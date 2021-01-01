I think our form is sustainable as we are not a 'momentum' team. I remember the Liverpool 13-14 team, winning 11 games in a row before just falling short at the end. That Liverpool team conceded 50 league goals that year, you finished above Chelsea who conceded only 27 league goals all season. Suarez and Sturridge went on a scoring binge and Liverpool pretty much had to score 3 goals in a game to make sure of the win, because there was no capacity to stop conceding, now thats what I call momentum. Momentum that isn't sustainable.





As much as we are scoring, its our defence that is the bedrock of this team. We didn't need to score the 3rd 4th 5th 6th v West Ham, Palace, Burnley or Sheffield United. We have conceded 3 league goals in the 7 games we have played in 2024. People will say oh these teams arnt very good, but we also restricted Liverpool and Newcastle to a limited number of chances. David Raya has more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper despite playing less games. Sometimes Raya doesn't even have to make a save and he gets a cleansheet.



So whilst racking up 5-6 goals per match isn't likely to continue, our rock-solid defence is. I believe we have faced an Xga against of less than 1 in our last 7 games. Some say its 'non sustainable', when it actually it is, because its by design and not random. Arteta is a top tactician and defensive minded, the players are well drilled and well coached. The ball playing ability plus physicality and mobility of Gabriel, Saliba, Rice allows us to really squeeze teams and put them under immense pressure. I also think we have some really underrated players. For example im convinced non Arsenal fans see Ben White as a generic player, rather than a player whose transfer value should exceed 70m+





