lets be honest, the amount of money Arteta has been given to strengthen the squad, he needs to be competing at the top for titles, domestic and european. At least he is competing though, unlike another of the leagues' big spenders Man Utd.



Not as simple as that. Chelsea and Man United have been massive spenders and they are still trying to organize themselves. Arteta has spent money, but so has Pep, and Klopp has too. Money is clearly needed. This is the real world, not a Disney movie, no manager is going to come in and win the league on the discount.But its not like every player of ours has cost so fortune. Saka from the academy, Martinelli scouted form Brazil for 6m. Saliba and Gabriel 25m each. Odegaard 35m. Tomiyasu was a nifty buy at 16m. There is also an artform to the manner in which we have built our squad.Its not been a brute force Spend spend spend like Man City.