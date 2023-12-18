« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 10:06:22 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on December 18, 2023, 02:58:46 am
As of right now they are better than us imo. The gap might not be that big but they are playing better football. Obviously a lot can change until the end of the season though. We still dont really know what our best midfield is etc.
But it shouldnt be hard to admit they are good and playing good football too.

Best team in the league at the moment - no doubt. Would be nice for us to be top at christmas, but I just dont see us beating Arsenal on saturday
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 10:11:47 am
Quote from: Geezer08 on December 18, 2023, 10:06:22 am
Best team in the league at the moment - no doubt. Would be nice for us to be top at christmas, but I just dont see us beating Arsenal on saturday

I wouldnt go that far, our forwards are still so hit and miss, a bit like yours yesterday. Rest of the team is clicking, but like you we dont seem to know when its the right time to pull the trigger.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 10:13:34 am
Arsenal have to win it this year. To fall off a cliff like they did last year, theyve been given a wonderful set of circumstances for a second crack at it with City being off the pace. Theyre favourites if their squad can juggle two competitions in March and their keepers dont start throwing them in.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 10:23:45 am
Quote from: The North Bank on December 13, 2023, 05:31:14 pm
I agree about Newcastle given their group, but united have no excuses no matter how shit they are, that was a piss easy group to get 2nd in. City ran away with the title last season the same way they are running away with it this season, we ll see how that develops.

Their group wasn't even that good. It's an absolute failure from Beheaddie Howe and his band of c*nts to not qualify.
This is the worst PSG side since their sportswashing project began, a very very average Dortmund and a very poor AC Milan. Any other English side, bar Man United of course, would've topped that group easily.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 10:26:42 am
They'll be confident coming into this game. They dont have the same free flowing attack but we have gaps to exploit and they seem to have matured defensively, Rice has taken them up a level or two in that sense and last time I looked he hadn't even picked up a single booking.

I hope them not just sitting back will benefit us but right now we look so clueless in attack.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 10:45:07 am
Weve got a great chance to win the league, but we are up against two teams that have got over the line and got medals to prove it, and the best 2 managers in world football. Its exceptional if Arteta has made us favourites against them 2. Emery and Postastoglu get all the plaudits, but for some people to say Arsenal should win the league, its testament to the fantastic job arteta has done.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 10:47:50 am
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 18, 2023, 10:23:45 am
Their group wasn't even that good. It's an absolute failure from Beheaddie Howe and his band of c*nts to not qualify.
This is the worst PSG side since their sportswashing project began, a very very average Dortmund and a very poor AC Milan. Any other English side, bar Man United of course, would've topped that group easily.

I make you right, i still wouldnt want psg in the next round, but only because mbappe could win a game on his own.

Looking forward to this draw. Would love to get Copenhagen, but surely city will.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 10:49:38 am
I think a lot of the views will change week by week, last week we were coming off the disappointing result at Villa, this week you are coming off a missed opportunity at home to Utd. Beat us next weekend and the optics will have changed again. I don't think there much between the City, Arsenal & yourselves to be honest, and if anything i still rate the fact that Pep, Klopp & their senior players have the experience & know how when it really matters in that March/April time that's could prove the edge either need.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 11:01:41 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on December 18, 2023, 10:49:38 am
I think a lot of the views will change week by week, last week we were coming off the disappointing result at Villa, this week you are coming off a missed opportunity at home to Utd. Beat us next weekend and the optics will have changed again. I don't think there much between the City, Arsenal & yourselves to be honest, and if anything i still rate the fact that Pep, Klopp & their senior players have the experience & know how when it really matters in that March/April time that's could prove the edge either need.

I am only thinking about the next game and it would be nice to be at top by crimbo, but your lot will be extremely difficult to beat. Regarding being in the title race, I think it too early to know whether we are in the race at all, I think we are still too early on the journey of Klopp Liverpool 2.0, we are still adjusting key elements and have completely revamped our entire midfield in the summer, I think we are too early in the cycle for a title race in april/may.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 11:10:38 am
Quote from: The North Bank on December 18, 2023, 10:47:50 am
I make you right, i still wouldnt want psg in the next round, but only because mbappe could win a game on his own.

Looking forward to this draw. Would love to get Copenhagen, but surely city will.

