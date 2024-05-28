« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

SamLad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
May 28, 2024, 03:34:25 pm
I virtually never watch England games.  Does Saka bring his pain-threshold-of-a-3-year-old skills with him?
Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
May 28, 2024, 03:40:19 pm
Quote from: SamLad on May 28, 2024, 03:34:25 pm
I virtually never watch England games.  Does Saka bring his pain-threshold-of-a-3-year-old skills with him?
Last time he played for them, he did it with two broken legs and he had only just come out of a coma as well.
Kopenhagen

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
May 28, 2024, 03:58:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 27, 2024, 07:40:32 pm
Did he play for PSG too? He really did know how to pick some horrible clubs (Arsenal the honourable exception).

Yup, has previous with both and I'm sure PSG can throw some eyewatering sums at him.

RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
May 28, 2024, 04:20:26 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 27, 2024, 10:23:21 pm
I think some can be a bit quick to jump down their throats and take offence to any post they make too. When Scottish Goon says we havent won in the league at the Etihad I think he meant since Guardiola has been there. Hes made that point before when saying its not so easy as saying Arsenal should have just gone there and won.

Lets face it, were all regular readers of this thread so its fair to say thats what he was getting at. I still think Arsenal were unduly negative. Winning there clearly isnt easy but youd at least want to show some intent. But at the same time. I dont think what he said needed everyone leaping in two footed.

Soz. :D

Ive not read every single post but was this actually being said by anyone? The general tone ive seen here and elsewhere when discussing that game was go for it, TRY to win, TRY to take the game to them

On top of that, if that is the way it works why on earth are Arsenal fans discussing ANYTHING about winning the league ahead of Guardiolas City, last I checked they havent done that. Im sure they likely discuss the CL and winning that trophy when cup final time rolls around havent done it.

SOME fans of opposition fans are always gonna give stick on their own sides forum, its football ffs. Doesnt make it right but at the same time the people that go too far can be put on ignore or just you know, flat out ignore the shite, theres no obligation to reply or take any of it seriously, its the fucking internet. Most of the stuff I see in here is either jokes (which come back the other way too) or general discussion with some shit mixed in and some stuff that goes too far but again, ive yet to see anything ridiculously obscene harsh or OTT.

Cant buy the I was provoked and were just allies shit, theres been a good number of snipes about us and Klopp from Arsenal fans at various points, if it works one way then even more so the other way considering where this is all being discussed
SamLad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
May 28, 2024, 04:57:25 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 28, 2024, 03:40:19 pm
Last time he played for them, he did it with two broken legs and he had only just come out of a coma as well.
was that the game he scored a double hat trick?  pretty damn impressive.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
May 28, 2024, 09:26:42 pm
Quote from: n00bert on May 28, 2024, 11:04:31 am
Isnt it obvious to anyone else that Arteta will end up at City once Pep leaves next year?

Hopefully. Arteta at Man City is not something to be worried about ...
BigBrainArteta

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
May 29, 2024, 11:35:19 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on May 28, 2024, 09:26:42 pm
Hopefully. Arteta at Man City is not something to be worried about ...

I wouldn't worry about it. Arteta is in talks to sign a new existing deal at Arsenal.

Solomon Grundy

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
May 30, 2024, 04:32:21 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on May 29, 2024, 11:35:19 pm
I wouldn't worry about it. Arteta is in talks to sign a new existing deal at Arsenal.




We aren't.
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
May 30, 2024, 07:54:43 am
Atleast if Arteta stays at Arsenal they wont win anything.
Jambo Power

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
May 30, 2024, 02:08:27 pm
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on May 29, 2024, 11:35:19 pm
I wouldn't worry about it. Arteta is in talks to sign a new existing deal at Arsenal.



To get himself more money for next season, before he leaves for City? Because nobody has ever broken a contract in football.....
Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
May 30, 2024, 04:23:35 pm
Quote from: Jambo Power on May 30, 2024, 02:08:27 pm
To get himself more money for next season, before he leaves for City? Because nobody has ever broken a contract in football.....
Are you seriously suggesting that Señor Lego Headed Arteta would do anything that was underhand?   ::)
coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
May 30, 2024, 04:37:50 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 30, 2024, 04:23:35 pm
Are you seriously suggesting that Señor Lego Headed Arteta would do anything that was underhand?   ::)

What do you mean? I've been told the only reason he went to City at the height of their sportswashing was because he's a life-long friend of Pep. Though that being said, it should give Arsenal fans more worry that he might go to City- I bet Pep gives very convincing 'motivational' speeches.

