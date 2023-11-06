« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 65963 times)

Offline Hestoic

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1320 on: November 6, 2023, 10:22:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on November  6, 2023, 08:56:39 pm
They need to go full automated like in cl, at least theyll get some right then.

There's a reason they turned down the tech used in the World Cup. Were seeing that reason way more clearly now, but it's been happening for years.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1321 on: Yesterday at 01:11:30 am »
11 games gone, no unbeaten teams left. Them invincibles were something else i tell you.
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1322 on: Yesterday at 02:25:03 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:11:30 am
11 games gone, no unbeaten teams left. Them invincibles were something else i tell you.

Imagine being able to draw TWELVE games and still win a league. Halcyon days indeed.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1323 on: Yesterday at 03:36:42 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 02:25:03 am
Imagine being able to draw TWELVE games and still win a league. Halcyon days indeed.

Indeed, the Halcyon Days where you got more points for a draw than a defeat.  ;)
Offline Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1324 on: Yesterday at 03:38:26 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 02:25:03 am
Imagine being able to draw TWELVE games and still win a league. Halcyon days indeed.
Sign of a true strong league actually.
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1325 on: Yesterday at 08:28:57 am »
TWELVE draws.
Offline Wghennessy

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1326 on: Yesterday at 08:41:51 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:11:30 am
11 games gone, no unbeaten teams left. Them invincibles were something else i tell you.

The city and Liverpool teams of the past 5 years were far superior.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1327 on: Yesterday at 08:54:06 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 08:28:57 am
TWELVE draws.

We all know the record mate, your focussing on the wrong column though.  :D

Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 08:41:51 am
The city and Liverpool teams of the past 5 years were far superior.

Perhaps. Could also make a case for 1 or 2 Utd teams, or early Chelsea Mourinho teams. All you will get is opinion and debate with no definitive answers. Its been done to death a few times in this thread alone.
Offline PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1328 on: Yesterday at 09:50:37 am »
What happened to whoever had wwwwwwArsenaw as a sig. That was ace. Image the fume at var if that turns out to be our only loss this season....
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1329 on: Yesterday at 10:13:55 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 08:28:57 am
TWELVE draws.

0 defeats, dont think itll ever happen again. Even on ref decisions youd expect one dodgy loss.

Incredible achievement
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1330 on: Yesterday at 11:36:15 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:13:55 am
0 defeats, dont think itll ever happen again. Even on ref decisions youd expect one dodgy loss.

Incredible achievement

The weakest the top league had been since the early 1930s though. Which explains why Arsenal always fell short in the Champions League.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1331 on: Yesterday at 11:43:44 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:36:15 am
The weakest the top league had been since the early 1930s though. Which explains why Arsenal always fell short in the Champions League.

Some leap there Yorky!  ;D
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1332 on: Yesterday at 11:51:18 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:43:44 am
Some leap there Yorky!  ;D

A bit!

It's true though. The old First Division had been dominated by clubs from the North West, Yorkshire, the North East and the West Midlands. Then Arsenal won a trio of titles in the early 1930s - the first London club to win the league. What had happened after 1929 and the Wall Street Crash? The old industrial areas of England - the North West, Yorkshire, the North East and the West Midlands - went into economic meltdown. Mass unemployment and the onset of the Great Depression. The collapse of coal, iron nd steel, textiles, heavy engineering. All the football clubs in those places suffered very badly. North London wasn't badly affected at all however. In fact it did rather well. Arsenal capitalised. They nicked Huddersfield Town's manager, ransacked Sunderland for their best players and won a league that was limping into the grave.

The economy perked up a bit after 1938 (because of rearmament) - and Arsenal went back into the shadows!
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1333 on: Yesterday at 02:03:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:51:18 am
A bit!

It's true though. The old First Division had been dominated by clubs from the North West, Yorkshire, the North East and the West Midlands. Then Arsenal won a trio of titles in the early 1930s - the first London club to win the league. What had happened after 1929 and the Wall Street Crash? The old industrial areas of England - the North West, Yorkshire, the North East and the West Midlands - went into economic meltdown. Mass unemployment and the onset of the Great Depression. The collapse of coal, iron nd steel, textiles, heavy engineering. All the football clubs in those places suffered very badly. North London wasn't badly affected at all however. In fact it did rather well. Arsenal capitalised. They nicked Huddersfield Town's manager, ransacked Sunderland for their best players and won a league that was limping into the grave.

The economy perked up a bit after 1938 (because of rearmament) - and Arsenal went back into the shadows!

When textiles collapsed I knew the title was ours!
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1334 on: Yesterday at 02:09:17 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:03:24 pm
When textiles collapsed I knew the title was ours!

Well, when the mills of Huddersfield stopped weaving and spinning was when Herbert was tempted to go your way (waving the big chequebook around, as the Arse often do)!
Offline owens_2k

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1335 on: Yesterday at 02:11:07 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:13:55 am
0 defeats, dont think itll ever happen again. Even on ref decisions youd expect one dodgy loss.

