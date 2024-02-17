The national lottery draw: 05 - 19 - 28 - 39 - 41 - 42 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
51928394142 / 14 = 3709171010 remainder 2
remainder + 1 = 3, so we use Round 3 (Round 9 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v Ycuzz 17-19
bradders1011 v vivabobbygraham 26-15
Buck Pete v CornerTakenQuickly 18-17
Garrus v BoRed 30-20
Mivi v KeegansPerm 14-16
Ndeyanka v Cape_Tear 28-27
redforlife v joezydudek 15-26
RJH v mushi007 17-17
Sinyoro v ollyfrom.tv 25-17
Vishwa Atma v Kopite1971 0-19
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
468 392 +076 48 Barneylfc
463 308 +155 47 Garrus
435 416 +019 43 ollyfrom.tv
447 430 +017 42 KeegansPerm
396 411 -015 40 Buck Pete
427 407 +020 39 Cape_Tear
391 379 +012 37 vivabobbygraham (2)
441 444 -003 37 Sinyoro
344 380 -036 37 Mivi (5)
445 436 +009 35 CornerTakenQuickly
450 438 +012 34 mushi007
431 442 -011 34 RJH
386 435 -049 34 joezydudek (4)
412 424 -012 33 redforlife (1)
436 413 +023 31 BoRed
425 415 +010 30 bradders1011
408 405 +003 30 Kopite1971
408 467 -059 25 Ycuzz
337 409 -072 24 Vishwa Atma (4)
326 425 -099 24 Ndeyanka (5)
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011