(For the record, I don't think Arteta will go to City; he'll go to Barcelona when they fire Flick.)
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 02:21:09 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on May 28, 2024, 04:20:26 pm
Ive not read every single post but was this actually being said by anyone? The general tone ive seen here and elsewhere when discussing that game was go for it, TRY to win, TRY to take the game to them

On top of that, if that is the way it works why on earth are Arsenal fans discussing ANYTHING about winning the league ahead of Guardiolas City, last I checked they havent done that. Im sure they likely discuss the CL and winning that trophy when cup final time rolls around havent done it.

SOME fans of opposition fans are always gonna give stick on their own sides forum, its football ffs. Doesnt make it right but at the same time the people that go too far can be put on ignore or just you know, flat out ignore the shite, theres no obligation to reply or take any of it seriously, its the fucking internet. Most of the stuff I see in here is either jokes (which come back the other way too) or general discussion with some shit mixed in and some stuff that goes too far but again, ive yet to see anything ridiculously obscene harsh or OTT.

Cant buy the I was provoked and were just allies shit, theres been a good number of snipes about us and Klopp from Arsenal fans at various points, if it works one way then even more so the other way considering where this is all being discussed
To add, it's summer. Everyone needs to give it a rest.
BigBrainArteta

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 04:41:33 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on May 30, 2024, 04:37:50 pm
What do you mean? I've been told the only reason he went to City at the height of their sportswashing was because he's a life-long friend of Pep. Though that being said, it should give Arsenal fans more worry that he might go to City- I bet Pep gives very convincing 'motivational' speeches.

(For the record, I don't think Arteta will go to City; he'll go to Barcelona when they fire Flick.)

He could have went to Barcelona after this year. Deco made him number one target.

Arteta isnt going anywhere. Not this year, or for the foreseeable future.
deano2727

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 12:21:47 pm
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 04:41:33 am
He could have went to Barcelona after this year. Deco made him number one target.

Arteta isnt going anywhere. Not this year, or for the foreseeable future.

If you don't win either the league or CL next year, you may well start to lose personnel (Arteta included).

If that were to happen, it would be tragic from an Arsenal point of view. Their best team in decades crumbling away without a major trophy to show for it.
Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 12:28:01 pm
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 04:41:33 am
He could have went to Barcelona after this year. Deco made him number one target.

Arteta isnt going anywhere. Not this year, or for the foreseeable future.
Hope he doesn't and he continues to win fuck all for Arsenal.
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 02:58:24 pm
Agreed. Whilst Arteta remains at Arsenal we know they will bottle any title race they are in.
Red-Soldier

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 03:25:08 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 12:21:47 pm
If you don't win either the league or CL next year, you may well start to lose personnel (Arteta included).

If that were to happen, it would be tragic from an Arsenal point of view. Their best team in decades crumbling away without a major trophy to show for it.

Just another Spurs  ;)
AthleticClub

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 06:29:48 pm
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 04:41:33 am
He could have went to Barcelona after this year. Deco made him number one target.

Arteta isnt going anywhere. Not this year, or for the foreseeable future.

Love your middle of the night posts. What country you from fam?
rob1966

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 06:37:05 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:25:08 pm
Just another Spurs  ;)

It's a norf Laandaan fing innit fam
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 06:50:56 pm
Quote from: AthleticClub on Yesterday at 06:29:48 pm
Love your middle of the night posts. What country you from fam?
Hed just been stewing on it all night and couldnt sleep til hed posted on rawk
dirkster

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 07:08:55 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:50:56 pm
Hed just been stewing on it all night and couldnt sleep til hed posted on rawk
The Arsenal mania servers must be down again. That can be the only reason why they're camped on here
BigBrainArteta

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:34:00 am
Quote from: AthleticClub on Yesterday at 06:29:48 pm
Love your middle of the night posts. What country you from fam?

Down Under.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 05:45:23 am
