Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 15185 times)

Offline Dull Tools

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #320 on: August 16, 2023, 03:34:25 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on August 16, 2023, 07:51:49 am
Its a strange one, Newcastle want Tierney but are reportedly hamstrung by FFP. Yet Chelsea are spending a billion. Nothing makes much sense right now.
Newcastle haven't had the huge sales Chelsea have had. Any sales hit profit day one but spend is spread over the contract - up to 5 years.
Offline tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #321 on: August 16, 2023, 03:35:05 pm »
Horrible timing for him, just starting at a new club.  Hope he makes it back to his previous level.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #322 on: August 16, 2023, 03:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on August 16, 2023, 03:34:25 pm
Newcastle haven't had the huge sales Chelsea have had. Any sales hit profit day one but spend is spread over the contract - up to 5 years.

What about last seasons 600m spend, over which 5 years is that spread. Surley at some stage chelsea will then need to pay 200m a year on players without signing anyone.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #323 on: August 16, 2023, 03:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on August 16, 2023, 03:29:29 pm
Confirmed now that Timber have suffered an ACL injury.

Feel for the lad and wish him a speedy recovery. For that to happen straight after joining a new club is awful.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #324 on: August 16, 2023, 04:36:44 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on August 16, 2023, 03:42:37 pm
What about last seasons 600m spend, over which 5 years is that spread. Surley at some stage chelsea will then need to pay 200m a year on players without signing anyone.
If they can keep selling they can get round it as long as they are selling academy or players who have been there for a while. Saudi Arabia saved them a bit this year. In the end it will get harder but it is possible.

Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #325 on: August 16, 2023, 04:42:41 pm »
Gutted for Timber, looked superb in his few appearances , and across various positions.
Offline tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #326 on: August 16, 2023, 04:47:58 pm »
He came out after half time when he'd already picked up the injury, right?  Weird that they didn't think it was anything like an ACL when he was sent back out.  Unless he then did his ligaments in the second half because his knee was already a little wonky.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #327 on: August 16, 2023, 05:55:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on August 16, 2023, 04:47:58 pm
He came out after half time when he'd already picked up the injury, right?  Weird that they didn't think it was anything like an ACL when he was sent back out.  Unless he then did his ligaments in the second half because his knee was already a little wonky.

I dont think you can play on with an ACL, he pulled up with no one next to him, maybe the first half injury  was part of it or just one of those things, he seemed well enough at the start of the second half.
Offline elsewhere

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #328 on: August 16, 2023, 05:56:57 pm »
Is it me or way too many season ending injuries? Real Madrid already got 2 of them too.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #329 on: August 16, 2023, 07:56:33 pm »
Quote from: tubby on August 16, 2023, 04:47:58 pm
He came out after half time when he'd already picked up the injury, right?  Weird that they didn't think it was anything like an ACL when he was sent back out.  Unless he then did his ligaments in the second half because his knee was already a little wonky.

This Dr guy explains it quite well. The Arsenal doc thought he was ok to play on, apparently if it's a partial tear it can be difficult to pick up when doing the standard knee movement tests, especially on more muscular builds.

https://twitter.com/3cbPerformance/status/1691151499085418496?s=20
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #330 on: August 16, 2023, 08:10:24 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on August 16, 2023, 05:55:46 pm
I dont think you can play on with an ACL, he pulled up with no one next to him, maybe the first half injury  was part of it or just one of those things, he seemed well enough at the start of the second half.

You can play. Some players dint bother getting them repaired, there was a lad at Rangers a few years ago
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #331 on: August 16, 2023, 08:33:20 pm »
A dreadful error by the club that. Sending a seriously injured player out for the second half. You'd have thought they'd want to look after their assets better than that.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #332 on: August 16, 2023, 09:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 16, 2023, 08:33:20 pm
A dreadful error by the club that. Sending a seriously injured player out for the second half. You'd have thought they'd want to look after their assets better than that.
Obviously an expert in orthopedics, I'll just file that alongside your expertise in everything else.
Online RedG13

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #333 on: August 16, 2023, 10:55:19 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on August 16, 2023, 03:29:29 pm
Confirmed now that Timber have suffered an ACL injury.
Terrible News for arsenal. Hope he fully recovers
Offline stoopid yank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #334 on: August 17, 2023, 03:47:24 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on August 16, 2023, 10:55:19 pm
Terrible News for arsenal. Hope he fully recovers

Sorry to be the negative one, but imo players never fully recover from full ACL ruptures. I think of Lucas and Virgil for us.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #335 on: August 17, 2023, 04:22:16 am »
Quote from: stoopid yank on August 17, 2023, 03:47:24 am
Sorry to be the negative one, but imo players never fully recover from full ACL ruptures. I think of Lucas and Virgil for us.

