Sorry to be the negative one, but imo players never fully recover from full ACL ruptures. I think of Lucas and Virgil for us.



Not necessarily, I remember RVN doing his before moving to man utd, ferguson still signed him a few months later and he had a great career.Robert pires did his in 2002 and went on to be brilliant in the invincibles season. Theres been a fair few others, dont know if its to do with age, or each case is different.I think shearer did his when he first moved to Newcastle, and still became their highest ever scorer.With science improvement it shouldnt be as devastating as it once was. Used to be seen as a career ender.