You neednt worry about Mbappe at PSG in March. Worry about him when youse play Liverpool in the new year instead 
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 11:15:07 am
That's one of the better options for them in next round - jammy gits.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 11:15:12 am
Porto! Lets go



Psg got lucky, real sociedad
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 11:18:32 am
Quote from: The North Bank on December 18, 2023, 10:47:50 am
I make you right, i still wouldnt want psg in the next round, but only because mbappe could win a game on his own.

Looking forward to this draw. Would love to get Copenhagen, but surely city will.

 Copenhagen man city, yup.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 11:18:57 am
Quote from: The North Bank on December 18, 2023, 10:47:50 am
Would love to get Copenhagen, but surely city will.

FFS. Nailed it.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 11:39:17 am
I'd like to hold my hands up and say I was wrong about Rice costing them 3x what he should've. Arsenal now look like they have the best defence in the league thanks to having a monster sat in front of their back four. Fair play.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 11:46:01 am
Any Portuguese team is always a good draw!  They generally try to play and give up loads of chances.  I'd be amazed if Arsenal don't get through comfortably.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 11:46:37 am
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December 18, 2023, 11:18:57 am
FFS. Nailed it.

Might as well be Copenhagen. Who else remaining could challenge City? City's second CL trophy is coming so might as well get used to it. Will be hilarious when they equal Utd next session.  ;D Wonder what Roy Keane will make of that. What the feck were his Utd team doing for 25 years in the CL under Ferguson?  :lmao
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 11:49:02 am
Quote from: BigCDump on December 18, 2023, 11:46:37 am
Might as well be Copenhagen. Who else remaining could challenge City? City's second CL trophy is coming so might as well get used to it. Will be hilarious when they equal Utd next session.  ;D Wonder what Roy Keane will make of that. What the feck were his Utd team doing for 25 years in the CL under Ferguson?  :lmao

We ll stop them
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 12:05:19 pm
Quote from: groove on December 18, 2023, 11:39:17 am
I'd like to hold my hands up and say I was wrong about Rice costing them 3x what he should've. Arsenal now look like they have the best defence in the league thanks to having a monster sat in front of their back four. Fair play.

Hes been magnificent. Signing of the summer, and surely player of the year so far.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 12:06:48 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 18, 2023, 10:23:45 am
Their group wasn't even that good. It's an absolute failure from Beheaddie Howe and his band of c*nts to not qualify.
This is the worst PSG side since their sportswashing project began, a very very average Dortmund and a very poor AC Milan. Any other English side, bar Man United of course, would've topped that group easily.
For a team playing CL football for the 1st time in two decades,  it was a very difficult group.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 12:35:19 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 18, 2023, 12:06:48 pm
For a team playing CL football for the 1st time in two decades,  it was a very difficult group.

They're an embarrassment to the league. They had 4 points from their first 2 games then bottled it with only getting 1 from their last 4. An absolute waste of a spot in the tournament.

It shouldn't have been a difficult group, but they made it so.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 04:16:30 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 18, 2023, 12:06:48 pm
For a team playing CL football for the 1st time in two decades,  it was a very difficult group.
Forest were in the European Cup for the first time in 78/79 and they went on to win it. Starting by beating us. I'm sure there are other examples, but this one springs to mind. Why does it matter how many times has a team played in Europe to do well?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 04:21:43 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 18, 2023, 12:35:19 pm
They're an embarrassment to the league. They had 4 points from their first 2 games then bottled it with only getting 1 from their last 4. An absolute waste of a spot in the tournament.

It shouldn't have been a difficult group, but they made it so.

Where you have a point is that they came out and said theyre not there just to take part, theyre there to stay and to go as far as they can and have no one to fear in cl. That was after the 4-1 against psg.
Then they finished bottom of the group and it was all blamed on injuries.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 18, 2023, 08:31:52 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on December 17, 2023, 10:36:46 pm
I think we're being a bit arrogant, nothing to say we can just afford them to build a points gap and just rely on them being Arsenal as a reason to why they would fail.

I still believe we will win the league, but i can easily see them finishing 2nd ahead of City, and if we don't win it i can also see them finishing first, i don't think City will just suddenly wake up and put a 15 game winning streak together this season like they have in the past, its not the same team and they're still hungover their success from last year.

If i'm twerking for Arsenal, then everyone else is twerking for City. ;D
https://x.com/centregoals/status/1736703217151410348?s=20
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 12:20:15 pm
Interesting choice on how to play for yous at the weekend.
Playing for a draw might seem sensible. Keeps you ahead of us. Makes us wonder about our title credentials. Blueprint shown by united.
But gives up to points to City.