Not necessarily, I remember RVN doing his before moving to man utd, ferguson still signed him a few months later and he had a great career.
Robert pires did his in 2002 and went on to be brilliant in the invincibles season. Theres been a fair few others, dont know if its to do with age, or each case is different.

I think shearer did his when he first moved to Newcastle, and still became their highest ever scorer.
With science improvement it shouldnt be as devastating as it once was. Used to be seen as a career ender.
Online Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #336 on: August 17, 2023, 10:09:44 am »
https://twitter.com/afcstuff/status/1692095741374705881

> JamesGreenInUK: Timber walked away [after his injury], he was still walking the next day, which is really rare for an ACL injury. The club are saying its just a tear in his ACL, theres no further damage to his knee, its not as severe an ACL injury as it couldve been.

"just"? tear and rupture are the same thing.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #337 on: August 17, 2023, 10:18:35 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 16, 2023, 09:23:17 pm
Obviously an expert in orthopedics, I'll just file that alongside your expertise in everything else.

I don't know anything about it. I was just trying to wind TNB up. But you'll do.
Offline lamonti

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #338 on: August 17, 2023, 10:39:37 am »
Quote from: tubby on August 16, 2023, 03:35:05 pm
Horrible timing for him, just starting at a new club.  Hope he makes it back to his previous level.

Better timing than doing it at the end of a contract than the start of a big new one, but still really awful for the lad. Brutal luck to have it in the first game.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #339 on: August 17, 2023, 10:39:51 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 17, 2023, 10:18:35 am
I don't know anything about it. I was just trying to wind TNB up. But you'll do.

Using someones serious injury as a wind up is very low, just about your level.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #340 on: August 17, 2023, 11:09:33 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on August 17, 2023, 10:39:51 am
Using someones serious injury as a wind up is very low, just about your level.

It's not that bad. He'll limp on!
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #341 on: August 17, 2023, 11:19:20 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 17, 2023, 11:09:33 am
It's not that bad. He'll limp on!
Rub some deep heat on it and he'll be right as rain.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #342 on: August 17, 2023, 11:20:41 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 17, 2023, 11:19:20 am
Rub some deep heat on it and he'll be right as rain.

If Bob doesn't carry you off there's nothing wrong with you.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 02:01:11 pm »
I see Theo Walcott has retired today. I wonder how Arsenal fans on here rated him at his best? It still seems like he should have achieved a whole lot more in his career.
Online newterp

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 02:09:59 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 02:01:11 pm
I see Theo Walcott has retired today. I wonder how Arsenal fans on here rated him at his best? It still seems like he should have achieved a whole lot more in his career.

he absolutely confounded us on the goal that Adebayor tapped in in the CL quarters? They were going crazy until only a minute later - penalty thanks to Kolo on Babel.
Offline Elzar

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 02:13:30 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on August 17, 2023, 10:09:44 am
https://twitter.com/afcstuff/status/1692095741374705881

> JamesGreenInUK: Timber walked away [after his injury], he was still walking the next day, which is really rare for an ACL injury. The club are saying its just a tear in his ACL, theres no further damage to his knee, its not as severe an ACL injury as it couldve been.

"just"? tear and rupture are the same thing.

I guess if he is 'lucky' and he managed to tear it without any other damage at all, then he would be able to walk on it without severe pain. The immediate mobility issues usually come from ligament damage or bone fractures that come along with an ACL injury.
Online Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #346 on: Today at 03:20:32 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 02:01:11 pm
I see Theo Walcott has retired today. I wonder how Arsenal fans on here rated him at his best? It still seems like he should have achieved a whole lot more in his career.
Forever remained a prospect. :(
