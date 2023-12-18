The benefit Arsenal have in their squad is having two title winners in Jesus and Zinchenko who knows what it takes to win the league. Arteta also was part of a title winning management team. I found it really odd that City sold them these two players to be honest, and I think had they shopped elsewhere for those positions they wouldn't have come as close as they did last season.



In general, I believe that Arteta is doing a good job there, it just pains to say it because he is such an unlikeable bloke who has promoted shithouse tactics in a club that for decades has been playing the best type of football in the country. He has spent a lot of money, but he has spent within Arsenal's means.



As usual, the winner of the league will the be the team that suffers the least injuries. I have no doubt that if we had Thiago and Jota available against United, we'd have won that game and be top going into this weekend's fixture. As it happens, they're injured, and you can't limp towards the finish line these days.



Half a season gone, basically. There are two teams who have gone on relentless winning streaks to claim the league trophy in us and City, and Arsenal need to be capable of that too imo. As a fanbase and as a club, I would much rather be pipped to the league by Arsenal than City, but because Arteta is such a tit and has turned Arsenal's team into play acting, overhyped pre-madonnas then there would be a bit of sourness to that if it were to materialise.