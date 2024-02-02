The national lottery draw: 03 - 04 - 08 - 10 - 28 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
304081028 / 16 = 19005064 remainder 4
remainder + 1 = 5, so we use Round 5 (Round 13 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Premier League scores:
Buck Pete v BoRed 10-10
CornerTakenQuickly v vivabobbygraham 9-9
KeegansPerm v ollyfrom.tv 9-10
Kopite1971 v Ycuzz 8-9
mushi007 v joezydudek 10-11
Ndeyanka v Mivi 10-13
redforlife v Garrus 10-9
RJH v Cape_Tear 10-8
Sinyoro v Barneylfc 11-11
Vishwa Atma v bradders1011 11-9
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
433 354 +079 48 Barneylfc
417 271 +146 44 Garrus
394 369 +025 40 ollyfrom.tv
362 368 -006 37 Buck Pete
383 363 +020 36 Cape_Tear
406 395 +011 36 KeegansPerm
314 348 -034 36 Mivi (5)
353 338 +015 34 vivabobbygraham (2)
395 391 +004 34 Sinyoro
375 374 +001 33 redforlife (1)
393 400 -007 33 RJH
392 397 -005 32 CornerTakenQuickly
391 356 +035 31 BoRed
345 397 -052 31 joezydudek (4)
407 405 +002 30 mushi007
373 389 -016 26 Kopite1971
380 382 -002 24 bradders1011
313 374 -061 21 Vishwa Atma (3)
282 374 -092 21 Ndeyanka (5)
362 425 -063 19 Ycuzz
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011