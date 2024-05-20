« previous next »
Quote from: JRed on May 20, 2024, 05:23:49 pm
Exactly. So its hardly going to buy them another £100m player.

Womens team must be profitable but you're talking 7 figures probably. Tickets are cheaper than going to watch a National League game

It'll be another growth area for clubs though. Get more games at the main stadium and gradually rise prices.
Sorry, I started thevwomens game income. Didn't realise it wad so little. Scottishgooner identified other income streams that will enable them to stay competitive.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 20, 2024, 07:17:01 pm
Selling homegrown players fees a bit regressive. I know its pure profit on(off?) the books. But then isnt it important to keep your homegrown quotas up?

Is it not more you can only have a maximum of 17 non home grown players in your squad? So out the 17, 2 spaces are already available compared to this seasons squad with Cedric and Elneny going, before anyone else that might leave.
Arteta changed the style from the 22-23 fast paced/fast start, to a more 'controlled' style. This upset a lot of people, mainly as there were teething issues and an adjustment period. First 19 games of the year, we conceded 18 league goals. Second 19 games of the season, we conceded 8.

Reason im saying this, is it was the second half of the season were the team started to look more comfortable playing the more 'controlled' style of play. We went long stretches keeping cleansheets by design. We were seldom conceding chances and simply put, if you limit the chances on your goal, you reduce the likelihood of conceding. Raya isnt an Allison level keeper who 'bails us out', Raya won the golden glove because of the organization and defensive nous in front of him.

There will be no teething issue at the beginning of next season. And if we execute over the course of a season, what we did in the league in the second half of the season, we have the chance to concede circa 20 goals a season, maybe even less, maybe even push that Chelsea record of 15 in a whole season.

This is why Arteta is talking about 100 points. This is what the Arteta doubters dont understand. Arsenal fans who want Arteta out = lemmings
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 05:45:39 am
Arteta changed the style from the 22-23 fast paced/fast start, to a more 'controlled' style. This upset a lot of people, mainly as there were teething issues and an adjustment period. First 19 games of the year, we conceded 18 league goals. Second 19 games of the season, we conceded 8.

Reason im saying this, is it was the second half of the season were the team started to look more comfortable playing the more 'controlled' style of play. We went long stretches keeping cleansheets by design. We were seldom conceding chances and simply put, if you limit the chances on your goal, you reduce the likelihood of conceding. Raya isnt an Allison level keeper who 'bails us out', Raya won the golden glove because of the organization and defensive nous in front of him.

There will be no teething issue at the beginning of next season. And if we execute over the course of a season, what we did in the league in the second half of the season, we have the chance to concede circa 20 goals a season, maybe even less, maybe even push that Chelsea record of 15 in a whole season.

This is why Arteta is talking about 100 points. This is what the Arteta doubters dont understand. Arsenal fans who want Arteta out = lemmings

Midfield is key and it took a while for Rice to understand his role, even longer for Havertz. He went from like playing with 10 men to superstar. Next season looks very promising, with a couple of additions.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:04:16 am
Midfield is key and it took a while for Rice to understand his role, even longer for Havertz. He went from like playing with 10 men to superstar. Next season looks very promising, with a couple of additions.

Agreed. ost Arsenal fans are pleading for a striker. Whilst I would relagate Jesus to rotation player and bring in another forward to rotate/compete with King Kai. My preference is for another midfielder, and a defender to replace Zinchenko who must be sold. Zinchenko cannot continue to play at left back if Arteta is chasing total defensive dominance.
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 06:19:16 am
Agreed. ost Arsenal fans are pleading for a striker. Whilst I would relagate Jesus to rotation player and bring in another forward to rotate/compete with King Kai. My preference is for another midfielder, and a defender to replace Zinchenko who must be sold. Zinchenko cannot continue to play at left back if Arteta is chasing total defensive dominance.

If it was up to Arteta i can see up to 10 players leaving. Including Jesus Partey Smith Rowe Nketiah etc . But its not a sellers market this summer and many players have too good a deal to leave. Will be interesting to see what happens. Timber could be the left back next season, still expecting another one to come in. As well as a midfielder (especially if partey goes alongside el neny), and a striker. We still have to figure out what to do with loanees as well. Sambi Lokonga done well at Luton, Tierney keeps getting injured, Tavares is hopeless. Plenty of work to do.
How physical is Timber? Came on 70th minute. 2 mins in, yellow card.
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 08:31:33 am
How physical is Timber? Came on 70th minute. 2 mins in, yellow card.

