chizzy/status/1815271329878208823

 
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 26, 2024, 02:58:59 pm
The fuck has Arteta done to his face, and those eyebrows :lmao

https://x.com/Arsenal_Chizzy/status/1815271329878208823

AI surely. That's not a human being.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 26, 2024, 02:58:59 pm
The fuck has Arteta done to his face, and those eyebrows :lmao

https://x.com/Arsenal_Chizzy/status/1815271329878208823

 

He looks like Bear Grylls that time he tried to nick some honeycomb from a beehive.

Quote from: Dim Glas on July 26, 2024, 02:58:59 pm
The fuck has Arteta done to his face, and those eyebrows :lmao

https://x.com/Arsenal_Chizzy/status/1815271329878208823

Is this why MacRed said to come over to this thread for a wank, hard pass.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Kopenhagen on July 26, 2024, 03:50:58 pm
AI surely. That's not a human being.

Yeah, it looks like an AI-generated. AI always messes up with human faces especially around the eyes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Kopenhagen on July 26, 2024, 03:50:58 pm
AI surely. That's not a human being.

thats what I though, but couldnt quite figure it out, he looks mad :lmao

Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 26, 2024, 03:56:38 pm
He looks like Bear Grylls that time he tried to nick some honeycomb from a beehive.



 ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
NOT THIS THREAD AGAIN...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Samie on July 26, 2024, 04:23:46 pm
NOT THIS THREAD AGAIN...
Just wait until TNB comes back from his skiing trip.   ;)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 26, 2024, 03:56:38 pm
He looks like Bear Grylls that time he tried to nick some honeycomb from a beehive.



 ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 26, 2024, 02:58:59 pm
The fuck has Arteta done to his face, and those eyebrows :lmao

https://x.com/Arsenal_Chizzy/status/1815271329878208823
god almighty - Botox overdose, for sure.  :)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
They won't be so lucky next season, won't finish top 3.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 26, 2024, 02:58:59 pm
The fuck has Arteta done to his face, and those eyebrows :lmao

https://x.com/Arsenal_Chizzy/status/1815271329878208823

 

Kinell, felt a little sick looking at that :lmao
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: SamLad on July 26, 2024, 05:49:30 pm
god almighty - Botox overdose, for sure.  :)

BigVainArteta
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 26, 2024, 03:56:38 pm
He looks like Bear Grylls that time he tried to nick some honeycomb from a beehive.



:lmao
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Samie on July 26, 2024, 04:23:46 pm
NOT THIS THREAD AGAIN...

Better this thread, than the Arsenal wankfest in the Transfer Thread ...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on July 26, 2024, 06:07:43 pm
BigVainArteta
;D Thought he was being interviewed on a roller coaster.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on July 26, 2024, 05:55:03 pm
They won't be so lucky next season, won't finish top 3.

Luck has nothing to do with it. Our football is by design and not random
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on July 27, 2024, 01:30:39 am
Luck has nothing to do with it. Our football is by design and not random

You're a good team, but you undoubtedly benefited from quite a lot of luck in terms of injuries to your own players and opposition players. I still think you'll be in the top two, but I'd be very surprised if you improved on last season's points total.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on July 27, 2024, 01:30:39 am
Luck has nothing to do with it. Our football is by design and not random

Maybe one day your design football will win a trophy.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on July 27, 2024, 01:30:39 am
Luck has nothing to do with it. Our football is by design and not random

Yes it has, luck with injuries, lets see you maintain consistency when you have a new 1st 11 injured weekly.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on July 27, 2024, 01:30:39 am
Luck has nothing to do with it. Our football is by design and not random
Designed to not win anything?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
I saw they beat United overnight. Im sure that result raised a few eyebrows.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 28, 2024, 09:55:55 am
I saw they beat United overnight. Im sure that result raised a few eyebrows.

It'll deffo give Arteta a lift
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 28, 2024, 09:55:55 am
I saw they beat United overnight. Im sure that result raised a few eyebrows.

 :D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 28, 2024, 09:55:55 am
I saw they beat United overnight. Im sure that result raised a few eyebrows.
and smoothed a few worry lines at the same time.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: JRed on July 28, 2024, 09:43:49 am
Designed to not win anything?

 :D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Our own Brendan Rodgers was fond of a bit of extreme male grooming back in the day.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Still a bunch of c*nts then?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on July 27, 2024, 01:30:39 am
Luck has nothing to do with it. Our football is by design and not random
You were saying
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
I enjoyed Gabriel going in with an assault on Salahs goal - wow. Pre-season no less.
