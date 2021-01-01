« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 166055 times)

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,739
  • JFT 97
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4160 on: Yesterday at 06:46:17 pm »
Here is an example of the detail that Arsenal go to on free kicks.

Their inventive free kick on Sunday.

1" border="0


They start off with 4 big targets to aim for all in offside positions. Then three of the Arsenal players move at once and grapple with the first three defenders effectively blocking them off and stopping them from reacting to the ball into Martinelli.

2" border="0

For it to work everything has to be in perfect synchronisation. The three blockers must move at once just as Odegaard starts his run up and Martinelli needs to barely get back onside but then spin at the moment the ball is released. For it to work that needs to be repeated over and over again on the training pitch.

The biggee though is that to put in that much work you need to maximise the number of free kicks you win in those areas. Instead of looking to get past defenders and get into dangerous areas your wide players end up doing a Grealish and are looking to draw in defenders and then go down. 



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:50:39 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,385
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4161 on: Yesterday at 07:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:46:17 pm
Here is an example of the detail that Arsenal go to on free kicks.

Their inventive free kick on Sunday.

1" border="0


They start off with 4 big targets to aim for all in offside positions. Then three of the Arsenal players move at once and grapple with the first three defenders effectively blocking them off and stopping them from reacting to the ball into Martinelli.

2" border="0

For it to work everything has to be in perfect synchronisation. The three blockers must move at once just as Odegaard starts his run up and Martinelli needs to barely get back onside but then spin at the moment the ball is released. For it to work that needs to be repeated over and over again on the training pitch.

The biggee though is that to put in that much work you need to maximise the number of free kicks you win in those areas. Instead of looking to get past defenders and get into dangerous areas your wide players end up doing a Grealish and are looking to draw in defenders and then go down. 

The more you explain it, the more I love it!

And you haven't convinced me at all that it is a time-intensive thing to master. The beauty is clearly in the conception. Conceptions can happen in the bath.

"Perfect synchronisation" by the way is not rocket science. It's more rocquet science, if you must. As simple as a piece of salad leaf. It can be achieved quite easily by an arm signal from the free-kick taker. Not the boring old arm signal that says "back post lads" or occasionally....wait for it..."front post lads". But the arm signal that says "I will strike the ball 5 seconds from the moment my arm goes down. Or indeed, with a slightly different arm signal, one second from the moment my arm goes down. This is an extremely effective way of co-ordinating or synchronising an attacking team, and very hard to defend against - unless they have the code.

Your last objection - the "biggee" - is plain silly. It describes how Arsenal approach the game generally, perhaps, but it does nothing at all to diminish the importance of being ingenious at set pieces.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,153
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4162 on: Yesterday at 07:19:52 pm »
Practicing that free kick is probably something they can do when they can't have a high intensity session either.  Probably not overly fun repeating that drill. But really , five mins to explain it in the changing rooms. Half a dozen run throughs.
It might be boring and lead to generally uninteresting open play if they are looking for fouls so they can put this into practice, but it could give them a decent edge.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,739
  • JFT 97
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4163 on: Yesterday at 07:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:11:32 pm
The more you explain it, the more I love it!

And you haven't convinced me at all that it is a time-intensive thing to master. The beauty is clearly in the conception. Conceptions can happen in the bath.

"Perfect synchronisation" by the way is not rocket science. It's more rocquet science, if you must. As simple as a piece of salad leaf. It can be achieved quite easily by an arm signal from the free-kick taker. Not the boring old arm signal that says "back post lads" or occasionally....wait for it..."front post lads". But the arm signal that says "I will strike the ball 5 seconds from the moment my arm goes down. Or indeed, with a slightly different arm signal, one second from the moment my arm goes down. This is an extremely effective way of co-ordinating or synchronising an attacking team, and very hard to defend against - unless they have the code.

Your last objection - the "biggee" - is plain silly. It describes how Arsenal approach the game generally, perhaps, but it does nothing at all to diminish the importance of being ingenious at set pieces.

Just look at the numbers for how Arsenal score their goals.

Last season alongside City they scored the most goals from open play.

23" border="0

Look at the proportion of goals from open play compared to set pieces.

Then look at this season.

