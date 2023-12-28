I'm not sure Arsenal will drop out of the top 4 and I also wouldn't write them off being close to the top of the league mid-April.

Strange things can happen in football, nobody can say they won't win it.

The problem with my own statement is that they haven't got the best manager in the world like we have.

Arteta hasn't got the capacity to take them over the line to win a title, at the moment he'll need a run-in that Leicester enjoyed. And I don't expect that to happen to both Jurgen and Pep again in the same year.



Let's laugh at them and disrespect them considerably, but don't quite lose sight of them. We've also jeopardised our title chances over the Christmas period without recovering sufficiently.