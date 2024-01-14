We are linked with calvert lewin.Can see why, cant hit a barn door.
You'd be better signing Lukaku ...
What about the lad at Stuttgart who's scoring loads. Guirassy?
At least we didnt get Timo Werner, anything ex chelsea is a curse.
We kinda like Mo.
And DeBruyne is an alrightish footballer.
Crosby Nick never fails.
For a club plagued with injuries so much throughout the years, Calvert-Lewin is a match made in heaven. This time will be different guys, I am telling ya.
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..
One of those mad signings that would make both teams worse
Have Arsenal won a game in 2024?
Arteta been dining with that tosser Salt Bae. He's pretty adept at wasting lots of money on arseholes, this one no different.Wenger's probably looking on in embarrassment that an Arsenal manager would do this.
Arteta to Barca if Xavi were to go?
I doubt it. Wenger has been dining with FIFA for several years now.
Is it that unbelievable though?
I mean you'd think they'd set their sights higher than Arteta tho? If the Xavi experiment hasn't worked out for them (even though he managed success) - Arteta can't improve that situation?
How did you miss Arteta bring fed by that Salt Bae chancer over in Dubai last week?https://twitter.com/eurofootcom/status/1745894720641913139?t=YNOAANhqzO7SZi1C2nPkKA&s=19
Possibly.
I'd be fuming if I supported Barcelona and they opted for Arteta if Xavi goes.
Who would be the potential candidates?
Who had any idea whatsoever who or what salt bae was before this.
We are linked with calvert lewin.Can see why, cant hit a barn door.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.21]