vs Spurs

Alisson

TAA
Quansah
Konate
Robertson

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Endo

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS:3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
v Tottenham

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Quansah Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo MacAllister
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 2-1
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
LFC vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alisson
Trent
Konate
Gomez
Robertson
Endo
Mac Allister
Jones
Gakpo
Salah
Diaz

FS: 1-1
FGS: Son
DP: 8
V Spurs

Alisson
TAA Quansah VVD Robertson
Mac Alllister Endo Szobszlai
Salah Gakpo Diaz

Score: 2-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6

v Tottenham

Allison

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Quansah
Robertson

Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Mac Allister
DP: 8
v Tottenham

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Konate
Quansah
Robertson

Szoboszlai
Endo
MacAllister

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal Scorer: Nunez
Final Score : 3 - 1 to LFC
DP: 8
Vs Spurs

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Szoboslai
Endo

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FG: 2-1 to LFC
FS: Diaz
DP: 6
v Tottenham

Alisson
TAA Quansah VVD Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo MacAllister
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 4-2 LFC
First goal: Diaz
DP: 8
vs Spurs:

Alisson

Trent
Quansah
Virgil
Robertson

Endo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Salah
DP: 6
Liverpool v Spurs

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Quansah
Konaté
Robertson

Endo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 6
Liverpool v Spurs

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Quansah
Konaté
Robertson

Endo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Son

DP - 6
Vs Spurs

Alisson
Arnold
Quansah
Konate
Robertson
Mac Allister
Elliott
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 10
Liverpool v Tottenham

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson

Endo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nuñéz
Díaz

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 6
vs Tottenham

Alisson
Trent Konate Quansah Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo Mac Allister
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 8
Tottenham

Alisson
Trent Konate Quansah Robertson
Mac Allister Endo Jones
Salah Gakpo Diaz

FS: 3 - 1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Liverpool v Tottenham

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Endo
Mac Allister
Elliott
Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS - 3-1 Liverpool
FG - Salah
DP - 8
                                                  vs Spurs

                                                    Alisson

                                     Trent Konate Virgil Robertson

                                           Endo MacAllister Elliott

                                              Salah Gakpo Diaz

                                              FS:  4-2 Liverpool
                                              FG:  Salah
                                              DP:  8
Ycuzz and Vishwa Atma are now officially relegated, but the third place will likely go to the wire.

The national lottery draw: 11 - 15 - 26 - 33 - 44 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

1115263344 / 3 = 371754448 remainder 0

remainder + 1 = 1, so we use Round 7 (Round 23 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v BoRed 26-24
bradders1011 v Cape_Tear 14-15
KeegansPerm v mushi007 23-25
Kopite1971 v Garrus 22-23
ollyfrom.tv v joezydudek 22-15
redforlife v CornerTakenQuickly 26-12
RJH v Buck Pete 13-24
Vishwa Atma v Mivi 0-32
vivabobbygraham v Sinyoro 0-33
Ycuzz v Ndeyanka 14-14

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

652   549   +103   79   Barneylfc
623   580   +043   66   KeegansPerm
611   554   +057   63   ollyfrom.tv (1)
632   467   +165   62   Garrus
626   583   +043   58   Sinyoro
561   550   +011   57   Buck Pete
593   573   +020   54   redforlife (1)
551   567   -016   53   joezydudek (4)
554   583   -029   53   Cape_Tear (2)
547   563   -016   50   vivabobbygraham (3)
595   621   -026   50   CornerTakenQuickly
473   533   -060   49   Mivi (8 )
615   571   +044   47   BoRed
584   569   +015   45   bradders1011
586   616   -030   45   RJH
610   614   -004   44   mushi007
574   573   +001   40   Kopite1971 (1)
482   581   -099   40   Ndeyanka (6)
560   639   -079   33   Ycuzz R
435   578   -143   31   Vishwa Atma (8 ) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
V Villa

Alisson
TAA Quansah VVD Robertson
Mac Alllister Endo Elliot
Salah Gakpo Diaz

Score: 1-3 (LFC Win)
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
v Everton A

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Robertson
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Jones
Salah
Diaz
Nunez

FG - Branthwaite
FS - Everton 2 - 0 Liverpool (Branthwaite, Calvert-Lewin)
DP - 6 (van Dijk, Nunez, Diaz)
LEAGUE TABLE after Everton A

01   12   963   Barneylfc
02   11   890   KeegansPerm
03   13   889   Garrus
05   10   883   CornerTakenQuickly
04   09   871   RJH
06   14   869   Buck Pete
07   13   867   ollyfrom.tv
08   12   866   Sinyoro
09   09   863   mushi007
11   11   857   Wabaloolah
12   11   854   joezydudek
15   11   851   tommy LFC
10   12   841   BoRed
13   09   830   Ycuzz
14   10   827   mickitez
16   10   827   SvenJohansen
18   11   825   redforlife
17   10   820   bradders1011
19   10   811   vivabobbygraham
21   13   796   Kopite1971
20   13   782   Cape_Tear
22   11   728   Ndeyanka
23   09   704   Mivi
24   10   662   Vishwa Atma
25   00   424   jackh


