« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******  (Read 22811 times)

Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,327
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1200 on: February 17, 2024, 08:45:12 am »
v Brentford

Kelleher
Bradley Gomez VVD Robertson
MacAllister Endo Jones
Jota Nunez Diaz

Score: 3-2 LFC
First goal: Toney
DP: 8
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,028
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1201 on: February 17, 2024, 09:05:53 am »
vs Brentford

Kelleher
Bradley Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Mac Allister Endo Jones
Nunez Jota Diaz

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 6
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,103
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1202 on: February 17, 2024, 09:23:41 am »
v Brentford

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Endo
MacAllister
Jones
Jota
Diaz
Nunez

FG: Jota
FS: 2-1 Reds
DP: 8
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,665
    • @hartejack
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1203 on: February 17, 2024, 10:38:59 am »
vs Brentford

Kelleher
Robertson
Van Dijk
Konate
Bradley
Endo
Jones
Mac Allister
Nuñez
Jota
Salah

3-1 Liverpool win
Salah
8
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,103
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1204 on: February 17, 2024, 02:21:50 pm »
That 4th goal for us has ended the possibilty of another maximum. 3 or 4 players were on for it depending on cards.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,645
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1205 on: February 17, 2024, 08:58:00 pm »
The national lottery draw: 05 - 19 - 28 - 39 - 41 - 42 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

51928394142 / 14 = 3709171010 remainder 2

remainder + 1 = 3, so we use Round 3 (Round 9 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v Ycuzz 17-19
bradders1011 v vivabobbygraham 26-15
Buck Pete v CornerTakenQuickly 18-17
Garrus v BoRed 30-20
Mivi v KeegansPerm 14-16
Ndeyanka v Cape_Tear 28-27
redforlife v joezydudek 15-26
RJH v mushi007 17-17
Sinyoro v ollyfrom.tv 25-17
Vishwa Atma v Kopite1971 0-19

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

468   392   +076   48   Barneylfc
463   308   +155   47   Garrus
435   416   +019   43   ollyfrom.tv
447   430   +017   42   KeegansPerm
396   411   -015   40   Buck Pete
427   407   +020   39   Cape_Tear
391   379   +012   37   vivabobbygraham (2)
441   444   -003   37   Sinyoro
344   380   -036   37   Mivi (5)
445   436   +009   35   CornerTakenQuickly
450   438   +012   34   mushi007
431   442   -011   34   RJH
386   435   -049   34   joezydudek (4)
412   424   -012   33   redforlife (1)
436   413   +023   31   BoRed
425   415   +010   30   bradders1011
408   405   +003   30   Kopite1971
408   467   -059   25   Ycuzz
337   409   -072   24   Vishwa Atma (4)
326   425   -099   24   Ndeyanka (5)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,960
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1206 on: February 18, 2024, 05:45:19 pm »
vs Luton

Kelleher
Bradley Konate VVD Gomez
Mac Allister Endo Gravenberch
Salah Gakpo Diaz

FS: 2 - 1
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1207 on: February 18, 2024, 10:30:34 pm »
Vs Luton

Kelleher

Bradley
VVD
Konate
Robertson

MacAllister
Endo
Gravenberch

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,682
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1208 on: February 18, 2024, 11:54:50 pm »
Liverpool v Luton

Kelleher

Bradley
Virgil
Konaté
Gomez

MacAllister
Endo
Gravenberch

Elliott
Gakpo
Díaz

FS: Liverpool 3-1 Luton
FG: Gakpo
DP: 6
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,164
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1209 on: Yesterday at 12:27:59 pm »
Vs Luton

Kelleher

Bradley
VVD
Gomez
Robertson

MacAllister
Endo
Gravenberch

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 5-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 510
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1210 on: Yesterday at 11:00:02 pm »
vs Luton

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Gomez

MacAllister
Elliott
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Logged

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,701
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 11:42:03 am »
Vs Luton

Kelleher
Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Gomez
Endo
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Diaz
Salah
Gakpo

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-0
DP 10
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,889
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 11:58:33 am »
vs Luton

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez

Mac Allister
Endo
Gravenberch

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 4-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
« Last Edit: Today at 03:35:55 pm by joezydudek »
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,645
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 02:30:21 pm »
v Luton

Kelleher
Gomez Konate Van Dijk Robertson
MacAllister Endo Gravenberch
Elliott Gakpo Diaz

Score: 3-0
First goal: Diaz
DP: 6
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,675
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1214 on: Today at 07:46:48 pm »
LFC vs Luton Town

Kelleher
Bradley
VVD
Gomez
Robertson
Mac Allister
Endo
Gravenberch
Diaz
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Gakpo
DP: 8
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1215 on: Today at 08:06:40 pm »
v Luton

Kelleher

Bradley
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Mac Allister
Endo
Gravenberch

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 10
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,334
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1216 on: Today at 11:09:41 pm »
v Luton

Kelleher
Bradley
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Mac Allister
Endo
Gravenberch
Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 1-0 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 