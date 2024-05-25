Success is a funny one, people often frame it to suit their own situation because you can always move the goalposts.



'Pep won x amount of premier leagues'... 'yeah but he hasn't won the CL which is what they really want'



'Ten Hag won 2 trophies'... 'yeah but that should be standard for Man U and look at what he spent, they dont even have a playstyle'



For the sides who rarely won things in huge spans of time, premier league survival, top half finishes, top 4 etc is it's own form of success, but for the big sides you've gotta be winning shit or you risk treading the path of 'if only'. The thing for us with Klopp was you could see the drive and one step away in a multitude of areas, cup final, cup final, one point off the league, cup final! It was a matter of time. As much as I rate Arteta and Arsenal, with an absolute fortune spent is title challenges and falling short hoping for the same luck with injuries, star players form, other sides suffering injuries, awful refereeing etc enough?



I dont think they'll just fall away, but i'm seeing the same shit I was in years gone by, this belief nothing will go wrong, no bad injuries at crucial times, no other sides strengthening significantly, no big departures because players wanna win. It's almost perplexing to see on a Liverpool forum from Arsenal fans given the list of names you could reel off from years gone by who wanted silverware above all else!



Arteta is very talented and has done well at Arsenal that IMO cannot be denied. Right now however, one fact looms large and can't be overlooked... you've won 1 FA cup!