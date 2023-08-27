Tierney Balogun Holding Tavares Lokonga gone, Xhaka Turner and Trusty went earlier, between loans and permanent, got some money back in. Glad thats done now we can get on with the season.



Window leaves me concerned we are leaving ourselves short to be honest, especially in defence.With Timbers injury we basically haven't added anyone there from last season, and lost Holding and Tierney on top of that....well I suppose if you count Partey as an added right back we have.Numbers wise you think we are ok until you realise both Zinchenko and Tomiyasu struggle with injuries, then you also worry about Saliba's back. Basically losing Timber has meant losing cover all across the defence.Not sure I like to be honest.