Incredible achievement
I wouldn't be so sure. Liverpool were this close to being 'invincible centurions' in 18/19

Offline owens_2k

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1336 on: Yesterday at 02:12:40 pm »
Actually now I think about it, that was pre-VAR so you may be right.

Wonder how many of Arsenal's results would have been different with VAR that season.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1337 on: Yesterday at 02:12:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:09:17 pm
Well, when the mills of Huddersfield stopped weaving and spinning was when Herbert was tempted to go your way (waving the big chequebook around, as the Arse often do)!

Herbert was enticed by the team selection committee we had.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1338 on: Yesterday at 02:13:33 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 02:12:40 pm
Actually now I think about it, that was pre-VAR so you may be right.

Wonder how many of Arsenal's results would have been different with VAR that season.

This VAR wouldve had us in midtable
Offline Studgotelli

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1339 on: Yesterday at 02:15:43 pm »
Sorry lads the Invincibles were a fucking mighty team (domestically) and a prime Thierry Henry would absolutely rip up the current defenders in this league. Lord have mercy  :butt
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1340 on: Yesterday at 02:21:23 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:13:55 am
0 defeats, dont think itll ever happen again. Even on ref decisions youd expect one dodgy loss.

Incredible achievement

It will happen and you weren't up against a 115 charges side when you did it to be fair
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1341 on: Yesterday at 02:42:41 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 02:21:23 pm
It will happen and you weren't up against a 115 charges side when you did it to be fair

They still cant do it, even with all their cheating.
Offline owens_2k

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1342 on: Yesterday at 02:54:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:42:41 pm
They still cant do it, even with all their cheating.
We would have though, as per above.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1343 on: Yesterday at 02:56:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:12:48 pm
Herbert was enticed by the tea selection committee we had.

Typical that you suburbanites from London could offer him Earl Grey, Lapsang Souchong, Darjeeling, Assam etc. All Town had was....

"Tea!.....It's Tea Herbert, just Tea. Ordinary bloody tea. What's wrong with yer?"

"I want Lapsang Souchong. I'm off to 'The' Arsenal."
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1344 on: Yesterday at 02:58:18 pm »
"They've got Art Deco stands too"

"Oh fuck off!"
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1345 on: Yesterday at 03:05:06 pm »
Baffling that people try to downplay the unbeaten season. There's a reason they're the only side to do it in living memory.
Offline 4pool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1346 on: Yesterday at 03:09:02 pm »
Has Pep light been charged for his post match comments yet?

If not, why not?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1347 on: Yesterday at 05:16:04 pm »
Trouble makers.
Offline PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1348 on: Yesterday at 05:46:34 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 02:11:07 pm
I wouldn't be so sure. Liverpool were this close to being 'invincible centurions' in 18/19


That's why it's so hard . 38 games in a row without a ref , linesman or var fucking you over.... Easier then as you only had the ref and linesman to screw you 😀
Offline Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1349 on: Yesterday at 06:42:55 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 02:11:07 pm
I wouldn't be so sure. Liverpool were this close to being 'invincible centurions' in 18/19
A team reaches 100 points in a league? Weak league.
Offline Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1350 on: Yesterday at 06:44:00 pm »
"David Squires on  Mikel Arteta and Arsenals reaction to defeat at Newcastle" - https://www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2023/nov/07/david-squires-mikel-arteta-reaction-newcastle-defeat-arsenal
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1351 on: Yesterday at 06:56:26 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:13:55 am
0 defeats, dont think itll ever happen again. Even on ref decisions youd expect one dodgy loss.

Incredible achievement

I guess these days VAR would have overturned the penalty given for that Pires dive against Portsmouth.*

*I have no recollection of this, just see it mentioned a lot!

I wonder how that season would have gone had Van Nistelrooy scored that penalty. Do you think youd have still been unbeaten in the rest, or would it have been a big turning point?
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1352 on: Yesterday at 07:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 06:56:26 pm
I guess these days VAR would have overturned the penalty given for that Pires dive against Portsmouth.*

*I have no recollection of this, just see it mentioned a lot!

I wonder how that season would have gone had Van Nistelrooy scored that penalty. Do you think youd have still been unbeaten in the rest, or would it have been a big turning point?

A lot of seasons would be different had penalties were scored. United wouldnt have ever won a treble had  Bergkamp scored a penalty.

Wed have still won the league, henry at his peak was unplayable.
Offline PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1353 on: Yesterday at 08:31:11 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:11:27 pm
A lot of seasons would be different had penalties were scored. United wouldnt have ever won a treble had  Bergkamp scored a penalty.

Wed have still won the league, henry at his peak was unplayable.
Var would spot when he used his hands to keep the ball in too 😀
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #1354 on: Today at 02:01:33 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:31:11 pm
Var would spot when he used his hands to keep the ball in too 😀

Not this var

Delay delay delay , dont have an angle, happy with that

Goal given

Good process lads


Expletive
