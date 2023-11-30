« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 80913 times)

Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1680 on: November 30, 2023, 05:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Legs on November 30, 2023, 04:34:24 pm
He is but I knew he was quality just watching him last few seasons.

When we paid the money we did for him, i was hoping hed turn out exactly as he has. Probably been better than I thought he would be on the ball and seems to be getting better in that aspect every passing game.
Offline Hestoic

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1681 on: Yesterday at 11:51:22 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on November 30, 2023, 05:36:05 pm
When we paid the money we did for him, i was hoping hed turn out exactly as he has. Probably been better than I thought he would be on the ball and seems to be getting better in that aspect every passing game.

I've been critical of Rice for years not thinking he's top class like everyone was saying, but sounds like he is doing well at Arsenal which figures since he has better players around him.

The key to Arsenal challenging for an honours in my opinion is keeping Odegaard fit. What a player, I was gutted when he joined Arsenal especially knowing we had a solid interest in him years ago.

Offline ScottScott

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1682 on: Yesterday at 12:04:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 30, 2023, 12:59:01 pm
Declan Rice is proving to be a smart signing.

I mean, it was a no brainer. They didn't pluck some unknown from the depths of South America, he was one of the best players in the PL last season and was playing really well for England as well. The only question mark around the signing was the fee
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1683 on: Yesterday at 01:31:53 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 12:04:28 pm
I mean, it was a no brainer. They didn't pluck some unknown from the depths of South America, he was one of the best players in the PL last season and was playing really well for England as well. The only question mark around the signing was the fee

Yeh he was hardly a find, the only question marks were can he play in a team that doesnt park the bus because thats all he knew, and hes settled in great.
Online Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1684 on: Yesterday at 04:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 11:51:22 am
I've been critical of Rice for years not thinking he's top class like everyone was saying, but sounds like he is doing well at Arsenal which figures since he has better players around him.

The key to Arsenal challenging for an honours in my opinion is keeping Odegaard fit. What a player, I was gutted when he joined Arsenal especially knowing we had a solid interest in him years ago.
Rice has easily been Arsenal's best player this season and by quite distance.
Offline zero zero

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1685 on: Yesterday at 05:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 04:39:42 pm
Rice has easily been Arsenal's best player this season and by quite distance.
Of the three £100m midfielders on show when you played Chelsea, Rice was the standout.
Offline BigBrainArteta

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1686 on: Yesterday at 11:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on November 30, 2023, 03:56:06 pm
lets be honest, the amount of money Arteta has been given to strengthen the squad, he needs to be competing at the top for titles, domestic and european.  At least he is competing though, unlike another of the leagues' big spenders Man Utd.

Not as simple as that. Chelsea and Man United have been massive spenders and they are still trying to organize themselves. Arteta has spent money, but so has Pep, and Klopp has too. Money is clearly needed. This is the real world, not a Disney movie, no manager is going to come in and win the league on the discount.

But its not like every player of ours has cost so fortune. Saka from the academy, Martinelli scouted form Brazil for 6m. Saliba and Gabriel 25m each. Odegaard 35m. Tomiyasu was a nifty buy at 16m. There is also an artform to the manner in which we have built our squad.

Its not been a brute force Spend spend spend like Man City.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 12:39:44 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 11:27:11 pm
Not as simple as that. Chelsea and Man United have been massive spenders and they are still trying to organize themselves. Arteta has spent money, but so has Pep, and Klopp has too. Money is clearly needed. This is the real world, not a Disney movie, no manager is going to come in and win the league on the discount.

But its not like every player of ours has cost so fortune. Saka from the academy, Martinelli scouted form Brazil for 6m. Saliba and Gabriel 25m each. Odegaard 35m. Tomiyasu was a nifty buy at 16m. There is also an artform to the manner in which we have built our squad.

Its not been a brute force Spend spend spend like Man City.

You have spent a lot.

https://www.transfermarkt.com/fc-arsenal/alletransfers/verein/11

And you are still not genuine title challengers. Long may it continue ...
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 01:09:16 am »
Arteta:

"We wanted to be in that position (to play 3 times a week). We are playing in big games every three days and the squad is ready.

The players are hungry to play every single game. They are disappointed when we have to rest them to manage minutes."

Have it !(Havertz)
