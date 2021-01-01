I'll be surprised if anyone finished within 10 points of City from what I've seen so far this season.



Yeah they had their rest last season(I'm not being nasty mate). This season will be another 99-point season. It's the pattern with them -as it is with any title-winning team. What goes up, will come down(a little in their case).Thing is, even when they come off from that high, it's still incredibly difficult to beat them. They end up just a point ahead- courtesy of the refs.Even the season when we equaled the record for the longest winning run (18 games), the first time, and went on to a 32/33 match unbeaten run, also becoming the first team in the league to win all its December games(not even City's done that), we still couldn't beat them. The number of crazy calls that went in their favor and against us, was infuriating.Dope to f*!