Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******  (Read 21193 times)

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1160 on: February 10, 2024, 10:38:02 am »
vs Burnley

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Quansah
Robertson

MacAllister
Jones
Endo

Jota
Diaz
Nunez

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1161 on: February 10, 2024, 10:50:37 am »

Burnley

Alisson
Trent Quansah Van Dijk Robertson
MacAllister Endo Jones
Jota Nunez Diaz

FS: 3-1 LFC
FS: Diaz
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1162 on: February 10, 2024, 11:39:40 am »
vs Burnley

Alisson
Trent Quansah Van Dijk Robertson
Mac Allister Endo Jones
Diaz Nunez Jota

FS: 3 - 0 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1163 on: February 10, 2024, 01:14:26 pm »
vs Burnley

Kelleher
Robertson
Van Dijk
Quansah
Alexander-Arnold
Endo
Jones
Mac Allister
Jota
Nuñez
Diaz

3-0 Liverpool win
Jota
8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1164 on: February 10, 2024, 01:16:16 pm »
                                            Vs Burnley

                                              Kelleher

                                 Trent Quansah Virgil Robertson

                                       Endo MacAllister Jones

                                           Diaz Jota Nunez

                                            FS:  3-0 Liverpool
                                            FG:  Nunez
                                            DP:  8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1165 on: February 10, 2024, 01:18:55 pm »
v Burnley

Kelleher
Trent
Quansah
van Dijk
Robertson
Endo
Mac Allister
Jones
Diaz
Nunez
Jota

FS - 3-0 Liverpool
FG - Nunez
DP - 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1166 on: February 10, 2024, 04:40:46 pm »
Ten minutes away from the first perfect score in about 8 years.

Just needs no more goals or cards.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1167 on: February 10, 2024, 04:59:21 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on February  8, 2024, 05:34:14 pm
vs Burnley

Kelleher

Trent
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robbo

MacAllister
Endo
Jones

Diaz
Nunez
Jota

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 10

Congrats  :wave :champ :scarf
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1168 on: February 10, 2024, 05:30:26 pm »
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1169 on: February 10, 2024, 05:30:46 pm »
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1170 on: February 10, 2024, 07:56:34 pm »
The national lottery draw: 04 - 19 - 24 - 29 - 43 - 53 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

41924294353 / 15 = 2794952956 remainder 13

remainder + 1 = 14, so we use Round 14 (Round 34 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

bradders1011 v Barneylfc 19-18
Cape_Tear v Garrus 17-16
joezydudek v vivabobbygraham 15-23
KeegansPerm v RJH 25-21
Kopite1971 v Mivi 16-16
mushi007 v Buck Pete 26-16
ollyfrom.tv v redforlife 24-22
Sinyoro v CornerTakenQuickly 21-36
Vishwa Atma v Ndeyanka 24-16
Ycuzz v BoRed 27-25

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

451   373   +078   48   Barneylfc
433   288   +145   44   Garrus
418   391   +027   43   ollyfrom.tv
400   379   +021   39   Cape_Tear
431   416   +015   39   KeegansPerm
376   353   +023   37   vivabobbygraham (2)
378   394   -016   37   Buck Pete
330   364   -034   37   Mivi (5)
428   418   +010   35   CornerTakenQuickly
416   427   -011   34   Sinyoro
433   421   +012   33   mushi007
397   398   -001   33   redforlife (1)
414   425   -011   33   RJH
416   383   +033   31   BoRed
360   420   -060   31   joezydudek (4)
399   400   -001   27   bradders1011
389   405   -016   27   Kopite1971
337   390   -053   24   Vishwa Atma (3)
389   450   -061   22   Ycuzz
298   398   -100   21   Ndeyanka (5)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1171 on: February 10, 2024, 09:09:06 pm »
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1172 on: February 10, 2024, 11:07:59 pm »
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1173 on: February 11, 2024, 01:08:43 pm »
v Arsenal A

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Gomez
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Jones
Jota
Gakpo
Diaz

FG - Saka
FS - Arsenal 3 - 1 Liverpool (Saka, Martinelli, Trossard; Own Goal)
DP - 21 (White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Havertz; KonateR, Gomez, Nunez)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1174 on: February 11, 2024, 01:09:43 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Arsenal A

