Author Topic: semi-final opponents and memories - major cups  (Read 173 times)

semi-final opponents and memories - major cups
« on: Today at 02:10:27 pm »
Anything you want - just no European Super Cup, World Club stuff - year and team we played against.

I'll start with Bayern Munich in 1981. We drew 0-0 at Anfield and got a superb 1-1 draw over there with a class Ray Kennedy goal over there (chest control and volley from the edge of the area.) If I remember right, Bob Paisley or someone said this game was as good as it gets or something.

(Personally I'd be interested in any first-hand memories from that Arsenal marathon in the FA Cup in 1980, but anyway.........)

On you go then...........
Re: semi-final opponents and memories - major cups
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:53:16 pm »
Ok, nobody involved so.....Dalglish wriggling through and toe-poking from on the floor/slide, and just inside the far post?

Quiz question then. Q1 ^^
Re: semi-final opponents and memories - major cups
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:54:09 pm »
Q2: There's 85+ minutes gone at Highbury and we're 1 down..............
Re: semi-final opponents and memories - major cups
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:54:38 pm »
Q3: Coventry..........
Re: semi-final opponents and memories - major cups
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:55:30 pm »
Q4: On plastic ?............
Re: semi-final opponents and memories - major cups
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:22:05 pm »
Q2: There's 85+ minutes gone at Highbury and we're 1 down..............

Portsmouth? Barnes free kick off the list and a tap in for Whelan.
Re: semi-final opponents and memories - major cups
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:23:41 pm »
The first one that popped up as always.

The FA Cup semis at Goodison in 1985 ahainst United .  Crackers.
Re: semi-final opponents and memories - major cups
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:22:32 pm »
Palace at Villa 1990. A year after Hillsborough. Running off the M6 as the BBC wouldnt not show the Eastenders' omnibus late so the match wasnt delayed from the early start (1230 I think). Running up somewhere in Brum some twat shouts you bastards are 1 up. Crushing outside of the Holte End, got in at HT only to see us lose 4 3. If you ever see Rush's goal have a look at our side of the Holte End, it was empty cos everyone was either on the M6 or outside the ground trying to get in
Re: semi-final opponents and memories - major cups
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:30:44 pm »
78 League Cup semi first leg -Arsenal at home. We won 2-1, Supermac scored for them but cant recall who scored for us. The reason I recall this game is that, in all these years, it is the only time I have seen mass fighting on Walton Breck Road outside the Kop. 

Best ever has to be beating Everton the year before though  ;D
Re: semi-final opponents and memories - major cups
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 04:54:38 pm
Q3: Coventry..........

Is Highfield Road the link? If so I'm guessing we're talking about the third replay of the 1980 FA Cup semi - which we lost, one nil to the Arsenal. We actually played Arsenal five times in less than three weeks. No wonder it was getting feisty towards the end.