Top Scorer - Buck Pete (14)
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   11   857   Wabaloolah
02   11   851   tommy LFC
03   10   827   mickitez
-----------------------------------
04   10   827   SvenJohansen
05   00   424   jackh
v West Ham United A

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Quansah
van Dijk
Robertson
Endo
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Elliott
Diaz
Gakpo

FG - Bowen
FS - West Ham United 2 - 2 Liverpool (Bowen, Antonio; Robertson, OG)
DP - 4 (Mac Allister, Endo)
LEAGUE TABLE after West Ham United A

01   14   977   Barneylfc
02   14   904   KeegansPerm
03   13   902   Garrus
05   11   894   CornerTakenQuickly
04   23   890   ollyfrom.tv
06   12   883   RJH
07   13   882   Buck Pete
08   11   877   Sinyoro
09   23   877   joezydudek
11   11   874   mushi007
12   11   868   Wabaloolah
15   14   865   tommy LFC
10   14   855   BoRed
13   12   842   Ycuzz
14   12   839   mickitez
16   13   838   redforlife
18   10   837   SvenJohansen
17   09   829   bradders1011
19   10   821   vivabobbygraham
21   20   816   Kopite1971
20   00   782   Cape_Tear
22   12   740   Ndeyanka
23   00   704   Mivi
24   00   662   Vishwa Atma
25   00   424   jackh


Top Scorers - ollyfrom.tv, joezydudek (23)
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   11   868   Wabaloolah
02   14   865   tommy LFC
03   12   839   mickitez
-----------------------------------
04   10   837   SvenJohansen
05   00   424   jackh
v Tottenham H

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Quansah
van Dijk
Robertson
Endo
Mac Allister
Elliott
Diaz
Gakpo
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - Liverpool 4 - 2 Tottenham (Salah, Robertson, Elliott, Gakpo; Richarlison, Son)
DP - 10 (Alexander-Arnold; van de Ven, Emerson Royal, Bissouma, Sarr)


Next game - Aston Villa A, Premier League, Monday 13th May 20:00
LEAGUE TABLE after Tottenham

With only 72 points left to play for, Barneylfc holds a 76 point lead and is crowned champion for a 3rd season in a row  :champ

01   26   1003   Barneylfc (C)
02   23   927   KeegansPerm
03   23   925   Garrus
05   22   912   ollyfrom.tv
04   33   910   Sinyoro
06   12   906   CornerTakenQuickly
07   24   906   Buck Pete
08   25   899   mushi007
09   13   896   RJH
11   15   892   joezydudek
12   23   891   Wabaloolah
15   15   880   tommy LFC
10   24   879   BoRed
13   26   864   redforlife
14   18   857   mickitez
16   14   856   Ycuzz
18   13   850   SvenJohansen
17   14   843   bradders1011
19   22   838   Kopite1971
21   00   821   vivabobbygraham
20   15   797   Cape_Tear
22   14   754   Ndeyanka
23   32   736   Mivi
24   00   662   Vishwa Atma
25   00   424   jackh


Top Scorer - Sinyoro (33)
CHAMPIONSHIP

2 games left and Wabaloolah holds an 11 point lead in the Championship. Mickitez gets his nose in front for the remaining automatic promotion spot. Although there may be nothing to be promoted to  :D

01   23   891   Wabaloolah
02   15   880   tommy LFC
03   18   857   mickitez
-----------------------------------
04   13   850   SvenJohansen
05   00   424   jackh
BoRed's Cup standings with two games to go:

17.91   Barneylfc
17.15   joezydudek
16.58   ollyfrom.tv
16.55   KeegansPerm
16.55   Sinyoro
16.52   Garrus
16.50   Wabaloolah
16.30   tommy LFC
16.18   CornerTakenQuickly
16.18   Buck Pete
16.10   vivabobbygraham
16.05   mushi007
16.00   RJH
16.00   redforlife
15.87   mickitez
15.81   Kopite1971
15.74   SvenJohansen
15.70   BoRed
15.66   Mivi
15.63   Cape_Tear
15.56   Ycuzz
15.39   Ndeyanka
15.33   bradders1011
14.71   Vishwa Atma

This is not quite officially in the bag yet, but it'll essentially take a miracle for joezydudek to catch Barney. No one else has a chance any more, even if Barney scores no points at all in the last two games.
vs Villa

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Konate
Robertson

MacAllister
Elliott
Endo

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 0-3 to LFC
DP: 6
vs Villa

Alisson

Trent
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robbo

Endo
MacAllister
Elliott

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
LFC vs Aston Villa

Alisson
Trent
Quansah
VVD
Robertson
Endo
Mac Allister
Elliott
Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Gakpo
DP: 8
