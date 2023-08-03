It's a point worth remembering, certainly, but at the same time we can't go through life treading on eggshells and acting out a totally sanitised interaction with the world on the chance that something might end up being something something something.



I have no time for the 'bantz' culture but humour and general piss-taking are a normal part of our lived experience and so is bound to find its way into all areas of it. We just need to remember that everything we say and do here is generally cartoonish and OTT and nothing is really meant with any malice, and that all of us would stop a line of humour if we knew it had a genuine negative affect on an individual.



I say generally, of course there might well be some who approach things from a bad place from the outset. But not most of us, I would say.