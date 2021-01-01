Here is an example of the detail that Arsenal go to on free kicks.
Their inventive free kick on Sunday.
They start off with 4 big targets to aim for all in offside positions. Then three of the Arsenal players move at once and grapple with the first three defenders effectively blocking them off and stopping them from reacting to the ball into Martinelli.
For it to work everything has to be in perfect synchronisation. The three blockers must move at once just as Odegaard starts his run up and Martinelli needs to barely get back onside but then spin at the moment the ball is released. For it to work that needs to be repeated over and over again on the training pitch.
The biggee though is that to put in that much work you need to maximise the number of free kicks you win in those areas. Instead of looking to get past defenders and get into dangerous areas your wide players end up doing a Grealish and are looking to draw in defenders and then go down.
The more you explain it, the more I love it!
And you haven't convinced me at all that it is a time-intensive thing to master. The beauty is clearly in the conception. Conceptions can happen in the bath.
"Perfect synchronisation" by the way is not rocket science. It's more rocquet science, if you must. As simple as a piece of salad leaf. It can be achieved quite easily by an arm signal from the free-kick taker. Not the boring old arm signal that says "back post lads" or occasionally....wait for it..."front post lads". But the arm signal that says "I will strike the ball 5 seconds from the moment my arm goes down. Or indeed, with a slightly different arm signal, one second from the moment my arm goes down. This is an extremely effective way of co-ordinating or synchronising an attacking team, and very hard to defend against - unless they have the code.
Your last objection - the "biggee" - is plain silly. It describes how Arsenal approach the game generally, perhaps, but it does nothing at all to diminish the importance of being ingenious at set pieces.