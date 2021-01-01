

However, I certainly agree about the luck of injuries of our core players. Although on the other hand, I would question if this robustness is high up in consideration in Liverpool signings. Do guys like Konate, Szoboszlai, Thiago, even as far back as Jota, have a track record of showing they can go seasons playing the majority of minutes? I remember having similar discussions in here over the Ox as well when you guys signed him from us. At least with Partey he was basically injury free before he came to Arsenal until we broke him.



Another thing to consider, does the high energy, rock n roll football take a greater toll on players than a slightly more controlled game? There was lots of talk first half of the season about our form, but it certainly also seemed Arteta was trying to get away from the basketball like games we seemed to be in a lot last season to be more controlling to help both physically and mentally over the course of a long season.



Linked with a move for Isak in the summer. Always liked him, fits the profile of a mobile forward and is only 24. Type of signing wed make. Id take him ahead of Toney and Watkins.



There's definitely something in that - both in terms of recruiting players with slightly spotty injury histories and in that I think our style of play makes us more susceptible to injuries than either Arsenal or City. Mind you, a lot of the signings that might fall in that category go back a few years really, none of the players we recruited in the summer or even last year had significant recent injury histories/concerns and we've offloaded a lot of the repeat offenders - Ox, Keita and to a lesser extent Firmino and Milner who were becoming less reliable, with Thiago and Matip set to depart this summer. And ultimately you can't control every factor - Trent, Robertson and Salah have been nearly indestructible for us and have probably missed more football this season than they have in their past few seasons combined, and only Salah's was a muscle injury (the other 2 impact injuries - can't really legislate for that, very unlucky).I liked the little I'd seen of him before he went to Newcastle, and thought he looked promising early doors, but he does nothing off the ball - does not get involved in play at all if he's not putting the ball in the back of the net. It's interesting to see what Arsenal do in the market - I think most think they need a striker, but near enough any player linked considered to be "clinical" tends to be far less involved in build up play/off the ball than Arsenal are used to. I think if and when you add someone who scores more goals, you'll probably have to sacrifice some of the relentless possession control Arteta favours.