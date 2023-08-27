« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 25476 times)

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 12:25:19 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August 27, 2023, 11:32:01 am
But we beat Forest?

The point remains the same, the point was with this City you feel as if you can't drop points. We've drew 1 game, now our challenge is over, 
Liverpool are the main challengers to City again and are the only team capable of running them close.

That could well be true, but to run City close I'd imagine you need to go to places like Chelsea and Newcastle and win. You are more than capable of doing so, so let's hope that you do.


I mean, we *did* go to Newcastle and win (despite the ref being against us), and we went to Chelsea and *should* have had a stonewall penalty for Jacksons Save on the line, which they decided to not give (but then gave City a penalty for a far less "hand to ball" incident this weekend just gone), and several other poor decisions.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 11:04:02 pm »
Tierney Balogun Holding Tavares Lokonga gone, Xhaka Turner and Trusty went earlier, between loans and permanent, got some money back in. Glad thats done now we can get on with the season.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #562 on: Today at 04:53:22 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:04:02 pm
Tierney Balogun Holding Tavares Lokonga gone, Xhaka Turner and Trusty went earlier, between loans and permanent, got some money back in. Glad thats done now we can get on with the season.

Window leaves me concerned we are leaving ourselves short to be honest, especially in defence.

With Timbers injury we basically haven't added anyone there from last season, and lost Holding and Tierney on top of that....well I suppose if you count Partey as an added right back we have.

Numbers wise you think we are ok until you realise both Zinchenko and Tomiyasu struggle with injuries, then you also worry about Saliba's back. Basically losing Timber has meant losing cover all across the defence.

Not sure I like to be honest.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 