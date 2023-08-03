« previous next »
I wonder if there will be blud in the Community Shield game on Sunday.
Quote from: tubby on August  3, 2023, 03:01:42 pm
https://www.theplayerstribune.com/posts/aaron-ramsdale-premier-league-arsenal-soccer-england

Good read from Ramsdale, lots about his personal life and what he's had to deal with.

Just read this myself. Came in to share it. Great read. We never know what people have got going on behind the scenes.
Reminds me of posting this in relation to Pickford actually:

Quote from: jackh on September 24, 2020, 12:19:20 pm
I'm all for having a laugh at the Blues as a collective for having what appears to have the potential to be a serious handbrake on their ambitions in their side, and I've nothing against having a laugh at the Pickford scenario in the match/league threads and with mates, etc, but I wonder if we should perhaps be better than having a 39-page thread dedicated to this topic - or at least the laughter at an individual's expense aspect of it?  Yes, lots of Everton fans are concerned and want rid; yes, Pickford's own demeanour does his reputation no good; yes, the results of his errors offer us amusement; and, yes, critique is fair enough.

I'm reminded of a few interviews from last year, about footballers 'hearing' the abuse - Luke Chadwick and Peter Crouch spring to mind - and how it affected their mental health.

Just wonder if the joke's gone on for long enough now...?
Quote from: jackh on August  3, 2023, 07:46:32 pm
Reminds me of posting this in relation to Pickford actually:


I'd extend that to everyday life including this place.
It's a point worth remembering, certainly, but at the same time we can't go through life treading on eggshells and acting out a totally sanitised interaction with the world on the chance that something might end up being something something something.

I have no time for the 'bantz' culture but humour and general piss-taking are a normal part of our lived experience and so is bound to find its way into all areas of it. We just need to remember that everything we say and do here is generally cartoonish and OTT and nothing is really meant with any malice, and that all of us would stop a line of humour if we knew it had a genuine negative affect on an individual.

I say generally, of course there might well be some who approach things from a bad place from the outset. But not most of us, I would say.
That was a brilliant article both about his personal and professional life. Great lad Ramsdale, hope he goes on to become a top class keeper at Arsenal.
Quote from: The North Bank on August  3, 2023, 09:03:24 pm


That was a brilliant article both about his personal and professional life. Great lad Rammers, hope he goes on to become a top class keeper at Arsenal.

<fixed>

;)
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August  3, 2023, 10:47:22 am
At least we don't have to worry about replacing Partey as he's still here. My main concern is how often we've managed to get opened up, we've not tightened up here at all, and the fact that I don't think we've ever managed to play our first choice team at any point.

So its a strange feeling, we into this season with undoubtedly a better squad than last season, but theres this sense we are going into this season a bit ill prepared and more questions than answers
really.
When your a pressing side and change personal in the front and the Midfield it takes time. There a reason Klopp didnt play Fabinho for like 2 months(and he was signed 2 days after CL)
Keeping Partey from on the field POV makes tons of sense.
It why I dont really expect Lavia or another 6 to come in and start right away. Klopp will either play Bajcetic, Thiago or somebody else till there ready. Bajcetic Im not sure how many minutes he ready for but he knows how press and defend mostly for what Klopp wants hasnt played this set up but feels smaller change then learning all the pressing cues etc. Mac Allister and szoboszlai same thing however the had pressing teams before and them messing up a little way less then a 6.
Premier League Champions Febuary to March 2023
Quote from: CaseRed on August  4, 2023, 10:31:23 am
Premier League Champions Febuary to March 2023

September - December 2022 also according to some posters on here ;)
Quote from: tubby on August  3, 2023, 03:01:42 pm
https://www.theplayerstribune.com/posts/aaron-ramsdale-premier-league-arsenal-soccer-england

Good read from Ramsdale, lots about his personal life and what he's had to deal with.

Thank you Tubbers.

Everyone should read this. Id go so far as to say it should be pinned under posts you may have missed.
I see lego head considered his future after bottling the title last season.

Quote
Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager considered his Premier League future after missing out on title

Mikel Arteta considered his future as Arsenal manager after last season's title disappointment until deep "reflection" persuaded him to stay put.