That was good to see. He didnt hesitate because of his injury, went flying in to every challenge like hes never been out.
Why does BBA always talk about certain Arsenal fans wanting to replace Arteta? Surely thats not a thing? Few jokey (I think) comments about it here but is anyone seriously debating it?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:36:25 am
Why does BBA always talk about certain Arsenal fans wanting to replace Arteta? Surely thats not a thing? Few jokey (I think) comments about it here but is anyone seriously debating it?

Probably one of the downsides of having such a big brain.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:38:59 am
Probably one of the downsides of having such a big brain.


Thankfully less of an issue with you.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:36:25 am
Why does BBA always talk about certain Arsenal fans wanting to replace Arteta? Surely thats not a thing? Few jokey (I think) comments about it here but is anyone seriously debating it?

Just before Christmas they wanted him out. Giving him pelters in the carpark etc.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:40:44 am
Thankfully less of an issue with you.

Its huge compared to other organs in my body
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 05:45:39 am
Arteta changed the style from the 22-23 fast paced/fast start, to a more 'controlled' style. This upset a lot of people, mainly as there were teething issues and an adjustment period. First 19 games of the year, we conceded 18 league goals. Second 19 games of the season, we conceded 8.

Reason im saying this, is it was the second half of the season were the team started to look more comfortable playing the more 'controlled' style of play. We went long stretches keeping cleansheets by design. We were seldom conceding chances and simply put, if you limit the chances on your goal, you reduce the likelihood of conceding. Raya isnt an Allison level keeper who 'bails us out', Raya won the golden glove because of the organization and defensive nous in front of him.

There will be no teething issue at the beginning of next season. And if we execute over the course of a season, what we did in the league in the second half of the season, we have the chance to concede circa 20 goals a season, maybe even less, maybe even push that Chelsea record of 15 in a whole season.

This is why Arteta is talking about 100 points. This is what the Arteta doubters dont understand. Arsenal fans who want Arteta out = lemmings

Hard to see you ever conceding again to be honest. I'd expect you to win everything next year, seems to me that Arteta is the greatest manager ever, he's doing things we've never seen.

You daft, daft helmet
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:36:25 am
Why does BBA always talk about certain Arsenal fans wanting to replace Arteta? Surely thats not a thing? Few jokey (I think) comments about it here but is anyone seriously debating it?

Cos Arsenal fans are dickheads?
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:53:58 am
Cos Arsenal fans are dickheads?

That certainly doesn't seem unique to Arsenal fans.   ;D
Don't think I've seen this one yet :)
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:11:25 am
That certainly doesn't seem unique to Arsenal fans.   ;D
Absolutely!

There are definitely fans of all the "big" clubs that measure the success of their manager and of other managers by trophies won.  On that score Arteta isn't doing great as he only has the sole FA Cup from his first season - that Frank Lampard was in the opposition dug-out devalues it a bit as well  ;D

That mindset ignores that there are only a maximum of four trophies up for grabs each season and that this is an incredibly competitive era.  There has been the odd unexpected winner (Leicester with the FA Cup and Man U with the League Cup) but few and far between.

I don't think another manager would have done better than Arteta over his period in charge.
With no klopp next season. Does he have to win a trophy if city don't do the quad?
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:19:21 pm
With no klopp next season. Does he have to win a trophy if city don't do the quad?

Hes our best chance to win one.

If we get over 90 points and still win nothing then well, another nationwide party to celebrate the cheats historic 5 in a row and see emotional Pep cry a bit more because the praise is touching him deeply , how lovely.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on May 20, 2024, 04:14:50 pm
Football finances are fluid season on season, it's not about having a big chunk of money in the bank and then spending it until it runs out.

You get money every season, if your run well enough you have a chunk to spend every seaaon, then you use sales to supplement that.


True to an extent, but actions in prior years have continuing effects, because costs are spread over the length of contracts.
e.g. Buying Rice puts a 20m debit on your account each year for 5 years.


