« Reply #8080 on: Yesterday at 02:25:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:45:05 am
Arteta is a c*nt but he is one hell of a coach. I still maintain that at both ends of the field Arsenal don't have top quality but what he has done has been able to build a system which suffocates most Premier League sides, so much so that they don't need an absolute elite backline/goalkeeper or striker.

That would not work in Europe however and in the CL, where you need to have both a system and that individual quality. But for the Premier League its been highly effective.
Sorry, but that's nonsense.
« Reply #8081 on: Yesterday at 02:34:46 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 02:25:04 pm
Sorry, but that's nonsense.

Agreed

Saliba, Gabriel, Saka and Martinelli are all top players

« Reply #8082 on: Yesterday at 02:47:04 pm »
I blame social media for a lot. I used to really like Arsenal, good players never had issues with their fans. The past few years you see loads of their fans coming across as gobshites. That could be down to the fact the more abrasive you are the more attention you get and the algorithm of most liked and commented posts.

They do a lot really well. The shithouse on the field you need, tactical fouls, players going down 60-70 mins for their every game huddle. Couple that with their actual play, which is fast and good touches and finding space. Ignoring social media I'd rather them win it.

The only thing that does really piss me off, is Arteta out of his area and on the pitch all game
« Reply #8083 on: Yesterday at 05:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 02:47:04 pm
I blame social media for a lot. I used to really like Arsenal, good players never had issues with their fans. The past few years you see loads of their fans coming across as gobshites. That could be down to the fact the more abrasive you are the more attention you get and the algorithm of most liked and commented posts.
It's true for all fans on social media.
« Reply #8084 on: Yesterday at 06:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 05:20:57 pm
It's true for all fans on social media.

Agreed. I think its more telling of myself getting wound up by it, or engaging
« Reply #8085 on: Today at 04:32:34 am »
Quote from: Cusamano on Yesterday at 12:54:44 pm
They are not the pull they once were but if Barcelona come calling it will be interesting to see what happens

Wont be anytime soon anyway

Barcelona wanted Arteta to replace Xavi a few months back when Xavi announced he was leaving. Arteta said its not happening.

Im telling you know, Arteta will be Arsenal manager for a long time.