01   11   673   Barneylfc
02   09   616   Garrus
03   10   610   RJH
05   09   609   CornerTakenQuickly
04   09   608   KeegansPerm
06   10   603   mushi007
07   10   599   ollyfrom.tv
08   10   593   tommy LFC
09   10   589   Buck Pete
10   11   589   Sinyoro
11   10   580   BoRed
12   11   573   joezydudek
13   09   572   bradders1011
14   09   569   mickitez
15   10   564   redforlife
16   08   563   Wabaloolah
17   20   563   SvenJohansen
18   09   561   Ycuzz
19   08   545   Kopite1971
20   08   533   Cape_Tear
21   09   527   vivabobbygraham
22   13   498   Mivi
23   11   462   Vishwa Atma
24   10   441   Ndeyanka
25   09   378   jackh


Top Scorer - SvenJohansen (20)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1175 on: February 11, 2024, 01:10:26 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   10   593   tommy LFC
02   09   569   mickitez
03   08   563   Wabaloolah
-----------------------------------
04   20   563   SvenJohansen
05   09   378   jackh
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1176 on: February 11, 2024, 01:27:14 pm »
v Burnley H

Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold
Quansah
van Dijk
Robertson
Endo
Mac Allister
Jones
Jota
Diaz
Nunez

FG - Jota
FS - Liverpool 3 - 1 Burnley (Jota, Diaz, Nunez; O'Shea)
DP - 10 (Quansah, Endo, Nunez; O'Shea, Brownhill)

Next Game - Brentford A, Premier League, Saturday 17th February 12:30
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1177 on: February 11, 2024, 01:28:52 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Burnley H

CornerTakenQuickly ends the 8 year wait for a maximum score, and in doing so takes a massive chunk out of the lead at the top. Well played mate  :wellin

01   18   691   Barneylfc
02   36   645   CornerTakenQuickly
03   16   632   Garrus
05   24   632   KeegansPerm
04   21   631   RJH
06   26   629   mushi007
07   24   623   ollyfrom.tv
08   23   616   tommy LFC
09   20   609   Sinyoro
10   16   605   Buck Pete
11   25   605   BoRed
12   18   590   bradders1011
13   27   590   SvenJohansen
14   26   589   Wabaloolah
15   15   588   joezydudek
16   26   587   Ycuzz
17   22   586   redforlife
18   15   584   mickitez
19   15   560   Kopite1971
20   17   550   Cape_Tear
21   23   550   vivabobbygraham
22   16   514   Mivi
23   24   486   Vishwa Atma
24   16   457   Ndeyanka
25   27   405   jackh


Top Scorer - CornerTakenQuickly (36)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1178 on: February 11, 2024, 01:29:58 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   23   616   tommy LFC
02   27   590   SvenJohansen
03   26   589   Wabaloolah
-----------------------------------
04   15   584   mickitez
05   27   405   jackh
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1179 on: February 11, 2024, 01:41:48 pm »
Some pointless figures

The last maximum was scored by Barneylfc and HoinkDoink when Liverpool beat Man United 2-0 in the Europa League first leg on 10th March 2016, in Rushyman's last season runing the competition.
2894 days ago, or 7 years, 11 months and 1 day.
Liverpool have played 434 games since then including Burnley yesterday.
They were the only maximum scores in Klopp's first season, and to date this is the only maximum in his last season.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1180 on: February 13, 2024, 09:04:35 am »
vs Brentford

Alisson

Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

MacAllister
Endo
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Jota

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1181 on: February 14, 2024, 10:58:02 am »
v Brentford

Alisson
Gomez Konate Van Dijk Robertson
MacAllister Endo Jones
Jota Nunez Diaz

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Toney
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1182 on: February 14, 2024, 11:40:32 am »
vs Brentford

Alisson
Bradley Konate VVD Gomez
MacAllister Endo Jones
Diaz Nunez Jota

FS: 0-2 (LFC Win)
FG: Diaz
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1183 on: February 14, 2024, 03:37:27 pm »
vs Brentford

Alisson

Bradley
VVD
Konate
Gomez

MacAllister
Endo
Jones

Diaz
Nunez
Jota

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 12
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1184 on: February 14, 2024, 04:32:41 pm »
v Brentford

Alisson
Gomez Konate Van Dijk Robertson
MacAllister Endo Jones
Jota Nunez Diaz

Score: 3-1 to us
First goal: Jota
DP: 12
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1185 on: Yesterday at 04:09:30 pm »
v Brentford

Allison

Gomez
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Elliot
MacAllister
Jones

Diaz
Nunez
Jota

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1186 on: Today at 03:26:29 am »
vs Brentford

Alisson

Bradley
VVD
Konate
Robertson

MacAllister
Endo
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Jota

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Toney
DP: 8