A couple of years back your wages were miles off Liverpool's. The gap will have closed massively now, between new signings and big contracts for guys like Saka and Martinelli.
You still have money, but I think the "chunk to spend" will be starting off smaller than the last couple of years (before sales).
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 02:43:12 pm

True to an extent, but actions in prior years have continuing effects, because costs are spread over the length of contracts.
e.g. Buying Rice puts a 20m debit on your account each year for 5 years.


A couple of years back your wages were miles off Liverpool's. The gap will have closed massively now, between new signings and big contracts for guys like Saka and Martinelli.
You still have money, but I think the "chunk to spend" will be starting off smaller than the last couple of years (before sales).

You might be right mate, for what it's worth i do think the aim will be to at least start minimising losses, just remains to be seen what combination of increased revenue, decreased spending or increased sales allow us to do that.

However, going by the owners and Arteta's statements, at least the drive seems there for success, and it's not just about maintaining top 4 and champions league revenues.
I would love a pretend camera goal celebration in a last minute winner against them next season.
Quote from: Asheroo on Yesterday at 03:20:54 pm
I would love a pretend camera goal celebration in a last minute winner against them next season.

I'm not sure it's rattled the players in the same way it seems to have the supporters to be honest.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 03:23:10 pm
I'm not sure it's rattled the players in the same way it seems to have the supporters to be honest.

It's definitely polaroid opinion.
Quote from: Asheroo on Yesterday at 03:20:54 pm
I would love a pretend camera goal celebration in a last minute winner against them next season.

I want Spurs home last game so we can show them what a proper title winning lap of honour looks like ;)
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:41:21 pm
It's definitely polaroid opinion.

 ;D
Quote from: coolbyrne on May 18, 2024, 05:14:33 pm
This seems to get swept under the carpet by Arsenal fans who moan about having to fight against the very team where Arteta learned his craft, smack dab in the middle of City's best sportswashing years. Posters get their digs in about us selling players to Saudi while pretending Arteta didn't choose City over a post at the Arsenal Academy, didn't choose to spend 3 years benefitting from City's sportswashing. It's almost hypocritical to complain about City when Arteta is a by-product of that sportswashing.
Spot on.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 03:20:52 pm
You might be right mate, for what it's worth i do think the aim will be to at least start minimising losses, just remains to be seen what combination of increased revenue, decreased spending or increased sales allow us to do that.

However, going by the owners and Arteta's statements, at least the drive seems there for success, and it's not just about maintaining top 4 and champions league revenues.

The problem with football is that clubs regress & progress season after season. Arsenal have done really well over the past couple of seasons, however, no one can predict how much it's going to affect the players mentality that they've gotten so close & fell short for the past 2 years. Will they still have that same drive to embark on another 38 game slog knowing that City have both the players, & the winning mentality, that it takes to win titles.
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:31:37 pm
The problem with football is that clubs regress & progress season after season. Arsenal have done really well over the past couple of seasons, however, no one can predict how much it's going to affect the players mentality that they've gotten so close & fell short for the past 2 years. Will they still have that same drive to embark on another 38 game slog knowing that City have both the players, & the winning mentality, that it takes to win titles.
Big challenge for them imo will be if the teams figure them out. With 4 CBs there will be a time when they start looking short of attacking players in the final third especially at home against the lesser sides.

It has worked this season but as always in football you have to evolve constantly. I think tactically it won't work in the long term because teams are gonna figure it out - focus more on the attacking players and dare them to beat them with their CBs as opposed to fullbacks or wingers in those positions.
Good team. Knobhead manager.
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 08:23:04 pm
Good team. Knobhead manager, players and fans.
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:31:37 pm
The problem with football is that clubs regress & progress season after season. Arsenal have done really well over the past couple of seasons, however, no one can predict how much it's going to affect the players mentality that they've gotten so close & fell short for the past 2 years. Will they still have that same drive to embark on another 38 game slog knowing that City have both the players, & the winning mentality, that it takes to win titles.

I get that mate, and i would say perhaps I'm not as vocal as some of the others that progression is a sure thing, i fully understand a variety of things can happen that stalls progression.

I can say why i think it could happen, but at the same time, i know football has a great way of coming back to bite you on the arse with these things. I've never been one for making bold proclamations that things WILL happen.

Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:30:48 pm

If i was thinned skinned i'd honestly begin to think you dont like us very much JRed.  :'(

