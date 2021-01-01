I don't necessarily agree with your view on Emery. He arrived at yours in a transitional time, the club was in turmoil, and he wasn't given half the backing that Arteta has been afforded. I'm kinda glad you didn't have the patience with him...



As I said previously, Emery is a very good coach. However, what were seeing with Emery is people projecting rather than the reality. What hes shown is that hes a very good manager in European football, winning Europa League, getting to finals and even taking Villarreal to semi final of Champions League. However, in all his time as a manager, hes never won a domestic competition outside of PSG, and anyone can make PSG win stuff, even Poch. And hes never shown outside of Paris that he can win 28-30 games thats needed to win the Premier League.What we see is that hes a very good tactician, as can be seen by his European record. This can translate to individual games in the Premier League, like weve seen from him vs Arsenal and Man City in the past. But weve also seen that from other coaches before. But getting that drive to you players, that level of consistency to get win after win after win, week after week, is very difficult to do in this league. Arteta has shown that he can get mighty close to it. Emery has not, so yeah, as much as I like Emery, Im happy just now with Arteta.