Here is an example of the detail that Arsenal go to on free kicks.Their inventive free kick on Sunday.They start off with 4 big targets to aim for all in offside positions. Then three of the Arsenal players move at once and grapple with the first three defenders effectively blocking them off and stopping them from reacting to the ball into Martinelli.For it to work everything has to be in perfect synchronisation. The three blockers must move at once just as Odegaard starts his run up and Martinelli needs to barely get back onside but then spin at the moment the ball is released. For it to work that needs to be repeated over and over again on the training pitch.The biggee though is that to put in that much work you need to maximise the number of free kicks you win in those areas. Instead of looking to get past defenders and get into dangerous areas your wide players end up doing a Grealish and are looking to draw in defenders and then go down.