Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******  (Read 19768 times)

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1120 on: February 2, 2024, 08:29:33 pm »
Vs. Arsenal

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez

MacAllister
Jones
Elliott

Diaz
Jota
Gakpo

FG: Jota
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1121 on: February 2, 2024, 10:16:21 pm »
vs Arsenal

Alisson
Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez
MacAllister
Jones
Szoboszlai
Diaz
Jota
Darwin

FG: Jota
FS: 3-1 LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1122 on: February 2, 2024, 11:25:35 pm »
Arsenal

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Gomez
Szobozslai MacAllister Jones
Jota Nunez Diaz

FS: 1-2 LFC
FS: Jota
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1123 on: February 3, 2024, 02:35:19 am »
Arsenal

Alisson

Bradley
Konaté
Van Dijk
Gomez

MacAllister
Jones
Szoboszlai

Díaz
Jota
Nuñez

FG: Jota
FS: Arsenal 1-3 Liverpool
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1124 on: February 3, 2024, 08:56:47 am »
Vs Arsenal

Alisson

Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez

MacAllister
Jones
Szoboszlai

Diaz
Jota
Nunez

FG: Nunez
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1125 on: February 3, 2024, 09:27:29 am »
Vs Arsenal

Alisson
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez
Mac Allister
Jones
Szoboszlai
Diaz
Gakpo
Jota

First Goal Jesus
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 14
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1126 on: February 3, 2024, 04:30:41 pm »
v Arsenal

Allison

Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez

Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Jones

Diaz
Gakpo
Jota

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Saka
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1127 on: February 3, 2024, 04:54:38 pm »
vs Arsenal

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez

Elliott
Mac Allister
Jones

Szoboszlai
Jota
Diaz

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 20
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1128 on: February 3, 2024, 05:22:44 pm »
Vs Arsenal

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Konate
Gomez

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Jones

Diaz
Nunez
Jota

2-1 to lfc
FG: Jota
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1129 on: February 3, 2024, 10:32:40 pm »
                                        Vs Arsenal

                                              Alisson

                                 Trent Konate Virgil Gomez

                               Gravenberch MacAllister Jones

                                      Diaz Jota Gakpo

                                      FS:  2-2 Draw
                                      FG:  Diaz
                                      DP:  12
« Last Edit: February 4, 2024, 02:45:17 pm by Sinyoro »
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1130 on: February 4, 2024, 12:57:58 am »
Vs Arsenal

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Konate
Gomez

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Jones

Diaz
Gakpo
Jota

2-1 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1131 on: February 4, 2024, 06:25:28 am »
Vs Arsenal

Alisson
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez
Mac Allister
Jones
Szoboszlai
Diaz
Gakpo
Jota

First Goal Scorer: Gakpo
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1132 on: February 4, 2024, 07:08:07 am »
Vs. Arsenal

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez

MacAllister
Jones
Szoboszlai

Diaz
Jota
Gakpo

FG: DIAZ
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1133 on: February 4, 2024, 08:27:12 am »
v Arsenal

Bradley Konate Van VVD Gomez
Szoboszlai MacAllister Jones
Jota Gakpo Diaz

Score: 2-1 LFC
First goal: Jota
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1134 on: February 4, 2024, 10:40:19 am »
Arsenal v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez

MacAllister
Jones
Szoboszlai

Diaz
Jota
Gakpo

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Jota

DP - 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1135 on: February 4, 2024, 12:49:02 pm »
vs Arsenal

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Gomez
Szobozslai Mac Allister Jones
Jota Nunez Diaz

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FS: Jota
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1136 on: February 4, 2024, 01:41:34 pm »
Arsenal v Liverpool

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez
MacAllister
Jones
Gravenberch
Diaz
Gakpo
Jota

FG - Jota
FS - 2-1 Liverpool
DP - 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1137 on: February 4, 2024, 02:22:09 pm »
vs Arsenal

Alisson
Gomez
Van Dijk
Konate
Alexander-Arnold
Mac Allister
Jones
Szobozlai
Nunez
Jota
Diaz

Jota
3-1 Liverpool win
8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1138 on: February 4, 2024, 02:49:05 pm »
@Arsenal:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Gomez

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Jones

Jota
Nunez
Diaz

Final Score: 2-2
First Scorer: Gabriel Jesus
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1139 on: February 4, 2024, 02:59:25 pm »

@Arsenal:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Gomez

Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Jones

Jota
Gakpo
Diaz

Final Score: 2-1 to LFC
First Scorer: Gabriel Jesus
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1140 on: February 5, 2024, 11:02:58 am »
Get this out of the way early to avoid yet another missed entry as I'm going away

Burnley

Alisson

Trent
Gomez
Virgil
Robertson

Endo
Mac Allister
Jones

Jota
Nunez
Diaz

Final Score: 4-0 to LFC
First Scorer: Nunez
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1141 on: February 5, 2024, 08:54:13 pm »
The national lottery draw: 03 - 04 - 08 - 10 - 28 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

304081028 / 16 = 19005064 remainder 4

remainder + 1 = 5, so we use Round 5 (Round 13 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

Buck Pete v BoRed 10-10
CornerTakenQuickly v vivabobbygraham 9-9
KeegansPerm v ollyfrom.tv 9-10
Kopite1971 v Ycuzz 8-9
mushi007 v joezydudek 10-11
Ndeyanka v Mivi 10-13
redforlife v Garrus 10-9
RJH v Cape_Tear 10-8
Sinyoro v Barneylfc 11-11
Vishwa Atma v bradders1011 11-9

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

433   354   +079   48   Barneylfc
417   271   +146   44   Garrus
394   369   +025   40   ollyfrom.tv
362   368   -006   37   Buck Pete
383   363   +020   36   Cape_Tear
406   395   +011   36   KeegansPerm
314   348   -034   36   Mivi (5)
353   338   +015   34   vivabobbygraham (2)
395   391   +004   34   Sinyoro
375   374   +001   33   redforlife (1)
393   400   -007   33   RJH
392   397   -005   32   CornerTakenQuickly
391   356   +035   31   BoRed
345   397   -052   31   joezydudek (4)
407   405   +002   30   mushi007
373   389   -016   26   Kopite1971
380   382   -002   24   bradders1011
313   374   -061   21   Vishwa Atma (3)
282   374   -092   21   Ndeyanka (5)
362   425   -063   19   Ycuzz

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1142 on: Yesterday at 02:15:12 pm »
vs Burnley

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson

MacAllister
Jones
Elliott

Jota
Diaz
Nunez

FS: 4-0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 09:15:57 am »
v Burnley

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Robertson
MacAllister Endo Jones
Jota Nunez Diaz

Score: 3-0
First goal: Jota
DP: 6
