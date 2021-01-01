I blame social media for a lot. I used to really like Arsenal, good players never had issues with their fans. The past few years you see loads of their fans coming across as gobshites. That could be down to the fact the more abrasive you are the more attention you get and the algorithm of most liked and commented posts.



They do a lot really well. The shithouse on the field you need, tactical fouls, players going down 60-70 mins for their every game huddle. Couple that with their actual play, which is fast and good touches and finding space. Ignoring social media I'd rather them win it.



The only thing that does really piss me off, is Arteta out of his area and on the pitch all game