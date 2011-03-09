In terms of the game itself, i think it was similar to the Community Shield, except we didn't have the defensive lapse for them to take the lead (well we nearly did, but thankfully got away with 1 or 2).



For Arsenal to beat City just now, it's never going to be a great game. It's about stifling them, not opening up, keeping compact between the lines, keeping the service away from Haaland, frustrating them, and then hoping we can nick something at the other end. That's not to say have 11 behind the ball at all times, but more just concentrating, knowing your defensive role, tracking runners etc. Defending properly in other words, something we seem to struggle with at home especially.



I thought it was a good spectacle from a tactical battle point of view, but can understand why the neutral found it boring as there was very little in the way of goal mouth incidents.