I think you have to play for the win.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 03:27:46 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on December 18, 2023, 10:45:07 am
Weve got a great chance to win the league, but we are up against two teams that have got over the line and got medals to prove it, and the best 2 managers in world football. Its exceptional if Arteta has made us favourites against them 2. Emery and Postastoglu get all the plaudits, but for some people to say Arsenal should win the league, its testament to the fantastic job arteta has done.

While not at the level of either mancs or chelsea, you can't overlook the impact of the vast sums of money you have spent on that "fantastic job" either, but equally it is quite unfair to suggest that you should win the league this season, things are simply too close right now and even City are not that far back with over half of the season left, perhaps a better way of describing the situation is that it will be tougher for you to win the league in the future if you do not take advantage of city stumbling, our midfield overhaul etc. this season.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 03:39:49 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:20:15 pm
Interesting choice on how to play for yous at the weekend.
Playing for a draw might seem sensible. Keeps you ahead of us. Makes us wonder about our title credentials. Blueprint shown by united.
But gives up to points to City.

I think you have to play for the win.

Yeah, i'm not sure the best way to go about things either. Do we try and come out the traps fast like last season and hope you are a bit fatigued after the midweek game, or do we consolidate and try and not give anything away first 20mins and build from there? Honestly, it's a hard 1 to call and i see both sides.

Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:27:46 pm
While not at the level of either mancs or chelsea, you can't overlook the impact of the vast sums of money you have spent on that "fantastic job" either, but equally it is quite unfair to suggest that you should win the league this season, things are simply too close right now and even City are not that far back with over half of the season left, perhaps a better way of describing the situation is that it will be tougher for you to win the league in the future if you do not take advantage of city stumbling, our midfield overhaul etc. this season.

I keep reading and hearing this. Last season was meant to be our only chance to win the league last season as well, but here we are.

I'm not trying to take away from the midfield overhaul point either, but just wanted to point out 2 out of our 3 starting midfielders are new to the club as well. I appreciate that you have 4 new guys in there though.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 03:52:54 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 03:39:49 pm
Yeah, i'm not sure the best way to go about things either. Do we try and come out the traps fast like last season and hope you are a bit fatigued after the midweek game, or do we consolidate and try and not give anything away first 20mins and build from there? Honestly, it's a hard 1 to call and i see both sides.

I keep reading and hearing this. Last season was meant to be our only chance to win the league last season as well, but here we are.

I'm not trying to take away from the midfield overhaul point either, but just wanted to point out 2 out of our 3 starting midfielders are new to the club as well. I appreciate that you have 4 new guys in there though.

None of us wants to admit it, but we'd be in a lot better shape if we could have signed Declan.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 03:54:20 pm
The benefit Arsenal have in their squad is having two title winners in Jesus and Zinchenko who knows what it takes to win the league. Arteta also was part of a title winning management team. I found it really odd that City sold them these two players to be honest, and I think had they shopped elsewhere for those positions they wouldn't have come as close as they did last season.

In general, I believe that Arteta is doing a good job there, it just pains to say it because he is such an unlikeable bloke who has promoted shithouse tactics in a club that for decades has been playing the best type of football in the country. He has spent a lot of money, but he has spent within Arsenal's means. 

As usual, the winner of the league will the be the team that suffers the least injuries. I have no doubt that if we had Thiago and Jota available against United, we'd have won that game and be top going into this weekend's fixture. As it happens, they're injured, and you can't limp towards the finish line these days.

Half a season gone, basically. There are two teams who have gone on relentless winning streaks to claim the league trophy in us and City, and Arsenal need to be capable of that too imo. As a fanbase and as a club, I would much rather be pipped to the league by Arsenal than City, but because Arteta is such a tit and has turned Arsenal's team into play acting, overhyped pre-madonnas then there would be a bit of sourness to that if it were to materialise.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 04:56:38 pm
Was annoyed when west ham knocked us out of the league cup, but im glad we are not going to Liverpool tonight. Its a really good week to rest while Liverpool have to navigate a tough match, i hope you lot win on penalties after a draining encounter, then get chelsea next, for two more high profile games further down the line.
Will be interesting to see if Liverpool make wholesale changes or go full strength
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 05:22:09 pm
Full strength or as much as possible I hope.
