I think some can be a bit quick to jump down their throats and take offence to any post they make too. When Scottish Goon says we havent won in the league at the Etihad I think he meant since Guardiola has been there. Hes made that point before when saying its not so easy as saying Arsenal should have just gone there and won.



Lets face it, were all regular readers of this thread so its fair to say thats what he was getting at. I still think Arsenal were unduly negative. Winning there clearly isnt easy but youd at least want to show some intent. But at the same time. I dont think what he said needed everyone leaping in two footed.



Soz.



Ive not read every single post but was this actually being said by anyone? The general tone ive seen here and elsewhere when discussing that game was go for it, TRY to win, TRY to take the game to themOn top of that, if that is the way it works why on earth are Arsenal fans discussing ANYTHING about winning the league ahead of Guardiolas City, last I checked they havent done that. Im sure they likely discuss the CL and winning that trophy when cup final time rolls around havent done it.SOME fans of opposition fans are always gonna give stick on their own sides forum, its football ffs. Doesnt make it right but at the same time the people that go too far can be put on ignore or just you know, flat out ignore the shite, theres no obligation to reply or take any of it seriously, its the fucking internet. Most of the stuff I see in here is either jokes (which come back the other way too) or general discussion with some shit mixed in and some stuff that goes too far but again, ive yet to see anything ridiculously obscene harsh or OTT.Cant buy the I was provoked and were just allies shit, theres been a good number of snipes about us and Klopp from Arsenal fans at various points, if it works one way then even more so the other way considering where this is all being discussed