I'm glad it's not only me that thought it was odd what BBA was jumping on.

How much 'extra' does playing a game (be it 90 or 120 mins) at a tournament take out of a player? ie the squad players that didn't really play but in teams that made it to the Euro or Copa semis presumably would have been working just as hard on the training pitch and in the gym.



I'd imagine the intensity of the game both physically and mentally would take a lot more out of a player than a player who wasn't playing in that game? Although Saka is fine in that respect because he barely showed up during the tournament anyway, especially when the going got tough from the quarters onwards.