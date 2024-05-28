« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 243 244 245 246 247 [248]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 390311 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9880 on: May 28, 2024, 03:34:25 pm »
I virtually never watch England games.  Does Saka bring his pain-threshold-of-a-3-year-old skills with him?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,846
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9881 on: May 28, 2024, 03:40:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 28, 2024, 03:34:25 pm
I virtually never watch England games.  Does Saka bring his pain-threshold-of-a-3-year-old skills with him?
Last time he played for them, he did it with two broken legs and he had only just come out of a coma as well.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9882 on: May 28, 2024, 03:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 27, 2024, 07:40:32 pm
Did he play for PSG too? He really did know how to pick some horrible clubs (Arsenal the honourable exception).

Yup, has previous with both and I'm sure PSG can throw some eyewatering sums at him.

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9883 on: May 28, 2024, 04:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 27, 2024, 10:23:21 pm
I think some can be a bit quick to jump down their throats and take offence to any post they make too. When Scottish Goon says we havent won in the league at the Etihad I think he meant since Guardiola has been there. Hes made that point before when saying its not so easy as saying Arsenal should have just gone there and won.

Lets face it, were all regular readers of this thread so its fair to say thats what he was getting at. I still think Arsenal were unduly negative. Winning there clearly isnt easy but youd at least want to show some intent. But at the same time. I dont think what he said needed everyone leaping in two footed.

Soz. :D

Ive not read every single post but was this actually being said by anyone? The general tone ive seen here and elsewhere when discussing that game was go for it, TRY to win, TRY to take the game to them

On top of that, if that is the way it works why on earth are Arsenal fans discussing ANYTHING about winning the league ahead of Guardiolas City, last I checked they havent done that. Im sure they likely discuss the CL and winning that trophy when cup final time rolls around havent done it.

SOME fans of opposition fans are always gonna give stick on their own sides forum, its football ffs. Doesnt make it right but at the same time the people that go too far can be put on ignore or just you know, flat out ignore the shite, theres no obligation to reply or take any of it seriously, its the fucking internet. Most of the stuff I see in here is either jokes (which come back the other way too) or general discussion with some shit mixed in and some stuff that goes too far but again, ive yet to see anything ridiculously obscene harsh or OTT.

Cant buy the I was provoked and were just allies shit, theres been a good number of snipes about us and Klopp from Arsenal fans at various points, if it works one way then even more so the other way considering where this is all being discussed
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9884 on: May 28, 2024, 04:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 28, 2024, 03:40:19 pm
Last time he played for them, he did it with two broken legs and he had only just come out of a coma as well.
was that the game he scored a double hat trick?  pretty damn impressive.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,402
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9885 on: May 28, 2024, 09:26:42 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on May 28, 2024, 11:04:31 am
Isnt it obvious to anyone else that Arteta will end up at City once Pep leaves next year?

Hopefully. Arteta at Man City is not something to be worried about ...
Logged

Online BigBrainArteta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9886 on: Yesterday at 11:35:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on May 28, 2024, 09:26:42 pm
Hopefully. Arteta at Man City is not something to be worried about ...

I wouldn't worry about it. Arteta is in talks to sign a new existing deal at Arsenal.

Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,478
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9887 on: Today at 04:32:21 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 11:35:19 pm
I wouldn't worry about it. Arteta is in talks to sign a new existing deal at Arsenal.




We aren't.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 243 244 245 246 247 [248]   Go Up
« previous next »
 