The Gunners led the Premier League by five points from Manchester City before consecutive draws with Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton proved costly.

Arsenal's next game was a heavy defeat at City, who went on to win the title by five points from the London side.

"The first few weeks, very tough," said Arteta, looking back at his summer.

"The first thing you have to do is look in the mirror and understand - is there something that you should have done better or differently? If that is the case then learn from it.

"Judge yourself - 'are you still the right person to drive the club, the team, forwards in the way that you want and do you have that energy and that belief that you want to do it?'.

"It took a big reflection, but the answer is yes and I feel with a lot of energy and positiveness."

During the title run-in, Arsenal led 2-0 at Liverpool and West Ham before being held to draws, with winger Bukayo Saka missing a penalty when his side were 2-1 up against the Hammers.

Arsenal then needed two late goals to salvage a 3-3 draw against a Southampton side who went on to be relegated, before sliding to a telling 4-1 defeat at City.

Asked what was the difference between City and his team, Arteta said: "Momentum. In the key moments when it should have gone one way - and in many situations in the season it went for us - it didn't go for us.

"It was one, two, three and then we lost momentum and they took momentum.

"You are talking about a team that if they need to win 25 games in a row, they have the capacity to do that, so the last thing that they need is momentum and belief and we gave them that.

"We had games that we didn't win, especially the three draws that we had when momentum shifted.

"We should have won those games and we had enough to win those games - it was in our hands.

"They were key moments when we just weren't ruthless enough, clinical enough, didn't have the luck or we made certain mistakes that allowed that to happen. We have to recognise that as well."

Arsenal will play City in the Community Shield on Sunday. Despite Pep Guardiola's side losing Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez this summer, Arteta warned against thinking City are at the end of a cycle.

"I've heard that a few times in the last seven years and they have won five titles," said Arteta, who was a coach under Guardiola at City before taking over in December 2019 at Arsenal.

"Knowing the manager and the people at the club, I don't think that's going to be the case."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66409342?at_bbc_team=editorial&at_link_origin=Match_of_the_Day&at_link_type=web_link&at_link_id=8CD30C7A-330F-11EE-BBC4-6427D99D5CC3&at_medium=social&at_ptr_name=facebook_page&at_campaign_type=owned&at_campaign=Social_Flow&at_format=link&fbclid=IwAR1kU48UhefUGtdHiW4T3VccpWGpl53o_WNbgbQ99-yGqanu_YAg8ghbQ-Y
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:28:56 pm
I see lego head considered his future after bottling the title last season.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66409342?at_bbc_team=editorial&at_link_origin=Match_of_the_Day&at_link_type=web_link&at_link_id=8CD30C7A-330F-11EE-BBC4-6427D99D5CC3&at_medium=social&at_ptr_name=facebook_page&at_campaign_type=owned&at_campaign=Social_Flow&at_format=link&fbclid=IwAR1kU48UhefUGtdHiW4T3VccpWGpl53o_WNbgbQ99-yGqanu_YAg8ghbQ-Y
He's just isn't a very good manager, everything, and I mean everything came together for Arsenal last season, underperforming rivals/no injuries etc, and honestly, fair play if they'd won it, I really mean that, but Arteta didn't pass the test when he was under any kind of pressure, he didn't have the experience of a Klopp, or the bottomless squad reserves of the Fraud.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:34:52 pm
He's just isn't a very good manager, everything, and I mean everything came together for Arsenal last season, underperforming rivals/no injuries etc, and honestly, fair play if they'd won it, I really mean that, but Arteta didn't pass the test when he was under any kind of pressure, he didn't have the experience of a Klopp, or the bottomless squad reserves of the Fraud.

So because he's not as good as the 2 best managers in the world currently he's not a very good manager?
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:49:44 am
So because he's not as good as the 2 best managers in the world currently he's not a very good manager?

Serious questions, not trying to take the piss.

Should Arsenal finish outside the top 4, and no cups, how will the Gunner faithful react at the end of the season after all the money spent this summer?

Will Arteta question himself and lose some belief in his abilities?