24" border="0

Arsenal after packing their side with height and looking for free kicks have now dropped to 12th for goals from open play.

Even worse look at the proportion of open play goals compared to set pieces.

They have 18 goals from open-play and 17 from set pieces and penalties. That is a remarkable regression.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,385
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4164 on: Yesterday at 07:33:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:24:55 pm
Just look at the numbers for how Arsenal score their goals.

Last season alongside City they scored the most goals from open play.

23" border="0

Look at the proportion of goals from open play compared to set pieces.

Then look at this season.

24" border="0

Arsenal after packing their side with height and looking for free kicks have now dropped to 12th for goals from open play.

Even worse look at the proportion of open play goals compared to set pieces.

They have 18 goals from open-play and 17 from set pieces and penalties. That is a remarkable regression.

The inference you want me to draw is that Liverpool have benefited from Arsenal's obsession with free kicks. But I don't think we have. I just think we've got much better. As have other teams like Aston Villa. Us getting much better explains a lot more of Arsenal's relative travails than does their reversion to free kicks in training (if that is indeed as time-consuming as you're saying - tho not proving!). My own pet theory is that Arsenal have been weakened by the acquisition of Rice who slows them down.

But as for your "remarkable regression", an Arsenal fan could equally argue - thank christ for the free kicks! They'd be half way down the league without them.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,739
  • JFT 97
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4165 on: Yesterday at 07:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:33:44 pm
The inference you want me to draw is that Liverpool have benefited from Arsenal's obsession with free kicks. But I don't think we have. I just think we've got much better. As have other teams like Aston Villa. Us getting much better explains a lot more of Arsenal's relative travails than does their reversion to free kicks in training (if that is indeed as time-consuming as you're saying - tho not proving!). My own pet theory is that Arsenal have been weakened by the acquisition of Rice who slows them down.

But as for your "remarkable regression", an Arsenal fan could equally argue - thank christ for the free kicks! They'd be half way down the league without them.



The comparison isn't about Liverpool though.

It is about how Arsenal recruited in the summer and how they have changed how they play. More specifically about how they have become ridiculously reliant on scoring from set pieces. They spent £170m on two players who have improved their ability to compete physically, to press better and have improved their aerial threat.

That isn't free though. Improving their set piece ability has for me drastically reduced their ability to create and score goals from open play. That is compounded by spending so much time and putting so much emphasis of their set piece coach Jover.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,422
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4166 on: Yesterday at 08:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:24:55 pm
Just look at the numbers for how Arsenal score their goals.

Last season alongside City they scored the most goals from open play.

23" border="0

Look at the proportion of goals from open play compared to set pieces.

Then look at this season.

24" border="0

Arsenal after packing their side with height and looking for free kicks have now dropped to 12th for goals from open play.

Even worse look at the proportion of open play goals compared to set pieces.

They have 18 goals from open-play and 17 from set pieces and penalties. That is a remarkable regression.
One of the things that shows me, is that Brighton's ability to score is 2nd to none!
Amazing side!
Then you've got people saying Arsenal lack "world class" or "quality" forwards. Here Brighton does it for fun, WITHOUT such goalscorers.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:29:37 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,153
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4167 on: Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm »
It could be a deliberate ploy to focus on winning and converting set pieces. Doomed to failure with bent refs though.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4168 on: Today at 05:30:12 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:24:55 pm
Just look at the numbers for how Arsenal score their goals.

Last season alongside City they scored the most goals from open play.

23" border="0

Look at the proportion of goals from open play compared to set pieces.

Then look at this season.

24" border="0

Arsenal after packing their side with height and looking for free kicks have now dropped to 12th for goals from open play.

Even worse look at the proportion of open play goals compared to set pieces.

They have 18 goals from open-play and 17 from set pieces and penalties. That is a remarkable regression.
Just FYI from Understats Arsenal open plays Xg so far this season is at 29.57 in 19 games and underperforming goals by 8 goals. Last season it was at 63.94 with 70 goals just over 6 goals. So Shooting regression and a little open Xg worse which is probably a factor with not having Jesus play a lot so far. Granted I dont think either way their is enough goals in the Arsenal team. I dont think the attackers at this point are better then about 70-80ish expected goals. That not enough goals win the league.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105]   Go Up
« previous next »
 