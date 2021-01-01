Palace at Villa 1990. A year after Hillsborough. Running off the M6 as the BBC wouldnt not show the Eastenders' omnibus late so the match wasnt delayed from the early start (1230 I think). Running up somewhere in Brum some twat shouts you bastards are 1 up. Crushing outside of the Holte End, got in at HT only to see us lose 4 3. If you ever see Rush's goal have a look at our side of the Holte End, it was empty cos everyone was either on the M6 or outside the ground trying to get in