RAWK CUP Round 3 v Chelsea 25th February



Match 1 : SvenJohansen 12 vs 14 Kopite1971



Match 2 : KeegansPerm 16 vs 14 Ycuzz



Match 3 : tommy LFC 13 vs 31 Buck Pete



Match 4 : Barneylfc 14 vs 15 joezydudek





No replays were needed last night anyway, so the semi final will take place next week v Sparta A